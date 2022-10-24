ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

247Sports

What did Bob Huggins think of the super secret scrimmage performance?

West Virginia's men's basketball team took part in their annual 'secret' scrimmage last week, playing against the University of Dayton. By all reports - meaning Mike's report - the Mountaineers won the game. On Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked for his take on the game, and he was pretty blunt about his team's performance. Check out what he had to say in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
How to Watch: UNC vs. Johnson C. Smith

North Carolina is less than two weeks away from the 2022-23 season opener and will have it's final tune-up on Friday night in an exhibition game vs. Johnson C. Smith in the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are coming off a "Secret Scrimmage" vs. Rutgers last Saturday in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
South Carolina football recruiting: 5-star Nyckoles Harbor receives 'group effort' from Gamecocks

South Carolina continues to lead for 2023 five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor and the Gamecocks' coaching staff is collectively taking part in a "group effort" to land him as the headliner this cycle, The Big Spur's Hale McGranahan reports. Harbor would be the crown jewel of a class quickly rising up the ranks and currently sits at No. 15 nationally by 247Sports.
COLUMBIA, SC
How to Watch: No. 8 Oregon vs. California

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (6-1, 4-0) remain undefeated after a decisive 45-30 win over No. 12 UCLA (6-1, 3-1) last week and now head to Berkeley, CA, for a matchup against Cal (3-4, 1-3) this Saturday. In week seven, Cal lost to Washington 28-21 after conceding the lead in...
EUGENE, OR
Former N.C. A&T basketball team member Kwagi Heath takes over the GHOE tailgate

We like to keep the Aggies posted on former North Carolina A&T State University and today we have a special treat. N.C. A&T's Kwagi Heath was once a member of the North Carolina A&T Aggie basketball program but now he's all over the playing field - including Truist Stadium. A former marketing major who is making the department proud.
GREENSBORO, NC
ESPN FPI predicts final five games of USC’s season

USC suffered its first loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion to Utah last Saturday, 43-42. The No. 7 Trojans did not trail in the game until the final minute. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising scored a touchdown that pulled the Utes within a point with 48 seconds to go. On a gutsy call from Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, Rising scored again on a two-point conversion that ultimately gave the Utes the victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Check the Track Record: A look at Mario Cristobal’s early program building at Oregon

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal has a simple message to recruits as UM struggles to earn results in year one of his tenure. “From day one, we make it very very clear what we came here to do and what we want to build and our history has shown that,” Cristobal said. “We don’t sell a dream. We don’t sell any false hope. We sell the reality of a track record of how we have done where we have been and I think both parents and players appreciate honesty and truth and they see a great path for the future of their sons. The truth is always going to win out in the end. Being real is always going to win out in the end.”
EUGENE, OR
ESPN analysts say Maryland basketball is most likely to ...

You'd be hard-pressed to find Maryland basketball picked higher than 10th in the 14-team Big Ten this season, and few are projecting the Terps as an NCAA Tournament team. First-year coach Kevin Willard has a solid-looking first five, but the roster lacks a consensus all-conference player and the bench is full of questions that need to be answered. But there's upside there.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
