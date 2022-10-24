Read full article on original website
Related
silverscreenandroll.com
Have the Lakers shown enough to invest more in this season?
At 0-4, this Lakers season is almost dead on arrival. No NBA champion has ever won a title after beginning the year with four losses. The Lakers under Dr. Jerry Buss were never 0-4 to start a season, but it’s now happened three times since his passing. Spoiler alert: the other two teams did not make the postseason.
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers’ transition defense continues to be a weak link
Darvin Ham was brought to the Lakers to help restore the team’s defensive foundation. The 2021-22 season had many issues, but finishing 21st in defensive rating under a defensive-minded head coach was arguably the most embarrassing. Even as the Lakers remain winless to start the season, Ham has at...
silverscreenandroll.com
Darvin Ham praises Russell Westbrook’s performance off the bench vs. Timberwolves
In a move that was perhaps long overdue, the Lakers moved Russell Westbrook to the bench on Friday against the Wolves for the first time in his season-plus with the team. Despite him blaming his hamstring injury that kept him out on Wednesday against the Denver on being benched in the preseason and the Lakers being without Anthony Davis due to lower back soreness, Westbrook was still demoted from the starting lineup.
silverscreenandroll.com
Non-competitive turnovers killed the Lakers against the Nuggets
During training camp and the early part of the season, Darvin Ham has made it a point to emphasize competitive turnovers. No team is going to be perfect with ball control, but the Lakers don’t mind giveaways if they come within the flow of the offense and the offending players are competing hard in the process.
silverscreenandroll.com
Anthony Davis thinks it’s better to go through adversity early than late
The Lakers are one of two winless teams remaining in the NBA, and frankly, few predicted that they would have this much in common with the Orlando Magic at this point in the season. But a four-game losing streak isn’t out of the ordinary. There were 86 instances of teams...
silverscreenandroll.com
Reacts: Overwhelming majority of Lakers fans want Russell Westbrook sent home
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. It’s hard to imagine a worse start to the season for Russell Westbrook than...
silverscreenandroll.com
Explained: Cole Swider’s navicular foot injury and recovery timeline
Los Angeles Lakers rookie forward — and potential sharpshooter, they sure could use one — Cole Swider missed the tail end of preseason with “foot soreness” and was eventually seen wearing a boot. A few days later, the team officially announced that Swider has been diagnosed with a stress reaction of the navicular bone.
silverscreenandroll.com
Should the Lakers send home Russell Westbrook?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Lakers have mishandled the Russell Westbrook situation about as badly as they could...
silverscreenandroll.com
Russell Westbrook benching reportedly ‘inevitable’ after slow start
After a dismal opening to the season, it appears Russell Westbrook’s role with the Lakers is about to change. While the point guard is out injured for Wednesday’s game, once he returns, it very well may not be in the starting lineup. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers put forth best effort of season, still fall to Wolves for fifth loss
The Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-102 on Friday. Anthony Davis was a late scratch due to back soreness, and Russell Westbrook made his return from injury off the bench. He had 18 points and 8 rebounds in the loss. Before the cruel reality of losing another game became...
silverscreenandroll.com
The best version of the Lakers requires more than one single change
When a team only wins a single exhibition game in the preseason and then proceeds to start the regular season winless through their first three games, it’s never just one reason that fully encapsulates the struggles. For these Lakers, then, we could point to any number of variables and, in reality, should be pointing to all of them in order to provide all the necessary context.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Preview: A clash of size and styles
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently a chaotic circus, minus all the fun, quality entertainment and good vibes. It’s only been four games into the season and yet they’re already on the wrong side of history as they’re by far the worst 3-point shooting team (22.3%) that the NBA has ever seen. Their 96.9 offensive rating (league-worst) is on pace to be the third-worst in the last 20 seasons.
silverscreenandroll.com
Troy Brown Jr. looks ready to help the Lakers
Before suiting up for the first time as a Los Angeles Laker, having already missed the entire preseason and two regular season games, Troy Brown Jr. laid out exactly how he felt he’d be able to help his new teammates:. In the clip above, the 6’6 Brown rightly noted...
silverscreenandroll.com
Juan Toscano-Anderson says Russell Westbrook is a top-five teammate
As much as it’s become a joke and meme throughout the years, Russell Westbrook’s on-court play has not negatively impacted his demeanor with teammates. Throughout the years, regardless of the ups and downs in his play, teammates have always had his back at each stop he’s made.
Comments / 0