ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

China's economic growth accelerates but weak amid shutdowns

By Joe McDonald
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nLC9w_0ikDjpbq00

China's economic growth picked up in the latest quarter but still was among the weakest in decades as the ruling Communist Party tries to reverse a slump while enforcing anti-virus controls and a crackdown on debt in its vast real estate industry.

The world's second-largest economy grew by 3.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September, up from the previous quarter's 0.4%, official data showed Monday.

The announcement was planned for last week but postponed while the ruling Communist Party met to award President Xi Jinping a new term as leader.

Xi, the most powerful leader in decades, wants a bigger party role in business and technology development. That has prompted warnings tighter control of entrepreneurs who generate jobs and wealth will depress growth that already was in long-term decline.

The party gave Xi a free hand by installing a seven-member ruling Standing Committee made up of his allies. Supporters of free enterprise including Premier Li Keqiang, the party's No. 2 until last week, were dropped from the leadership.

The International Monetary Fund and private sector forecasters say the economy will expand by as little as 3% this year. That would be the second weakest since the 1980s after 2020, when growth plunged to 2.4% at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Investors and the public watched the congress for initiatives to stimulate the economy or reduce the impact of “Zero COVID” controls that shut down cities and disrupt business, but none were announced.

The latest slide in growth that began in mid-2021 hurts China’s trading partners by depressing demand for imported oil, food and consumer goods.

The improvement is “mainly a result of more flexible” anti-virus controls that isolate individual buildings or neighborhoods instead of cities, said Iris Pang of ING in a report. But she said more lockdowns are “still a big uncertainty."

“This uncertainty means the effectiveness of pro-growth policy would be undermined,” Pang said.

Growth slid after controls on debt that regulators worry is dangerously high caused a slump in real estate sales and construction, one of China's biggest economic engines. Economic growth fell to 4% over a year earlier in the final quarter.

Beijing has eased mortgage lending and local governments have taken over some unfinished projects to make sure buyers get apartments. But regulators are sticking to debt limits have forced small developers into bankruptcy and caused some bigger competitors to miss payments to bondholders.

The ruling party is enforcing “Zero COVID" despite rising costs and public frustration after Shanghai and other industrial centers were temporarily shut down. That has boiled over into protests in some areas at a time when other countries are easing anti-virus controls.

For the first nine months of 2022, growth was 3% over a year earlier, up from 2.5% in the first six months but barely half the ruling party's official 5.5% target. Leaders have stopped talking about that goal but promised easier lending and other measures to boost growth.

Growth is “highly uneven” and supported by government spending on building roads and other public works while consumer spending is weakening, said Larry Hu and Yuxiao Zhang of Macquarie in a report.

In September, retail sales growth fell to 2.5% over a year earlier from the previous month’s 5.4%. Growth in factory output accelerated to 6.3% from 4.2%.

Also Monday, trade data showed export growth declined to 5.7% compared with a year earlier in September from the previous month's 7%. Imports crept up 0.3%.

“Most of the economy lost momentum last month,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a report. “The situation looks to have worsened in October.”

Investment in infrastructure, mostly government money, rose 16% in September compared with the previous month's 15%.

Repeated shutdowns and uncertainty about business conditions have devastated entrepreneurs. Small retailers and restaurants have closed. Others say they are struggling to stay afloat.

Beijing is using cautious, targeted stimulus instead of across-the-board spending, a strategy that will take longer to show results, economists say. Chinese leaders worry too much spending might push up politically sensitive housing costs or corporate debt.

___

National Bureau of Statistics (in Chinese): www.stats.gov.cn

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China says it is ‘closer than ever’ to reunification with Taiwan

China has said it is closer than ever to taking over Taiwan amid concerns Beijing will escalate diplomatic “attacks” on Taipei as Xi Jinping consolidates power. Doubling down on leaders’ rhetoric over the reunification of mainland China, Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office said the country’s forces are poised to achieve “complete reunification”. “We’re closer than ever in history – and we’re more confident and capable than ever – to realizing national rejuvenation,” the Chinese government’s spokesperson Ma Xiaoguang said on Wednesday. “Similarly, we’re also closer than ever in history – as well as more confident and capable – to realizing...
The Independent

Taiwan and China put differences aside to treat seriously-ill panda Tuan Tuan in Taipei

Taiwan and China have put their tense geopolitical situation to one side to treat a male panda that has fallen seriously ill. Taiwan sent an invitation to Chinese veterinary experts on Friday to come to the island and check on 18-year-old Tuan Tuan, who has become increasingly ill in the last few days. The bear is entering his twilight years and is suspected to have a brain tumour. The vets have been called to provide specialist care for the ailing panda. Tuan Tuan was donated to Taiwan alongside his breeding partner, Yuan Yuan, by China when the two nations enjoyed...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak should expand windfall tax on ‘excessive’ oil profits, says Cop26 president

Rishi Sunak’s government should expand a windfall tax on the “excessive” profits of the oil giants, outgoing climate minister Alok Sharma has said.The senior Tory – president of the Cop26 summit – urged the new prime minister to go further in taxing the fossil fuel giants, saying current windfall tax was not raising “significant” amounts.It comes as Mr Sunak faces criticism for snubbing the upcoming Cop27 in Egypt, as No 10 revealed that King Charles has been advised not to attend the crucial climate summit.Mr Sharma said he would “very much like” Charles III to be at the conference, as he spoke out...
The Independent

Energy giant Centrica reopens mothbolled site amid warning UK ‘has only nine days of gas stored up’

Centrica, the energy giant that owns British Gas, has announced it is reopening its huge Rough gas field in the North Sea to bolster the UK’s supply over the course of what promises to be a difficult winter.Although the UK gets much of its gas from the North Sea or imports it from Norway, rather than Russia, it remains exposed to a highly volatile market that has seen EU nations scurry to buy up gas this summer and fill up their reverses to 95 per cent of capacity.And while Germany has 89 days’ worth of gas stored in reserve,...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak delays ‘Budget’ by nearly three weeks

The Halloween “budget” has been delayed for nearly three weeks to ensure Rishi Sunak’s new government can “reach the right decisions”. The first meeting of the new cabinet was told the crucial “fiscal plan” – which is poised to set the UK back on a path to austerity with huge spending cuts – has been put back to 17 November.Jeremy Hunt, retained as chancellor, has warned of “eye-watering” decisions to balance the books, a task made harder by the market crash that followed the disastrous mini-budget.In an interview, he said the delay would ensure the Treasury watchdog,...
The Independent

Poland chooses US to build its first nuclear power plant

Poland says it has chosen the U.S. government and Westinghouse to build its first nuclear power plant, announcing an important step in its efforts to burn less coal and gain greater energy independence.Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said late Friday that Poland's nuclear energy project will use the “reliable, safe technology” of Westinghouse Electric Company, saying a strong Poland-U.S. alliance “guarantees the success of our joint initiatives.”Poland has been planning for many years to build a nuclear power plant to gain greater energy independence and replace aging coal plants in a country with some of the worst levels of air...
The Independent

Small earthquake shakes South Korea agricultural region

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook a small agricultural county in South Korea's central region on Saturday, but officials said there were no immediate reports of damage.South Korea’s weather agency said the small earthquake in the town of Goesan was still the strongest of the 61 quakes that have occurred in the country this year and would have been powerful enough to topple objects or break windows.Emergency officials have received more than 140 calls from residents saying they felt the ground shaking. The calls were mostly from the central North Chungcheong province but also from Gyeonggi province surrounding the capital, Seoul,...
The Independent

India to contribute $500,000 to UN to counter terrorism

India will contribute half a million dollars to the United Nations' efforts to counter global terrorism as new and emerging technologies used by terror groups pose fresh threats to governments around the world, the foreign minister said on Saturday.The money will go toward the UN Trust Fund for Counter Terrorism and will further strengthen the organization's fight against terrorism, S Jaishankar said as he addressed a special meeting of the UN Counter Terrorism Committee in New Delhi.This is the first time such a conference, focused on challenging threats posed by terror groups in the face of new technologies, is...
The Independent

Chinese man falls seriously ill after revenge-eating live crab

A man in China became seriously ill after he ate a live crab in what he said was an act of revenge for pinching his daughter, according to a report.Lu, the 39-year-old man in the eastern coastal province of China, swallowed the whole small-size crab and was admitted to a hospital two months later with back pain, doctors said according to South China Morning Post report.Mr Lu’s medical reports showed pathology changes in his chest, abdomen, liver and digestive system but were unable to identify the exact cause.“We repeatedly asked him if he had ever eaten game, or anything...
The Independent

The Independent

899K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy