GBP/EUR Went Up By Over 1% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:06 EST on Thursday, 27 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.15. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.52% up from its 52-week low and 5.497% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
HANG SENG INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 2% Jump In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 2.69% for the last session’s close. At 23:08 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,729.66. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.58% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $15,041.40 and 0.93% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $15,584.10.
USD/CHF Bullish By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.54% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:06 EST on Thursday, 27 October, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.99. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.099% up from its 52-week low and 2.277% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
EUR/JPY Over 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.2435% for the last session’s close. At 14:06 EST on Thursday, 27 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $145.73. Concerning EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.13% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $147.39 and 1.279% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $147.62.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 7% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 7.95% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 27 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,151.43. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 10.86% up from its 52-week low and 19.27% down from its 52-week high.
EUR/JPY Jumps By 3% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 3.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:09 EST on Thursday, 27 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $146.37. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.652% up from its 52-week low and 1.343% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
Silver Futures Bullish Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 5.75% for the last 10 sessions. At 08:50 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Silver (SI) is $19.40. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 18747, 99.99% below its average volume of 16474980158.82. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
HANG SENG INDEX Slides By 12% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 12.37% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:08 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,646.85. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.68% up from its 52-week low and 39.23% down from its 52-week high.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Bullish By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 8.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,229.28. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 60328499, 84.17% below its average volume of...
GBP/USD Reaches A New Multi-week High: 6% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – The GBP/USD currency pair captures fresh bids in the European early session, and rises to its highest point since September 14th at the 1.1575-1.1580 area. FXStreet published a report on how investors welcomed Rishi Sunak’s appointment as British Prime Minister. The British pound continues to be supported by a decline in UK gilt yields. The US dollar-selling bias, which is still supportive of momentum, provides additional support to the GBP/USD pairing.
Li Auto Stock Bearish Momentum With A 34% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) fell by a staggering 34.33% in 21 sessions from $23.01 at 2022-09-30, to $15.11 at 14:43 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.33% to $10,824.68, following the last session’s downward trend.
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 2.6% for the last session’s close. At 15:30 EST on Friday, 28 October, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,073.64. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 2936023000, 51.95% below its average volume of 6111369398.65. NASDAQ Composite Range. About...
HANG SENG INDEX Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 3.66% for the last session’s close. At 15:24 EST on Friday, 28 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $14,863.06. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.56% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $15,411.00 and 6.13% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $15,833.30.
Bilibili Already 5% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Bilibili‘s pre-market value is already 5.73% down. Bilibili’s last close was $10.48, 88.33% below its 52-week high of $89.80. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Bilibili (BILI) jumping 5.54% to $10.48. NASDAQ slid 2.04% to $10,970.99,...
Platinum Futures Jumps By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.51% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:50 EST on Friday, 28 October, Platinum (PL) is $949.50. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 15994, 99.99% below its average volume of 12782098411.68. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Palladium Futures Falls By 15% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 15.94% for the last 21 sessions. At 00:04 EST on Friday, 28 October, Palladium (PA) is $1,951.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 36, 99.99% below its average volume of 5982710994.11. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...

