(VIANEWS) – The USD/CAD rises following the Bank of Canada (BoC) monetary decision to lift rates by 50 bps on Wednesday, disappointing market participants, expecting a ¾ of percent increase due to Canada’s economy struggling with inflationary levels not seen in 30 years. Also, the BoC announced that it would continue its policy of quantitative tightening. The USD/CAD is trading at around 1.3619, above its opening price by 0.08%.

1 DAY AGO