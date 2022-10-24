ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

WEATHER 10-24,2022 One More Nice, Breezy Day

By Clark Shelton
 5 days ago
Enjoy the day! It will be a little breezy. But, changes are on the way with storms, cooler temps, and an unsettled weekend in the forecast.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South southeast wind around 10 mph.

