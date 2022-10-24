(Farmington) Counting tonight Farmington and Perryville will have played each other in the first round of the state football playoffs five out of the last eight years. The Knights have won the previous four with an average score of 49-8. No one knows what the score will be tonight, but Pirates coach Brent Roth has seen his 3-6 team improve this year…

FARMINGTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO