Dathan is right for Connecticut
Lucy Dathan is right for Connecticut. Sounds like a slogan, I know, but I really have to say that this could not be more true. I have known Lucy for several years now, and I don’t know of a more committed, hard-working representative who stays in close touch with her community and makes sure to advocate for their needs.
Endorsing Dathan and her many accomplishments
I hereby endorse Ms. Lucy Dathan as the candidate for the Connecticut 142nd State House District seat. I have gotten to know Lucy through her work as a member of my community. She possesses the necessary qualifications to continue serving in the 142nd District. She is smart, thoughtful, and she is eager to listen to all people – which is critically important given the current climate of political division. Lucy is tireless in her efforts to assist those in need. When she is not up in Hartford, you will see her at the local shelter, helping at a food drive or assisting constituents resolve matters.
Norwalk needs Lucy Dathan
Norwalk cannot afford to lose Lucy Dathan as a State Representative. In the last session, the legislature sent $296 million dollars in State funding back to Norwalk. That includes $29.8 million for education funding, as well as $242 million for school construction. It also includes $20.5 million for City projects as well as $9.5 million for non-profits and organizations. All of this means a new Norwalk High School, South Norwalk School, Cranbury Elementary, and Naramake Elementary, as well as increased reimbursement for special education and restored Alliance District funding. The ECS formula has also been reworked to increase funding for Norwalk schools going forward. The funding for non-profits and organizations includes Stepping Stones Museum, the Norwalk Symphony, the Maritime Aquarium, Person to Person, and the Carver Center to name a few.
District 137 candidates debate in Central Norwalk
NORWALK, Conn. — Candidates for the open District 137 State Representative seat met for a debate. Democratic candidate Kadeem Roberts and Republican candidate Luis Estrella seek to win the seat now held by Chris Perone, a Democrat. District 137 is entirely in Norwalk, though under this year’s redistricting its geographic boundaries have shrunk.
Bob Stefanowski calls to repeal parts of police accountability law
GOP governor candidate invoked the Bristol police murders; Democrats said he is politicizing a tragedy. Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski invoked the memories of two murdered Bristol police officers Monday during an emotional campaign event outside the state Capitol as he claimed that police are endangered by Connecticut’s police accountability law.
Norwalk Council considers illegal apartment issue
NORWALK, Conn. — Legal prohibitions prevent Planning and Zoning inspectors from cracking down on illegal apartments in many instances, Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin said Thursday. Kleppin spoke to the Common Council Public Safety & General Government Committee in an conversation Chairwoman Jenn McMurrer (D-District C) said she’d...
Norwalk photos: Downed wire
NORWALK, Conn. — On Thursday, a tree fell on Wakerobin Road and pulled down a line running to a pole on Mohawk Drive. Harold F. Cobin took a few photos. Where are we talking about bearing the powerlines after hurricane Sandy!?🥵 oh well I guess we forgot about that👎🏽😩🦔
Vote for Mastronardi, the candidate who knows Norwalk
I am writing this letter in support of Don Mastronardi for State Representative in the 142nd District. Democrats have controlled our State legislature for about the last 30 years. During this time, Connecticut Democrats have brought us the second highest tax rates in the US and the highest electricity rates in the continental U.S., dramatic learning loss and falling test scores in our struggling schools, increasing violent crime, and economic shutdowns leading to small business closures. Please ask yourself this question: has Connecticut become more or less affordable in the four years Don Mastronardi’s opponent, Lucy Dathan, and her Democratic colleagues have been in office? Regardless of one’s background, the economic policies Lucy Dathan and her colleagues promote are damaging to all Connecticut residents. One-party rule leads to complacency, bad ideas passed in an echo chamber, and special interest control.
Norwalk photos: Garden Cinemas ‘era’ ends
NORWALK, Conn. — Claire Schoen ventured down Isaacs Street on Friday morning and got some photos of the Garden Cinemas demolition. “According to one of the workers on site (who took the interior shots for me), when the roof was taken down they had to do some asbestos abatement. Then it rained on the open theater. Nice mess,” she wrote.
Former Briggs Principal Allen made a temporary NPS consultant as part of legal settlement
NORWALK, Conn. — NancyOnNorwalk has obtained the settlement details in the lawsuit filed by former Briggs High School principal Marie Allen against Norwalk Public Schools. Allen sued NPS a year ago, also over events that occurred under former Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Steven Adamowski’s tenure. She alleged racial discrimination and retaliation in her demotion from Briggs to Brien McMahon in 2018. The federal lawsuit was settled in September, according to the courts website.
Johnson, Hampton outline differences in LWV debate
NORWALK, Conn. — District 143 State Representative candidates, both seeking an open seat, presented a tale of different doors in their League of Women Voters debate, as the Democrat began by saying she’s heard about reproductive rights and education concerns while out meeting constituents and the Republican reported that folks are talking about economic issues and rising crime rates.
Duff debates opponents Miressi and Brinton in LWV debate
NORWALK, Conn. — State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) faced two opponents in a debate, one passionately attacking Hartford’s policies and the other arguing that the political system needs an overhaul. Republican challenger Daniel Miressi focused on high consumer costs and said, “There is no upward mobility...
Mastronardi accuses Dathan of being unwilling to participate in a ‘full’ debate
NORWALK, Conn. — District 142 State Representative candidates met Thursday for a half hour debate. Both said they wish the debate had been longer. One blamed the other and asked what she’s afraid of. District 142 includes parts of Norwalk and New Canaan. Republican candidate Don Mastronardi released...
Vote411 offers information about candidates
NORWALK, Conn. — The League of Women Voters of Norwalk (LWVN) is again offering Vote411, a “‘one-stop-shop’ for election-related information and provides nonpartisan information to the public with both general and state-specific information on many aspects of the election process,” it said in a news release.
Milligan drops opposition to Garden Cinemas demolition
NORWALK, Conn. — Neither side is divulging any information regarding the mediation session held last week in the lawsuit filed by the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency and the City against real estate broker Jason Milligan, under multiple legal entities, and other parties. Milligan, however, said he’s lifted his objection to...
Dathan’s hard work benefits district, vote Lucy
I am a 17-year-old & current senior at New Canaan High school. I am writing today to support Lucy Dathan’s reelection to the Connecticut House of Representatives. I believe she has done an excellent job since 2019, and Norwalk and New Canaan would greatly benefit from her reelection. I’m invested explicitly in her work surrounding the children’s mental health crisis and her initiatives to improve education and early childhood throughout the district in 2022 alone.
Restaurants join fundraising program; mutts on parade and a block party
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. If you dine at any of Norwalk’s eight “Restaurant Hive” locations on Thursday Oct. 20 from 5 until 11 p.m., a portion of your check will be donated to a new pre- and post-natal support basket program for Fairfield County women, according to a news release. The newly organized team of dining spots is partnering with social service provider “Help for Kids-The Exchange Club Center for Prevention of Child Abuse” to offer resources supporting the State Office of Early Childhood’s new mothers’ in-home services initiative. The support baskets contain informational brochures, a children’s health and grooming kit, a stuffed teddy bear, and a copy of Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey’s book What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing,
Norwalk needs the DEI Officer it was promised
Tonight, the Council Community Services Committee will again discuss the reasons given by staff and the Administration for the delays encountered about how to handle creating a pathway to embrace citizens’ lived experiences when it comes to systemic racism, prejudice, inclusion and equity and why the creation of a DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) Officer and an entity to include Norwalk residents, faith community and businesses has still not become a reality. As a social justice advocate, I am saddened that so much time has gone by and we have squandered much of the goodwill needed to address these tough topics. Let’s come together Norwalk!
Norwalkers plead for resolution as POKO lawsuit enters mediation
NORWALK, Conn. — Jason Milligan got his long-desired day in the court of public opinion Monday, using a City Hall microphone to air his allegations that Norwalk Corporation Counsel Mario Coppola is making decisions to benefit himself, not the City of Norwalk, an argument he has wanted to make to Common Council members for years.
Chumney, Moore lawsuits settled for a total $275K
NORWALK, Conn. — NancyOnNorwalk has learned the details of two lawsuit settlements negotiated recently by Norwalk Public Schools, through Freedom of Information Act requests. The gross settlement amount in the complaint filed by longtime NPS employee Lynne Moore was $100,000. The gross settlement amount in the complaint filed by...
