In a move that was perhaps long overdue, the Lakers moved Russell Westbrook to the bench on Friday against the Wolves for the first time in his season-plus with the team. Despite him blaming his hamstring injury that kept him out on Wednesday against the Denver on being benched in the preseason and the Lakers being without Anthony Davis due to lower back soreness, Westbrook was still demoted from the starting lineup.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO