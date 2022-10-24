Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
Rebels Offense Explodes In 69-15 Win Over Fredericktown
(Park Hills) The Central Rebels won big over the Fredericktown Blackcats last night 69-15. The Rebels scored on every possession up until the final one in the fourth quarter. The Blackcats drove the length of the field on their first possession, but couldn’t punch it in. Then Central started the scoring outburst. The Left Guard Evan Weiss scored the Rebels’ first touchdown.
mymoinfo.com
Park Hills Finalizing Details of Pool
(Park Hills) It will still be a long time before Park Hills residents will be able to swim, but City Administrator Mark McFarland says that they are closing in on finalizing the details of the design of the new aquatic center…. McFarland gives us an updated timeline…. Park Hills will...
mymoinfo.com
Lots of prep work to ready for James Hardie arrival
(Hillsboro, Crystal City) Last week, the announcement was made that James Hardie manufacturing will be building a plant in Crystal City on the airport property. There is going to be quite a bit of prep work that needs to be done prior to the plant opening. Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon says improving the roadway is a top priority.
mymoinfo.com
Valley R-6 Approves Mitigation Plan
(Caledonia) The Valley R-6 School District in Caledonia has voted to adopt the Washington County Multi-Jurisdiction Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan. School Superintendent Jason Samples says it mainly involves preparation. That plan has to be approved every five years. The Valley R-6 School Board approved it at their meeting earlier this...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson College hosting an Adult Learner Resource Fair
(Jefferson County) Jefferson College will host an Adult Learner Resource Fair on Tuesday from 6-7:30pm in the Viking Room on the first floor of the Student Center on the Hillsboro campus. Kristin Brown is an admissions representative for the college. She explains the idea behind the Adult Learner Resource Fair.
mymoinfo.com
Fox’s Jackson is “Applebee’s of Farmington Athlete of the Week”
Carter Jackson, a soccer player from Fox High School is the “Applebee’s of Farmington Athlete of the Week”. Jackson, a junior recently re-wrote the Fox record book with 19 goals in a single season. He also tallied Hat Tricks in three consecutive games. Carter says he has...
mymoinfo.com
Gerald “Jerry” Summers – Graveside Service – 11/01/22 at 1 p.m.
Gerald “Jerry” Summers of Salem died Friday at the age of 80. A graveside service will be held Tuesday afternoon at 1 at the Mount Hermon Cemetery.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson R-7 on James Hardie Announcement
(Festus) The news is out that James Hardie manufacturing plans on building a 1.25 million square foot plant in Crystal City. The plant will be built on the Festus airport property which resides in the Jefferson R-7 School District. Jefferson schools Superintendent Clint Johnston says the announcement of Project Redbird...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Hosts Perryville in First Round of C4D1 on KREI
(Farmington) Counting tonight Farmington and Perryville will have played each other in the first round of the state football playoffs five out of the last eight years. The Knights have won the previous four with an average score of 49-8. No one knows what the score will be tonight, but Pirates coach Brent Roth has seen his 3-6 team improve this year…
mymoinfo.com
Festus R-6 prepping early childhood center for next year’s kick off
(Festus) The Festus R-6 School District continues to prep for the opening of its Early Childhood program which is set to begin in August 2023. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Reuss has more information. My MO Info · KJ102522A. The District’s Early Childhood Center will be housed at the former Wee...
mymoinfo.com
Keith Castleberry Senior – Service 10/29/22 4 p.m.
Keith Castleberry Senior of Farmington died October 21st at the age of 64. His visitation will be held Saturday, October 29th at 2 o’clock with a funeral service at 4 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel in Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Advances Over Perryville in C4D1
(Farmington) 4th seeded Farmington advanced in the Class 4 District One football bracket with a 49-0 victory win over 5th seed Perryville. The Knights scored touchdowns on seven of their nine possessions and the defense held the Pirates to 51 total yards. Three Knights ran for over 100 yards. Fullback Kaesen McClain went for 156 yards on 22 carries and four touchdowns. Quarterback Brett Drye ran for 101 on nine carries and Connor Rice managed 117 yards on only for carries.
mymoinfo.com
Boil water advisory has been lifted in Festus
(Festus) The boil water advisory in the City of Festus has been lifted and things are back to normal after the large water main break on Saturday. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says they got the “all clear” this (Wednesday) morning. Camp says they were able to bring...
mymoinfo.com
Jeffco 9-1-1 Dispatch trunk or treat event
(Cedar Hill) Several 1st responders will be taking part in the Jeffco 9-1-1 Trunk or Treat tonight in Cedar Hill. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says they will have a lot going on for those wanting to come out for some fun. The Jeffco 9-1-1 Trunk or...
mymoinfo.com
Martin E. Butch Sikes – Service 10/30/22 2 p.m.
Martin E. Butch Sikes of Farmington died Monday at the age of 72. Visitation for Sikes will be Sunday at 1 o’clock with the service starting at 2 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel in Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Leonard Robert Moore – Service – 10/31/22 at 1 p.m.
Leonard Robert Moore of Belleview died Wednesday at the age of 89. The funeral service will be Monday afternoon at 1 at the Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Burial will be at the Chapman Cemetery. Visitation for Leonard Moore is Monday from 11 until 1 at the Bryson Funeral...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Power Outage
(Farmington) Portions of Farmington are experiencing a power outage. Workers have identified power out form the north portion of the city to the south. They think there was a problem with an Ameren substation between 1:30 and 1:45. Crews are working to restore the power. Monitor the Farmington city public works facebook or the Farmington emergency management page for updates.
mymoinfo.com
Public meeting was held for proposed Love’s truck stop build in Herculaneum
(Herculaneum) A public meeting was held on Tuesday night at the Herculaneum High School Theater to give more information on a proposed Love’s truck stop being built in town. There was a representative from Love’s at the meeting answering questions submitted by town residents. Herculaneum City Administrator Jim...
mymoinfo.com
Dianna Bartels announces her resignation as Missouri Circuit 23, Division 3, Judge
(Jefferson County) Dianna Bartels, Division 3 Judge of Missouri’s 23rd Judicial Circuit covering Jefferson County, gave notice of her resignation on Tuesday. Unnamed sources tell KJFF that Bartels was in the middle of disciplinary hearing which may have led to her resignation. Missouri’s 23rd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge...
mymoinfo.com
Joann Betty Crocker – Service 10/27/22 11 a.m.
Joann Betty Crocker died Monday at the age of 84. Visitation for Crocker will be Thursday starting at 9;30 with the service at 11 o’clock at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Burial will be in the Ottery Cemetery.
Comments / 0