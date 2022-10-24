Read full article on original website
GBP/EUR Went Up By Over 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:06 EST on Thursday, 27 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.15. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.52% up from its 52-week low and 5.497% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
HANG SENG INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 2% Jump In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 2.69% for the last session’s close. At 23:08 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,729.66. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.58% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $15,041.40 and 0.93% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $15,584.10.
USD/CHF Bullish By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.54% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:06 EST on Thursday, 27 October, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.99. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.099% up from its 52-week low and 2.277% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
EUR/JPY Over 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.2435% for the last session’s close. At 14:06 EST on Thursday, 27 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $145.73. Concerning EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.13% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $147.39 and 1.279% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $147.62.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 7% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 7.95% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 27 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,151.43. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 10.86% up from its 52-week low and 19.27% down from its 52-week high.
EUR/JPY Jumps By 3% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 3.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:09 EST on Thursday, 27 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $146.37. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.652% up from its 52-week low and 1.343% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
Silver Futures Bullish Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 5.75% for the last 10 sessions. At 08:50 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Silver (SI) is $19.40. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 18747, 99.99% below its average volume of 16474980158.82. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
HANG SENG INDEX Slides By 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 12.37% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:08 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,646.85. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.68% up from its 52-week low and 39.23% down from its 52-week high.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Bullish By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 8.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,229.28. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 60328499, 84.17% below its average volume of...
USD/JPY Could Climb To The 160 Level, According to BofA: 1% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – How will USD/JPY perform in the future? Bank of America economists believe the pair may reach 160 levels. USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 1.88% for the last 10 sessions. At 11:06 EST on Thursday, 27 October, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $145.93. What is next for USD/JPY? Economists...
GBP/USD Reaches A New Multi-week High: 6% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The GBP/USD currency pair captures fresh bids in the European early session, and rises to its highest point since September 14th at the 1.1575-1.1580 area. FXStreet published a report on how investors welcomed Rishi Sunak’s appointment as British Prime Minister. The British pound continues to be supported by a decline in UK gilt yields. The US dollar-selling bias, which is still supportive of momentum, provides additional support to the GBP/USD pairing.
Li Auto Stock Bearish Momentum With A 34% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) fell by a staggering 34.33% in 21 sessions from $23.01 at 2022-09-30, to $15.11 at 14:43 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.33% to $10,824.68, following the last session’s downward trend.
EUR/USD And EUR/CHF To Decline By A Similar Level, According to HSBC: EUR/CHF Jumps By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The EUR/CHF will ignore developments in Switzerland. According to economists from HSBC, this will affect the EUR/CHF movement in the future. EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 2.52% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:07 EST on Friday, 28 October, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF is set...
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.27% Rise Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) jumping 9.27% to $3.90 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 2.87% to $11,102.45. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’s last close was $3.57, 51.82% under its 52-week high of $7.41. About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The...
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 2.6% for the last session’s close. At 15:30 EST on Friday, 28 October, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,073.64. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 2936023000, 51.95% below its average volume of 6111369398.65. NASDAQ Composite Range. About...
HANG SENG INDEX Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 3.66% for the last session’s close. At 15:24 EST on Friday, 28 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $14,863.06. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.56% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $15,411.00 and 6.13% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $15,833.30.
Bilibili Already 5% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Bilibili‘s pre-market value is already 5.73% down. Bilibili’s last close was $10.48, 88.33% below its 52-week high of $89.80. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Bilibili (BILI) jumping 5.54% to $10.48. NASDAQ slid 2.04% to $10,970.99,...
Platinum Futures Jumps By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.51% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:50 EST on Friday, 28 October, Platinum (PL) is $949.50. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 15994, 99.99% below its average volume of 12782098411.68. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Palladium Futures Falls By 15% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 15.94% for the last 21 sessions. At 00:04 EST on Friday, 28 October, Palladium (PA) is $1,951.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 36, 99.99% below its average volume of 5982710994.11. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CNH Drops, Despite IMF Cutting China’s Growth Projections – Up By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH takes offers to refresh the intraday low near 7.2260 as it pares the weekly gains during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the offshore Chinese yuan (CNH) pair fails to justify the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) grim outlook for the dragon nation amid a broad weakness in the US dollar.
