Read full article on original website
Related
MyStateline.com
10 best decorations for trunk-or-treat
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For the uninitiated, trunk-or-treating occurs in a parking lot such as that of a school, church or shopping area, letting parents and children celebrate Halloween in a safe space. Costumed individuals deck out their vehicles in themed decorations and pass out candy to children and families walking from car to car.
MyStateline.com
12 best Joker costumes
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The Joker is a well-known character who first appeared as a villain in the DC comic book “Batman” in 1940. Over the decades, he has been featured in several movies as well. With his distinctive look and dark...
Comments / 0