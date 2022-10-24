ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson pulls out of leadership race - the best jokes and reactions

By Greg Evans
 5 days ago

Boris Johnson has ruled himself out of running for the Tory leadership, despite claiming he had the support required to do so.

The former prime minister said: “I believe I am well placed to deliver a Conservative victory in 2024 – and tonight I can confirm that I have cleared the very high hurdle of 102 nominations, including a proposer and a seconder, and I could put my nomination in tomorrow.

“There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative Party members – and that I could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday.

“But in the course of the last days, I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do. You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament.”

Boris Johnson said that due to the failure to reach a deal with Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, “I am afraid the best thing is that I do not allow my nomination to go forward and commit my support to whoever succeeds”.

“I believe I have much to offer but I am afraid that this is simply not the right time,” the former prime minister said.

Johnson's decision comes after days of speculation that he was going to announce a surprise attempt to return as prime minister just three months after he was forced to resign by his own MPs following a series of scandals.

Although Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt are the only two MPs who have formally announced that they will be running Sunak is strongly considered to be the favourite and is highly likely to be confirmed as the next prime minister of the UK.

Here's how people are reacting to the news.

























Additional reporting by PA.

It is a simple and fundamental principle that the government derives its democratic legitimacy from the people. The future of the country must not be decided by plotting and U-turns at Westminster; it must be decided by the people in a general election. And for this reason The Independent is calling for an election to be held. Have your say and sign our election petition by clicking here .

Jacob Rees-Mogg says his 'slumbers' were disturbed by Boris Johnson on Sunday morning

Jacob Rees-Mogg has recounted a recent occasion in which the former prime minister woke him up on a Sunday morning. Yes, really.Writing in the Spectator, the former minister described what happened when Liz Truss resigned and rumours started going round that Boris Johnson might try and become leader of the party again.He said he wanted his old boss back and that his campaign was going well but he couldn't get it off the ground and Johnson rang him early in the morning to talk about it.He wrote: "I wanted Boris back, as he had the mandate and his removal was...
Who won today's PMQs? Starmer says Sunak put "party first, country second"

When Keir Starmer became leader of the Labour party in 2020, he probably didn't expect to chat to so many different Tories.But after spending a couple of years rowing with Boris Johnson at the despatch box during PMQs, the disgraced PM resigned and Starmer quickly had to get to grips with a new opponent - Liz Truss.Spare a thought for his communications team who probably spent hours working out how to completely nail her, only for her to show up three times and then resign, so now they have to work out all of Rishi Sunak's tricks.Yes, Sunak is now...
Excruciating Suella Braverman interview resurfaces as she returns to cabinet

In the greatest comeback since Lazarus, Suella Braverman has returned as home secretary just one week after being sacked from the role over security concerns.She was sacked by Liz Truss but new prime minister Rishi Sunak has decided that a little security breach isn't that bad and that Braverman deserves a second chance.Aside from some of the more controversial things that she has said one of Braverman's most infamous moments was an explanation that she gave about the European Research Group.In her own words, the “express mission” of the pressure group of pro-Brexit Tory MPs is to “support the government...
Rishi Sunak will not attend Cop27 and people are furious

Rishi Sunak is not going to Cop27 and people think the optics are terrible.While the previous prime minister Liz Truss was due to attend the annual climate conference in which countries work together on measures to limit the impact of climate change, new PM Sunak has opted not to.Cop27 will take place in Sharm el-Sheikh, in Egypt, from 6 to 18 November. It finishes the day after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is due to set out the UK's tax and spending plans.US President Biden plans to go and even Boris Johnson went last year - though he made a few gaffes.Sign...
8 of Tory MPs biggest gaffes this week

Being a politician is tough.People watch their every move, look for things they've got wrong and rinse them mercilessly for them when they inevitably do go wrong - it can't be non-stop fun.But then there are times they really don't make it easy for themselves and make decisions or say things so flabbergasting, we don't know how they got elected.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThis week has been no different, and over the last seven days Tories have fallen into every gaffe-trap going, from dodging important meetings, to making dodgy ministerial appointments.With that in mind, here are MP's...
Suella Braverman is back as home secretary and people are furious

Suella Braverman is back as home secretary following a relaxed week off after breaking the ministerial code.The home secretary signed out from Liz Truss’s administration last week after admitting to sending an official document deemed “sensitive” from her personal email.Downing Street had shared immigration proposals with the home secretary, which she then attempted to email to John Hayes. But she also accidentally sent it to a staff member of another Tory MP who shares Hayes’s surname. It happens to the best of us and the worst of us clearly but Braverman did the Right Thing and bowed out.“I have made...
7 times Tories have taken a pop at North London

North London is being cancelled again - so don't you dare cross the Thames.The proportionally tiny part of the UK is back in the news after new PM Rishi Sunak used his first appearance at PMQs to show he has the whole country in mind when making policy, by ranting against the portion of the capital city.It is not the first time they have desperately tried to conjure up a metropolitan villain, who usually lives in Islington, to unite the party. And most of the time they have done it, it is revealed to be hypocritical claptrap - just look...
Liz Truss's time as prime minister in numbers

Liz Truss is done.The prime minister's spectacular reign in 10 Downing Street came to an end on October 20th 2022, less than two months after she was elected to the role by Conservative party members. However, despite this, her policies, harkening back to the days of Margaret Thatcher, proved to be very unpopular, mostly with the financial markets. Following the announcement of her and Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget which sent the pound plummeting and the UK economy into utter turmoil, the writing was more or less on the wall for Truss but she soldiered on for a few more weeks.Then in...
'Leaky Sue': Six politician's nicknames explained

Suella Braverman is in the news today after reports emerged she is nicknamed "leaky Sue" in Whitehall for her behaviour in the Home Office.Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey made the claim on The News Agents podcast yesterday, after the home secretary was reappointed to her role despite resigning six days prior for sending "sensitive" documents to the wrong person, from the wrong email.If that wasn't bad enough, today it was reported by The Daily Mail that Braverman was probed by national security officials earlier this year as part of a leak inquiry when she was attorney general."Leaky Sue" is quite...
Lee Anderson reported to the police after 'transphobic comments'

Tory MP Lee Anderson has been "reported to the Police and the Conservatives" for a "clear-cut hate crime" following transphobic remarks about Labour politician Eddie Izzard, who identifies as a woman.The MP for Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, told Talk TV he "would not follow him into the toilets" if she came to parliament, and even said Keir Starmer "is not sure what he’s all about".Councillor David Hennigan, who represents Central Sutton and New Cross on Ashfield District Council made the complaint to the Met Police and new Conservative Party Chairman, Nadhim Zahawi. Hennigan has also requested that the Chief Constable of Nottinghamshire...
Nadine Dorries botches TalkTV intro: "Sorry, I’ve just completely messed up"

Nadine Dorries is a… divisive political figure. So it’s perhaps no wonder that she was chosen to fill Piers Morgan’s shoes while he’s off on holiday.The former Culture Secretary and Boris Johnson stan guest-hosted Morgan’s TalkTv show ‘Uncensored’ on Monday and Tuesday, and viewers’ overwhelming verdict was: don’t give up your day job. (Actually, plenty of people say she should give that up, too.)The real stand-out in the Tory MP’s performance came when she attempted to run through what was coming up on the programme, with about as much success as Johnson’s recent leadership campaign.Sign up for our free Indy100...
Tory MPs ranked as football fans, from die-hards to David Cameron

Why does the idea of politicians liking football make so many of us feel uncomfortable?We're sure there are many MPs who have a genuine love for the beautiful game and regularly go to games, but others have tried to use it to make it part of their ‘man or women of the people’ brand in a shameless appeal to voters. Football fans don’t stand for any nonsense though, and people quickly see through the facade. But who are the genuine football fans in the Tory ranks, past and present? Here are the people who claim to love the sport, ranked...
Rishi Sunak spokesperson forced to confirm new video doesn't use a Gary Glitter song

When a communications professional signed up to the job of being Rishi Sunak's spokesperson, they were probably excited to field tough questions on the most pressing debates of the day, from how to deal with the cost of living crisis, to the suitability of Sunak's cabinet appointments.They probably anticipated dealing with some gaffes, but they didn't expect to have to tell a room of journalists that the prime minister's latest attempt at self-promotion didn't plug the work of a sex offender.But this is exactly what happened when Sunak posted a video of him on Twitter, showing clips of him out...
Suella Braverman already has the nickname 'Leaky Sue'

Home secretary Suella Braverman has reportedly earned herself the nickname, 'Leaky Sue', following the mishandling of sensitive information.Braverman admitted to sending an official document from a personal email. It has also been claimed that Whitehall officials investigated Braverman over the leaking of a government plan to apply for an injunction against the BBC. Leader of the Lib Dems, Ed Davey, has since claimed Braverman's new nickname "says it all". Speaking with Emily Maitlis and Lewis Goodall on podcast The News Agents, Davey said: "Well, her nickname, we're told, is Leaky Sue, "For a home secretary, to even have that nickname...
Elon Musk calls Russian chess champion Garry Kasparov a 'douche' during Ukraine argument

Elon Musk has hit out at Russian chess champion Garry Kasparov after he criticised Musk’s controversial proposals for peace in the country. The Tesla CEO called Kasparov an “idiot” and a “douche” after being condemned for suggesting that Crimea should become a formal part of Russia as part of peace settlements in eastern Europe. Musk previously suggested on Twitter that he has a solution to deliver a truce between the countries. He posted a poll suggesting that the sham referendums of annexed regions must be performed again under the supervision of the United Nations - with Russian aggressors leaving if...
Why the reaction to Elon Musk buying Twitter is like Trump's election victory

There's a strange familiarity in how some Twitter users are reacting to Elon Musk taking over the social media platform. Already, people online have noticed an increase in discriminatory language under the pretense of "free speech" - something Musk has promised to bring to the platform. One Twitter user, Alejandra Caraballo, tweeted examples of hateful language she stumbled on, mostly from people believing they can say whatever they want because of Musk's ownership.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter "We're off to quite a start with groyper Nazi trolls feeling explicitly emboldened by Elon to threaten murder and use...
Is Donald Trump going to return to Twitter now that it's owned by Elon Musk?

Elon Musk is officially taking over Twitter, leaving everyone with one burning question: will Donald Trump return?Musk, 51, officially acquired the social media app on Friday after months of a dramatic back-and-forth between Twitter shareholders, executives, and himself. In buying Twitter, Musk said he intends to make it a "digital town square" where "a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner." Part of that includes minimizing the amount of censorship the app already takes part in, including banning the accounts of people like Donald Trump. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTrump was banned from...
Shell have doubled their profits during the energy crisis and people are outraged

While the rest of us worry about the price of heating our homes, Shell has doubled its third-quarter profits.Labour renewed calls for a windfall tax following the news, in which the energy giant recorded massive profits of £8bn.So far this year Shell has reported £25bn in profits – more than double the amount it made over the first nine months of 2021.And it said it had not paid the windfall tax levy, announced in May, and did not expect to throughout 2022, because its British corporate entity did not make any profits during the quarter.Meanwhile, new chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced...
Julia Hartley-Brewer dismissing climate fears as just 'weather' causes uproar

Worried about the climate? Don't be concerned, it is "just weather".At least that is what Julia Hartley-Brewer thinks. On an appearance on BBC Question Time on Thursday evening when the journalist dismissed concerns about the climate and slammed protest groups like Just Stop Oil.She said: “If you want to have limits on people’s ability to access fuel, if you want to make it more expensive to get a plane abroad, to use a car, to heat your home, you are going to be harming poorer people and you are going to be harming poorer people in the developing world.”An audience...
Elon Musk buys Twitter and people are worried: "like the gates of hell opened"

After months and months of speculation and negotiating billionaire Elon Musk has finally completed his purchase of Twitter for an eye-watering $44bn.The world's richest man, 51, appeared to confirm media reports of his takeover of Twitter, tweeting shortly before 5am (UK time) on Friday: “the bird is freed”.The billionaire’s chief criticism of the social media platform has been its policing of “free speech”. Musk is expected to speak to Twitter employees directly on Friday if the deal is finalised, according to an internal memo cited in several media outlets.Despite internal confusion and low morale tied to fears of layoffs or...
