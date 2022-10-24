Read full article on original website
HANG SENG INDEX Slides By 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 12.37% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:08 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,646.85. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.68% up from its 52-week low and 39.23% down from its 52-week high.
USD/CHF Went Down By Over 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.54% for the last 10 sessions. At 22:06 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.99. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.439% up from its 52-week low and 2.868% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
USD/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.857% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.8574% for the last session’s close. At 09:10 EST on Thursday, 27 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.00. About USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.868% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.99 and 0.766% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.99.
EUR/JPY Over 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.2435% for the last session’s close. At 14:06 EST on Thursday, 27 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $145.73. Concerning EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.13% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $147.39 and 1.279% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $147.62.
AUD/USD Rally Ahead? – Up By Over 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The AUD/USD pair has displayed topsy-turvy moves in a range of 0.6372-0.6400 in the Tokyo session. The asset is hovering around intraday’s high as the US dollar index (DXY) has slipped again below the 111.00 mark. According to FXStreet, meanwhile, risk impulse is mixed as S&P500...
EUR/USD Bearish Stance Challenged By ECB- Up By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/USD is trading almost unchanged on the day at around 1.0075 ahead of the European open. Investors take a pause and refrain from placing any directional bets on the pair, awaiting the critical ECB rate hike decision and the US advance Q3 GDP release. According to FXStreet,...
Palladium Futures Is 9% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 9.22% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:06 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, Palladium (PA) is $1,974.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 20, 99.99% below its average volume of 6076516557.76. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Rises By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 10.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Friday, 28 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,243.33. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.64% up from its 52-week low and 18.7% down from its 52-week high.
GBP/USD Sellers Remain Unconvinced: Up By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – After welcoming bears from the previous day’s monthly top, GBP/USD is unable to protect them while making rounds at 1.1570 for Friday’s Asian session. FXStreet reported the broad US dollar recovery was accompanied by a lack of positive headlines from Britain to remind the sellers. The Fed’s most preferred inflation gauge for September, the US Core PCE Price Index, appears to have slowed the quotes latest movements.
EUR/USD And EUR/CHF To Decline By A Similar Level, According to HSBC: EUR/CHF Jumps By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The EUR/CHF will ignore developments in Switzerland. According to economists from HSBC, this will affect the EUR/CHF movement in the future. EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 2.52% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:07 EST on Friday, 28 October, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF is set...
IBOVESPA Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:08 EST on Thursday, 27 October, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $113,923.37. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.58% up from its 52-week low and 6.33% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
Platinum Futures Bullish Momentum With A 5% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 5.95% for the last 10 sessions. At 00:04 EST on Friday, 28 October, Platinum (PL) is $971.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 1152, 99.99% below its average volume of 12910132713.47. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NYSE Composite Bullish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.52% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Thursday, 27 October, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,596.56. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 23.38% up from its 52-week low and 12.74% down from its 52-week high.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Bullish By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 8.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,229.28. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 60328499, 84.17% below its average volume of...
After BoC’s 50-bps Rate Increase, USD/CAD Fluctuates Above 1.3600 – Over 1% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/CAD rises following the Bank of Canada (BoC) monetary decision to lift rates by 50 bps on Wednesday, disappointing market participants, expecting a ¾ of percent increase due to Canada’s economy struggling with inflationary levels not seen in 30 years. Also, the BoC announced that it would continue its policy of quantitative tightening. The USD/CAD is trading at around 1.3619, above its opening price by 0.08%.
NeuroMetrix Stock Over 39% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) slid by a staggering 39.86% in 21 sessions from $2.86 to $1.72 at 11:07 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.77% to $10,886.28, following the last session’s downward trend. NeuroMetrix’s last close was $1.75,...
FibroGen Stock Rises By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped by a staggering 29.16% in 21 sessions from $13.27 at 2022-10-03, to $17.14 at 15:41 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 2.6% to $11,073.64, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. FibroGen’s...
Lumber Futures Rises By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 10.19% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:50 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Lumber (LBS) is $476.90. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 137, 99.99% below its average volume of 23288549.31. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Li Auto Stock Bearish Momentum With A 34% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) fell by a staggering 34.33% in 21 sessions from $23.01 at 2022-09-30, to $15.11 at 14:43 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.33% to $10,824.68, following the last session’s downward trend.
CBOE Drops By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.69% for the last session’s close. At 05:08 EST on Thursday, 27 October, CBOE (VIX) is $27.41. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.51% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $27.27 and 3.89% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $28.52.
