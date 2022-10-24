Read full article on original website
Disillusioned Palestinian voters may shape Israeli election
KUFR QASEM, Israel, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Disillusionment with politics among Palestinian citizens could help determine next week's election in Israel where former premier Benjamin Netanyahu is bidding to return to power, just a year after an Arab party joined an Israeli government for the first time.
UN report: Climate pollution reductions ‘highly inadequate’
The world, especially richer carbon polluting nations, remains “far behind” and is not doing nearly enough — not even promising to do enough — to reach any of the global goals limiting future warming, a United Nations report said. That “highly inadequate” inaction means the window...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia accuses British Navy of ‘terrorist attack’ on Nord Stream gas pipelines
Russia’s defence minister says mobilisation of 300,000 reservists finished and ‘no further measures are planned’; Antonio Guterres calls for west to help remove blocks to Russian grain exports
