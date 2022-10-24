ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

India to contribute $500,000 to UN to counter terrorism

NEW DELHI (AP) — India will contribute half a million dollars to the United Nations' efforts to counter global terrorism as new and emerging technologies used by terror groups pose fresh threats to governments around the world, the foreign minister said Saturday. The money will go toward the U.N....

