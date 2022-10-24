Read full article on original website
BBC
Chinese 'police station' in Dublin ordered to shut
The Fuzhou Police Service Overseas Station opened earlier this year. Human rights group Safeguard Defenders in a report in September saying Chinese authorities had 54 “police” stations overseas. They say the stations were put in place to persuade emigrants to return home, sometimes to face criminal charges.
BBC
Chorley care home sorry over TikTok of staff in incontinence pants
A firm which runs a care home has apologised after staff were filmed dancing in incontinence pants. Staff at Chorley's Gillibrand Hall were suspended after the Lancashire Post reported that a video shared on TikTok appeared to show them mocking patients. Century Healthcare said it was "extremely disappointed" by the...
BBC
Newport: Three sentenced for enslaving vulnerable man
Two men have been jailed and a woman has received a suspended sentence for enslaving a vulnerable man. Latvian Rolands Kazoks, 31, was stripped of his bank cards and denied showers and clean clothes. Jokubas Stankevicius, 59, his wife Ruta Stankeviciene, 57, both of Capel Close, and Normunds Freibergs, 41,...
BBC
Article: published on 27 October 2022
A 38-year-old cyclist has died following a crash with a car. South Wales Police said it happened on Cwmavon Road, near its junction with London Row, Port Talbot, at 06:40 BST. The man from Margam, Neath Port Talbot, was hit by a beige Vauxhall Astra, the force said....
BBC
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
Dark times: how UK blackouts could hit tourists
Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.Beware of the triads. No, not organised crime syndicates; I mean the three wintry half-hours “with the highest electricity transmission system demand”. National Grid, which uses triads for pricing, says they typically occur on weekdays from November to February between 4.30pm and 6pm.What on earth has this got to do with travel? Potentially, quite a lot. I learnt about triads while researching...
Forget about a single strain: The new COVID calculus is all about viral families
Viral families like BQ and XBB are engaged in a battle royale to achieve global dominance within their lineages. It could be a fight that both of them win in time, experts say.
