Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to locate and identify the driver in a hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of man in San Jacinto. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department San Jacinto Station responded at 10:40 p.m. Thursday to a hit-and-run traffic collision at the intersection of Ramona Expressway and Chase Street. Upon their arrival, deputies found a man lying unresponsive in the roadway, said Sgt. Dawn Blair.

SAN JACINTO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO