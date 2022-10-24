ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Disillusioned Palestinian voters may shape Israeli election

KUFR QASEM, Israel, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Disillusionment with politics among Palestinian citizens could help determine next week's election in Israel where former premier Benjamin Netanyahu is bidding to return to power, just a year after an Arab party joined an Israeli government for the first time.
WTVW

UN report: Climate pollution reductions ‘highly inadequate’

The world, especially richer carbon polluting nations, remains “far behind” and is not doing nearly enough — not even promising to do enough — to reach any of the global goals limiting future warming, a United Nations report said. That “highly inadequate” inaction means the window...

