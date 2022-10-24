Read full article on original website
Barrack Says He Hoped Trump Ties Would Appeal to UAE; Denies Being Agent
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Tom Barrack, a onetime fundraiser for Donald Trump, acknowledged under cross-examination on Thursday that he hoped his ties to the then-president would encourage a United Arab Emirates official to invest with his company, but said he did not agree to exchange political access for a business relationship.
China Willing to Deepen Relationship With Russia, Says Senior Diplomat
BEIJING (Reuters) - China is willing to deepen its relationship with Russia in all levels and any attempt to block the progress of the two nations will never succeed, China's senior diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday. It is the legitimate right of China and Russia to realise their development...
China's Xi Says Willing to Work With United States for Mutual Benefit
BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along to the benefit of both, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, ahead of a possible meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Indonesia. As major powers, China and...
White House Vows Response if Russia Attacks U.S. Satellites
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Any response on U.S. infrastructure will be met with a response, the White House said on Thursday after a senior Russian foreign ministry official said Western commercial satellites could become legitimate targets for Russia if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. White House spokesman John...
China Says Willing to Communicate With US Military but 'Red Lines' Should Be Respected
BEIJING (Reuters) - China attaches great importance to Sino-U.S. military relations and is willing to see China and the U.S. have military communications but "red lines" remain, a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday. If the U.S. wishes to strengthen military communications, it should "respect China's interests and major...
Russia's Sechin Says Taiwan Will Return to China 'On Schedule'
BAKU (Reuters) -Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russian oil giant Rosneft and one of Vladimir Putin's closest allies, on Thursday heaped praise on China's leaders and said Taiwan would return to its "native harbour" on time. Sechin said that decisions taken by the 20th Communist Party Congress, which cemented Xi...
Russia Says It Will Retaliate if EU Confiscates State Assets
(Reuters) - Russia will retaliate if its state and citizens' assets are confiscated by the European Union, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Asked about comments reportedly made by European leaders suggesting Russian assets in the European Union could be confiscated, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that this would be "stealing".
Sunni Cleric Challenges Iran's Leaders as Protests Rage
DUBAI (Reuters) - A prominent Sunni cleric who directed unprecedented criticism at Iran's supreme leader over a bloody crackdown in his hometown appeared unbowed this week by warnings from security forces, pressing his demands for more rights for his minority and voicing support for other groups in country-wide unrest. Molavi...
Putin Blames West for Ukraine War, Plays Down Nuclear Fears
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin showed no regrets on Thursday for his war in Ukraine, insisting that the "special military operation" was still achieving its goals and the West's dominance over world affairs was coming to an end. Inveighing against the West for more than three-and-a-half hours in a...
Many Americans are ditching their dreams of owning a house as recession fears flare, says the CEO of one of the nation's largest homebuilders
The CEO of PulteGroup said that interest and mortgage-rate hikes have created "financial and psychological hurdles for potential homebuyers."
Analysis-Need for Speed: China Xi's New Generals Offer Cohesion Over Possible Taiwan Plans
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping's new generals may have been selected for their political loyalty to him, but those ties could serve at least one vital military purpose in any Taiwan invasion plan: ensuring cohesion and decisiveness. Although the Politburo's seven-man Standing Committee would make the ultimate...
'No Room for Old Dreams', German President Says of Russia Ties
BERLIN (Reuters) -Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused an "epochal break" in Germany's ties with Moscow and the war has shattered former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev's dream of a "common European home", President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday. Steinmeier, who hails from a wing of Germany's Social Democrats that long...
Italy's Meloni Tells Germany's Scholz Measures to Cut Energy Prices Are Urgently Needed
ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday told in a phone call to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that measures to tackle rising energy prices were urgently needed, Rome's government said in a statement. "Prime Minister Meloni stressed the importance of the progress made at the European level...
U.S. Slaps New Sanctions on Iranian Officials Over Protest Crackdown
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday targeted Iranian officials, including those overseeing Tehran's Evin prison, and others in new sanctions on Iran over internet censorship and a crackdown on protests ignited by Mahsa Amini's death in police custody. Demonstrations following the 22-year-old's death in custody on Sept. 16...
U.N. Lawyer Pushes Back on Russian Row Over Iran Drone Inquiry
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The chief U.N. lawyer on Wednesday pushed back on a Russian argument that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cannot report to the Security Council on Western accusations that Moscow used Iran-made drones in Ukraine in violation of a 2015 resolution. Russia has argued that there is no mandate...
Czech Protesters Call for New Government, Direct Gas Talks With Russia
PRAGUE (Reuters) - Thousands of Czechs protested in Prague on Friday, demanding the centre-right government step down to allow an early election and calling for talks with Russia on gas supplies ahead of winter. The demonstration on a national holiday in Prague's main square was the third organised by far-right...
U.S. Says North Korea Policy Unchanged After Nuclear Remark Raises Eyebrows
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Friday its policy towards North Korea had not changed after a senior U.S. official responsible for nuclear policy raised some eyebrows by saying Washington would be willing to engage in arms-control talks with Pyongyang. Some experts argue that recognizing North Korea as...
U.S. Military Dismisses Russia as ‘Acute’ Threat as Putin Boasts of ‘New World Order’
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday dismissed the potency of the threat Russia poses to the United States amid new claims from President Vladimir Putin that his ongoing military campaign in Ukraine serves as a first step in the implementation of a new world order. Speaking at the public release...
Credit Suisse's Newly Created Investment Bank Lays Out Plans in Memo
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Credit Suisse Group's newly created investment bank, CS First Boston, will advise on mergers and acquisitions, raise capital for clients through equity and debt markets, and provide leveraged finance as part of its core offerings, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters."CS First Boston will be global with a presence in all regions where it has a competitive advantage," David Miller, global head of CS First Boston, wrote in a memo to staff.
Chinese Cities Double Down on Zero-COVID as Outbreaks Widen
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese cities from Wuhan in central China to Xining in the northwest are doubling down on COVID-19 curbs, sealing up buildings, locking down districts and throwing millions into distress in a scramble to halt widening outbreaks. China on Thursday reported a third straight day of more than...
