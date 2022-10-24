Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Look for more electric bikes and electric motorcycles on the streets of Los AngelesDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Rollover Crash on Hillside East of Anza
A motorist was killed Friday, and a possible second victim was the focus of a search, following a rollover crash on a hillside along Highway 74 just east of Anza. The fatal wreck occurred about 12:10 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway, near Palm Canyon Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.
mynewsla.com
Toddler on Scooter Hit By Vehicle, Killed in Irvine
Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl was struck by a...
mynewsla.com
Person Injured in Traffic Crash in Torrance
A traffic crash in Torrance Thursday left one person injured, authorities said. The crash was reported about 7:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard, Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary told City News Service. The severity of the person’s injury was not immediately known. Artesia Boulevard was closed...
mynewsla.com
Man and Woman Fatally Stabbed in Palmdale; Suspect in Custody
A man was in custody Friday for allegedly fatally stabbing a man and a woman in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale where the three apparently were living in their vehicles, authorities said. The crime occurred about 11:50 a.m. Thursday in the 39800 block of 10th Street West, according...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Long Beach Alley; Suspect Sought
Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to find the gunman who killed a man in a Long Beach alley. The crime occurred about 12:10 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Seventh Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Curtis Ray Yarbrough, 35, died at the scene,...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Crash on 91 Freeway in Long Beach Area
A person died Thursday in a traffic crash on the Artesia (91) Freeway in the Long Beach area. The crash was reported about 9:25 a.m. on the westbound 91 Freeway near Cherry Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in North Hollywood Crash Identified
A 37-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on a freeway transition road in the North Hollywood area was identified Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Monday on the transition from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Starting Fire in Hemet Police Station, Resisting Officers
A 25-year-old man accused of igniting a fire inside the Hemet Police Department, causing damage and culminating in a fight between him and several officers, during which he tried to take one patrolman’s gun, was charged Friday with arson and other offenses. Bryan Alfaro of Fontana was arrested Wednesday...
mynewsla.com
Anaheim Stabbing Victim Hospitalized in Critical Condition
A man was stabbed in Anaheim Thursday evening and hospitalized in critical condition. Anaheim Police Department officers were called at approximately 9:30 p.m. to the 2900 block of West Lincoln Avenue, east of Beach Boulevard, where they found the victim with at least one stab wound, Sgt. Shane Carringer told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Injured in Collision with Big Rig in Perris
A motorcyclist was injured Thursday when he collided with a big rig and slid underneath the truck in Perris. The crash happened about 3:25 p.m. on Indian Street, south of Rider Street, just east of Interstate 215, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said an engine crew...
mynewsla.com
Deputies Seek Public’s Help in Finding Suspect in Fatal Hit and Run
Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to locate and identify the driver in a hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of man in San Jacinto. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department San Jacinto Station responded at 10:40 p.m. Thursday to a hit-and-run traffic collision at the intersection of Ramona Expressway and Chase Street. Upon their arrival, deputies found a man lying unresponsive in the roadway, said Sgt. Dawn Blair.
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Robbing Elsinore Store Apprehended in Arizona
A 61-year-old man suspected of robbing a Lake Elsinore business and fleeing the state was apprehended in Yuma, Arizona, where he was awaiting extradition back to Riverside County, authorities said Friday. George Cardenas of Yuma was arrested by Yuma Police Department officers Wednesday and booked into the Yuma County Detention...
mynewsla.com
Assault Investigation Underway in Palmdale
Authorities Thursday were investigating an assault in Palmdale that left at least one person injured. Paramedics sent to the 39800 block of 10th Street West about noon on a report of a stabbing took a person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Gets 10 Years for OC Rampage
A 36-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich was convicted Aug. 23 of two counts of robbery, one count of battery...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Crash Identified
Authorities Wednesday identified a 49-year-old man who was struck and killed in South Los Angeles. The collision was reported just after 8:55 p.m. Monday in the area of 8539 S. Vermont Ave., near Algin Sutton Recreation Center, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
Silver Alert Issued for Missing Man in Pomona
A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a 73-year-old man last seen in Pomona. Benny Cylar was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday at Rainbow Ridge Road and Redrock Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Pomona Police Department. Cylar is...
mynewsla.com
Man Sentenced for Assaulting Teen in Store Restroom
A man who pleaded no contest to assaulting a 16-year-old girl who was followed into the restroom of a Whittier grocery store was sentenced Friday to eight years in state prison. Steven Magdaleno, 39, pleaded no contest Oct. 17 to one count of assault with intent to commit a felony,...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Phoning in Threats to Anaheim Police
A 34-year-old man was charged Thursday with phoning in a bomb threat to Anaheim police. Carlos Alberto Catalan Jr. is accused of phoning in a threat Saturday to a detective and falsely reporting a bomb, according to the criminal complaint. Catalan was charged with single felony counts each of criminal...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Knife Assault on Temescal Valley Resident
A 27-year-old man accused of stabbing a Temescal Valley resident numerous times during a confrontation outside a mobile home park was charged Thursday with attempted murder and other offenses. Mario Cervantes Martinez of Temescal Valley was arrested Tuesday following a weeklong Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. In addition to...
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Wildomar Resident
A 27-year-old man suspected of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Wildomar resident was being held Friday on $1 million bail. Alexander Dimitrios Magos of Murrieta was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder following an 18-month Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 32-year-old Shane Carlin.
Comments / 0