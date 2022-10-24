Read full article on original website
Rebels Offense Explodes In 69-15 Win Over Fredericktown
(Park Hills) The Central Rebels won big over the Fredericktown Blackcats last night 69-15. The Rebels scored on every possession up until the final one in the fourth quarter. The Blackcats drove the length of the field on their first possession, but couldn’t punch it in. Then Central started the scoring outburst. The Left Guard Evan Weiss scored the Rebels’ first touchdown.
St. Pius Beats Grandview 39-6
(Festus) The St. Pius Lancers will go on the road to play Duchense in the next round of the state football playoffs following their 39-6 win over Grandview Friday night. The Lancers scored first in the game with a 50 yard pass from James Smith to Conner Hamilton. The TD...
Farmington Advances Over Perryville in C4D1
(Farmington) 4th seeded Farmington advanced in the Class 4 District One football bracket with a 49-0 victory win over 5th seed Perryville. The Knights scored touchdowns on seven of their nine possessions and the defense held the Pirates to 51 total yards. Three Knights ran for over 100 yards. Fullback Kaesen McClain went for 156 yards on 22 carries and four touchdowns. Quarterback Brett Drye ran for 101 on nine carries and Connor Rice managed 117 yards on only for carries.
Farmington Hosts Perryville in First Round of C4D1 on KREI
(Farmington) Counting tonight Farmington and Perryville will have played each other in the first round of the state football playoffs five out of the last eight years. The Knights have won the previous four with an average score of 49-8. No one knows what the score will be tonight, but Pirates coach Brent Roth has seen his 3-6 team improve this year…
Fox’s Jackson is “Applebee’s of Farmington Athlete of the Week”
Carter Jackson, a soccer player from Fox High School is the “Applebee’s of Farmington Athlete of the Week”. Jackson, a junior recently re-wrote the Fox record book with 19 goals in a single season. He also tallied Hat Tricks in three consecutive games. Carter says he has...
Jefferson College hosting an Adult Learner Resource Fair
(Jefferson County) Jefferson College will host an Adult Learner Resource Fair on Tuesday from 6-7:30pm in the Viking Room on the first floor of the Student Center on the Hillsboro campus. Kristin Brown is an admissions representative for the college. She explains the idea behind the Adult Learner Resource Fair.
Valley R-6 Approves Mitigation Plan
(Caledonia) The Valley R-6 School District in Caledonia has voted to adopt the Washington County Multi-Jurisdiction Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan. School Superintendent Jason Samples says it mainly involves preparation. That plan has to be approved every five years. The Valley R-6 School Board approved it at their meeting earlier this...
Jefferson R-7 on James Hardie Announcement
(Festus) The news is out that James Hardie manufacturing plans on building a 1.25 million square foot plant in Crystal City. The plant will be built on the Festus airport property which resides in the Jefferson R-7 School District. Jefferson schools Superintendent Clint Johnston says the announcement of Project Redbird...
Gerald “Jerry” Summers – Graveside Service – 11/01/22 at 1 p.m.
Gerald “Jerry” Summers of Salem died Friday at the age of 80. A graveside service will be held Tuesday afternoon at 1 at the Mount Hermon Cemetery.
Keith Castleberry Senior – Service 10/29/22 4 p.m.
Keith Castleberry Senior of Farmington died October 21st at the age of 64. His visitation will be held Saturday, October 29th at 2 o’clock with a funeral service at 4 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel in Farmington.
Martin E. Butch Sikes – Service 10/30/22 2 p.m.
Martin E. Butch Sikes of Farmington died Monday at the age of 72. Visitation for Sikes will be Sunday at 1 o’clock with the service starting at 2 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel in Farmington.
Betty Jean McFarland (nee Fleming) – Service 10/28/22 At 2 P.M.
Betty Jean McFarland (nee Fleming) of Park Hills died Tuesday at the age of 94. The funeral service is Friday afternoon at 2 at the Elvins Baptist Church. Burial will be at Old Pendleton Cemetery in Doe Run. Visitation for Betty Jean McFarland is Friday morning from 10 until 11:30...
Leonard Robert Moore – Service – 10/31/22 at 1 p.m.
Leonard Robert Moore of Belleview died Wednesday at the age of 89. The funeral service will be Monday afternoon at 1 at the Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Burial will be at the Chapman Cemetery. Visitation for Leonard Moore is Monday from 11 until 1 at the Bryson Funeral...
Joan “Ann” Faircloth Hendrix – Service 10/31/22 At Noon
Joan “Ann” Faircloth Hendrix of Fredericktown died Thursday at the age of 89. The funeral service is Monday at noon at Follis & Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Interment is at Marcus Memorial Park in Fredericktown. Visitation for Joan Faircloth Hendrix is Monday from 10 until noon at...
Jeffco 9-1-1 Dispatch trunk or treat event
(Cedar Hill) Several 1st responders will be taking part in the Jeffco 9-1-1 Trunk or Treat tonight in Cedar Hill. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says they will have a lot going on for those wanting to come out for some fun. The Jeffco 9-1-1 Trunk or...
Farmington Power Outage
(Farmington) Portions of Farmington are experiencing a power outage. Workers have identified power out form the north portion of the city to the south. They think there was a problem with an Ameren substation between 1:30 and 1:45. Crews are working to restore the power. Monitor the Farmington city public works facebook or the Farmington emergency management page for updates.
Mary E. Barron – Service 10/29/22 At 11 A.M.
Mary E. Barron of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 92. The funeral service is Saturday morning at 11 at the United Methodist Church in Fredericktown. Interment is at Christian Cemetery. Visitation for Mary Barron is Friday evening from 5 until 8 at Follis & Sons Funeral Home in...
Lucy Jo Dealy – Service 11/5/22 At 11 A.M.
Lucy Jo Dealy of Bonne Terre died Sunday, Ocotber 23rd at the age of 90. The funeral service is Saturday morning, November 5th at 11 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Lucy Jo Dealy is Saturday morning, November 5th at 9 at the church.
Joann Betty Crocker – Service 10/27/22 11 a.m.
Joann Betty Crocker died Monday at the age of 84. Visitation for Crocker will be Thursday starting at 9;30 with the service at 11 o’clock at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Burial will be in the Ottery Cemetery.
Dianna Bartels announces her resignation as Missouri Circuit 23, Division 3, Judge
(Jefferson County) Dianna Bartels, Division 3 Judge of Missouri’s 23rd Judicial Circuit covering Jefferson County, gave notice of her resignation on Tuesday. Unnamed sources tell KJFF that Bartels was in the middle of disciplinary hearing which may have led to her resignation. Missouri’s 23rd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge...
