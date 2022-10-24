Read full article on original website
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 02:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Trout River COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor tidal flooding along the St Johns River and tributaries. * WHERE...St Johns River Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Special Weather Statement issued for Branch, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-29 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Branch; Hillsdale; St. Joseph Locally dense fog early this morning Locally dense fog had formed overnight along with areas of fog near the Michigan border over far northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio into far southern Lower Michigan. The fog should persist through mid morning but should lift by 10 AM EDT. If you are traveling this morning, watch out for areas of fog with some locally dense fog.
High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 16:11:00 Expires: 2022-10-30 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CHST SUNDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet in the surf zone. There is a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM ChST Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A large, long period north swell continues to create hazardous surf and dangerous rip currents along north- facing reefs. Surf is expected to subside below hazadous levels, between 7 and 9 feet Sunday evening.
Flood Warning issued for Naguabo by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 23:30:00 Expires: 2022-10-27 08:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Naguabo FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM AST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall and from flood waters of the Rio Blanco river is expected. * WHERE...Naguabo. * WHEN...Until 715 AM AST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1022 PM AST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have already fallen. Minor flooding is already occurring along the Rio Blanco river in Naguabo. The intersection of road 31 with highway 53, and road 191 could be impassable. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Naguabo and Rio Blanco.
