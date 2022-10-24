ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonne Terre, MO

Comments / 0

Related
mymoinfo.com

Rebels Offense Explodes In 69-15 Win Over Fredericktown

(Park Hills) The Central Rebels won big over the Fredericktown Blackcats last night 69-15. The Rebels scored on every possession up until the final one in the fourth quarter. The Blackcats drove the length of the field on their first possession, but couldn’t punch it in. Then Central started the scoring outburst. The Left Guard Evan Weiss scored the Rebels’ first touchdown.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
mymoinfo.com

Park Hills Finalizing Details of Pool

(Park Hills) It will still be a long time before Park Hills residents will be able to swim, but City Administrator Mark McFarland says that they are closing in on finalizing the details of the design of the new aquatic center…. McFarland gives us an updated timeline…. Park Hills will...
PARK HILLS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Lots of prep work to ready for James Hardie arrival

(Hillsboro, Crystal City) Last week, the announcement was made that James Hardie manufacturing will be building a plant in Crystal City on the airport property. There is going to be quite a bit of prep work that needs to be done prior to the plant opening. Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon says improving the roadway is a top priority.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Valley R-6 Approves Mitigation Plan

(Caledonia) The Valley R-6 School District in Caledonia has voted to adopt the Washington County Multi-Jurisdiction Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan. School Superintendent Jason Samples says it mainly involves preparation. That plan has to be approved every five years. The Valley R-6 School Board approved it at their meeting earlier this...
CALEDONIA, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson College hosting an Adult Learner Resource Fair

(Jefferson County) Jefferson College will host an Adult Learner Resource Fair on Tuesday from 6-7:30pm in the Viking Room on the first floor of the Student Center on the Hillsboro campus. Kristin Brown is an admissions representative for the college. She explains the idea behind the Adult Learner Resource Fair.
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson R-7 on James Hardie Announcement

(Festus) The news is out that James Hardie manufacturing plans on building a 1.25 million square foot plant in Crystal City. The plant will be built on the Festus airport property which resides in the Jefferson R-7 School District. Jefferson schools Superintendent Clint Johnston says the announcement of Project Redbird...
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Hosts Perryville in First Round of C4D1 on KREI

(Farmington) Counting tonight Farmington and Perryville will have played each other in the first round of the state football playoffs five out of the last eight years. The Knights have won the previous four with an average score of 49-8. No one knows what the score will be tonight, but Pirates coach Brent Roth has seen his 3-6 team improve this year…
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Festus R-6 prepping early childhood center for next year’s kick off

(Festus) The Festus R-6 School District continues to prep for the opening of its Early Childhood program which is set to begin in August 2023. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Reuss has more information. My MO Info · KJ102522A. The District’s Early Childhood Center will be housed at the former Wee...
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Keith Castleberry Senior – Service 10/29/22 4 p.m.

Keith Castleberry Senior of Farmington died October 21st at the age of 64. His visitation will be held Saturday, October 29th at 2 o’clock with a funeral service at 4 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel in Farmington.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Advances Over Perryville in C4D1

(Farmington) 4th seeded Farmington advanced in the Class 4 District One football bracket with a 49-0 victory win over 5th seed Perryville. The Knights scored touchdowns on seven of their nine possessions and the defense held the Pirates to 51 total yards. Three Knights ran for over 100 yards. Fullback Kaesen McClain went for 156 yards on 22 carries and four touchdowns. Quarterback Brett Drye ran for 101 on nine carries and Connor Rice managed 117 yards on only for carries.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Boil water advisory has been lifted in Festus

(Festus) The boil water advisory in the City of Festus has been lifted and things are back to normal after the large water main break on Saturday. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says they got the “all clear” this (Wednesday) morning. Camp says they were able to bring...
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jeffco 9-1-1 Dispatch trunk or treat event

(Cedar Hill) Several 1st responders will be taking part in the Jeffco 9-1-1 Trunk or Treat tonight in Cedar Hill. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says they will have a lot going on for those wanting to come out for some fun. The Jeffco 9-1-1 Trunk or...
CEDAR HILL, MO
mymoinfo.com

Leonard Robert Moore – Service – 10/31/22 at 1 p.m.

Leonard Robert Moore of Belleview died Wednesday at the age of 89. The funeral service will be Monday afternoon at 1 at the Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Burial will be at the Chapman Cemetery. Visitation for Leonard Moore is Monday from 11 until 1 at the Bryson Funeral...
BELLEVIEW, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Power Outage

(Farmington) Portions of Farmington are experiencing a power outage. Workers have identified power out form the north portion of the city to the south. They think there was a problem with an Ameren substation between 1:30 and 1:45. Crews are working to restore the power. Monitor the Farmington city public works facebook or the Farmington emergency management page for updates.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Joann Betty Crocker – Service 10/27/22 11 a.m.

Joann Betty Crocker died Monday at the age of 84. Visitation for Crocker will be Thursday starting at 9;30 with the service at 11 o’clock at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Burial will be in the Ottery Cemetery.
PILOT KNOB, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy