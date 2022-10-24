Read full article on original website
What did Bob Huggins think of the super secret scrimmage performance?
West Virginia's men's basketball team took part in their annual 'secret' scrimmage last week, playing against the University of Dayton. By all reports - meaning Mike's report - the Mountaineers won the game. On Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked for his take on the game, and he was pretty blunt about his team's performance. Check out what he had to say in the video above.
Live Updates: Vols vs. Gonzaga in Legends of Basketball charity exhibition
Tennessee basketball’s season unofficially gets started Friday night with an exhibition against Gonzaga, billed as the Legends of Basketball Classic, at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. The 11th-ranked Vols and second-ranked Zags are scheduled for a 9 p.m. Eastern Time start. The game is available via pay-per-view with a...
247Sports
Oregon basketball: Dana Altman sounds off on USC, UCLA leaving Pac-12 for Big Ten
Oregon basketball coach Dana Altman is not afraid to give his honest thoughts on a situation. And in a wide-ranging interview about his 2022-23 team, Altman had some interesting things to say about USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. "... as far as a basketball conference...
Late Kick: Is a mass exodus looming for Texas A&M after this season?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides his thoughts on a potential "mass exodus" of talent leaving Texas A&M following the end of this season due to the program's recent issues.
How is James Okonkwo coming along for WVU?
WVU Basketball Head Coach Bob Huggins shares the latest on James Okonkwo and his potential role in this year's team.
247Sports
How to Watch: UNC vs. Johnson C. Smith
North Carolina is less than two weeks away from the 2022-23 season opener and will have it's final tune-up on Friday night in an exhibition game vs. Johnson C. Smith in the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are coming off a "Secret Scrimmage" vs. Rutgers last Saturday in Chapel Hill.
247Sports
'We're going to punch somebody else in the face': USC QB Caleb Williams ready to rebound after Utah loss
Caleb Williams has a lot to like about his individual performance at Utah in what was one of the best road games of the superstar second-year sophomore quarterback's career. But the only numbers that mattered to him at the end of the day were 43-42, the final score of the USC Trojans' heartbreaking loss to the Utes.
Instant Analysis: UNC Rolls to Exhibition Win Despite Missing Pieces
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — As test runs go, North Carolina had things revving and rolling Friday night, even without being fully assembled. The preseason No. 1 Tar Heels sprinted past Johnson C. Smith, 101-40, in exhibition basketball at the Smith Center, as Caleb Love pumped in 20 points and Armando Bacot grabbed 20 rebounds.
No. 11 Tennessee runs away from No. 2 Gonzaga in exhibition win, 99-80
FRISCO, Texas — Drew Timme, No. 2 Gonzaga’s All-American forward, checked into Friday night's preseason exhibition game already having committed five fouls. Tennessee 7-footer Uros Plavsic, in Timme’s ear from the opening tip, greeted him at the rim with a blocked shot. On the other end, Plavsic...
247Sports
South Carolina football recruiting: 5-star Nyckoles Harbor receives 'group effort' from Gamecocks
South Carolina continues to lead for 2023 five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor and the Gamecocks' coaching staff is collectively taking part in a "group effort" to land him as the headliner this cycle, The Big Spur's Hale McGranahan reports. Harbor would be the crown jewel of a class quickly rising up the ranks and currently sits at No. 15 nationally by 247Sports.
How to Watch: No. 8 Oregon vs. California
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (6-1, 4-0) remain undefeated after a decisive 45-30 win over No. 12 UCLA (6-1, 3-1) last week and now head to Berkeley, CA, for a matchup against Cal (3-4, 1-3) this Saturday. In week seven, Cal lost to Washington 28-21 after conceding the lead in...
247Sports
Former N.C. A&T basketball team member Kwagi Heath takes over the GHOE tailgate
We like to keep the Aggies posted on former North Carolina A&T State University and today we have a special treat. N.C. A&T's Kwagi Heath was once a member of the North Carolina A&T Aggie basketball program but now he's all over the playing field - including Truist Stadium. A former marketing major who is making the department proud.
Does Lane Kiffin have what he needs to win big and consistently at Ole Miss? He answers that question.
Does Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin have everything he needs to win big and consistently at Ole Miss? Kiffin was asked that question Wednesday during the weekly SEC teleconference. "Well, I mean, we're winning," Kiffin deadpanned. "I mean, we lost last week, but that was the first time in...
What's Bruin Show: Where UCLA is After the Oregon Loss, Stanford Preview
In this episode, we look at what happened to UCLA in the loss to Oregon, where the team stands, and preview the Stanford game with Hank Waddles of Go Mighty Card.
2023 Wisconsin DT commit Roderick Pierce on Illini's hot start: 'It’s definitely caught my attention'
2023 Chicago (IL) Brother Rice defensive tackle Roderick "Trey" Pierce remains committed to Wisconsin, but without any certainty on the Badgers' coaching future, he's still doing his due diligence when it comes to other programs.
Basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2025 4-star center Malachi Moreno
Friday evening, Mike Woodson and the Indiana coaching staff offered 2025 Georgetown (Ky.) Great Crossing High School center Malachi Moreno a scholarship. Moreno landed at No. 45 in the debut 247Sports 2025 player rankings. Early in October, the Indiana coaching staff hosted Moreno for the Hoosier Hysteria. With G Herbo...
247Sports
ESPN FPI predicts final five games of USC’s season
USC suffered its first loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion to Utah last Saturday, 43-42. The No. 7 Trojans did not trail in the game until the final minute. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising scored a touchdown that pulled the Utes within a point with 48 seconds to go. On a gutsy call from Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, Rising scored again on a two-point conversion that ultimately gave the Utes the victory.
Check the Track Record: A look at Mario Cristobal’s early program building at Oregon
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal has a simple message to recruits as UM struggles to earn results in year one of his tenure. “From day one, we make it very very clear what we came here to do and what we want to build and our history has shown that,” Cristobal said. “We don’t sell a dream. We don’t sell any false hope. We sell the reality of a track record of how we have done where we have been and I think both parents and players appreciate honesty and truth and they see a great path for the future of their sons. The truth is always going to win out in the end. Being real is always going to win out in the end.”
247Sports
ESPN analysts say Maryland basketball is most likely to ...
You'd be hard-pressed to find Maryland basketball picked higher than 10th in the 14-team Big Ten this season, and few are projecting the Terps as an NCAA Tournament team. First-year coach Kevin Willard has a solid-looking first five, but the roster lacks a consensus all-conference player and the bench is full of questions that need to be answered. But there's upside there.
NCAA suspends FSU freshman forward Baba Miller for first 16 games of 2022-23 season
Florida State announced on Friday that the NCAA has denied an appeal by the school and will suspend freshman forward Baba Miller the first 16 games of the 2022-23 season due to prior benefits received. The full release from FSU is below:. Florida State University received notification Friday that its...
247Sports
