Fire quickly spreads between two homes, damages third in Arnold

By CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

ARNOLD (KDKA) -- A massive fire quickly spread between two homes and damaged a third in Arnold on Sunday night.

Flames were seen shooting from the roof of one of the homes.

Firefighters at the scene were able to quickly put out the flames that broke out along 8:30 on Sunday night along Taylor Avenue.

Arnold Volunteer Engine Company No. 2's Chief Eric Gartley told KDKA a house that was under renovation caught fire and the flames spread to a vacant home. A third occupied house sustained some heat damage.

Chief Gartley said there were no injuries.

The house that was under renovation is a total loss.

The State Police fire marshal will investigate a cause.

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

