I am writing this letter in support of Don Mastronardi for State Representative in the 142nd District. Democrats have controlled our State legislature for about the last 30 years. During this time, Connecticut Democrats have brought us the second highest tax rates in the US and the highest electricity rates in the continental U.S., dramatic learning loss and falling test scores in our struggling schools, increasing violent crime, and economic shutdowns leading to small business closures. Please ask yourself this question: has Connecticut become more or less affordable in the four years Don Mastronardi’s opponent, Lucy Dathan, and her Democratic colleagues have been in office? Regardless of one’s background, the economic policies Lucy Dathan and her colleagues promote are damaging to all Connecticut residents. One-party rule leads to complacency, bad ideas passed in an echo chamber, and special interest control.

NORWALK, CT ・ 6 DAYS AGO