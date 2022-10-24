Before & After: this Mediterranean style LA home has gone from dated and cluttered to classy and contemporary

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Look for more electric bikes and electric motorcycles on the streets of Los AngelesDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Related
This Japanese-Inspired L.A. Apartment Features Brilliant Storage Ideas
Adrienne loves architecture, design, cats, science fiction and watching Star Trek. In the past 10 years she's called home: a van, a former downtown store in small town Texas and a studio apartment rumored to have once been owned by Willie Nelson. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if...
Great LA Restaurants You Didn’t Realize Serve Lunch
Weekday lunches are so habitual it’s easy to forget you don’t have to be eating from the nearest place with a pre-made salad section. It’s even easier to forget about the great LA restaurants that also happen to serve lunch. So let’s change that. From Korean BBQ to excellent pizza and affordable omakase, here are 16 spots that’ll make your midday meal so much better.
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los Angeles
Everyone has their comfort foods, and if you've lived in greater Los Angeles for any amount of time, you inevitably have a go-to hot dog spot that you hit up when you're craving a late-night nosh.
architecturaldigest.com
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Childhood Santa Monica Home Lists for $17.5 Million
In 1976, when Academy Award-winner Gwyneth Paltrow was just four years old, her parents, Hollywood royalty Bruce Paltrow and Blythe Danner, bought a home in tony Gillette Regent Square in Santa Monica, California. That home is now listed with Robert Edie of Compass, for $17.5 million. The stunning two-story mansion...
Alhambra man builds chocolate store Halloween haunted house for the community
Duane Aamot has been making Halloween haunted houses in Alhambra for 27 years. The house is open to the public on Halloween and it's free.
splashmags.com
Vienna Pastry – Grand Re-Opening of a Beloved Bakery in Los Angeles – Cakes, Cookies, and Pastries Galore
The holidays are almost here, and that means friends, family, and parties. Whether you’re cooking at home or visiting others – something to make the gathering extra special is a box of luscious pastries or delicious cookies and cakes from Vienna Pastry. But it doesn’t have to be a holiday to enjoy their delectable baked goods.
Epic 30-Mile Jet Ski Trip to Catalina Island Certainly Has People Talking
It takes much longer than you'd expect.
The star-studded history behind the Annenberg Community Beach House
This Santa Monica beachside space was once a sprawling mansion for actress, producer and philanthropist Marion Davies and media tycoon William Randolph Hearst.
Santa Monica Mirror
The French Riviera Comes to Santa Monica Place in New Restaurant LouLou
Restaurant from Erik and Florence Chol now up and running on rooftop of Santa Monica Place. A new restaurant on the rooftop deck of Santa Monica Place brings the French Riviera to the Westside of Los Angeles. LouLou – which opened over the summer in the former Sonoma Wine Garden...
4 Pocket-Friendly Places To Eat In Malibu LA That Won't Break The Bank
(Los Angeles County, CA) - A trip to Malibu is an excellent day out from the big smoke. Although, let's say it's not easy to find good food that won't break the bank. If you didn't already, the first thing to know is that most of the excellent food options in Malibu are seriously expensive. The second thing is that even if you find a reasonably priced place, it's only sometimes going to be very good.
cohaitungchi.com
7 Best Day Hikes Near Los Angeles: Hiking Trails You Can’t Miss!
Los Angeles is a mecca for many things: the entertainment business and celebrity sightings, all the green juice and avocado toast your heart could fancy, and miles of sandy beaches, just to name a few. Sunny nearly year-round, in LA you can head west and hit the beach or head...
getnews.info
The Top Chauffeur Service In Orange County Is Prestige Amenities, Serving The Los Angeles Area
For travelers in Los Angeles, Prestige Amenities has the best chauffeur service. With multiple luxury car options, travelers can ride in style. When traveling to a city one isn’t familiar with, a reliable driver is a necessity. With the right driver, a traveler can ride comfortably and relax knowing they’re in good hands. It’s not just the driver that’s important. The car should be reliable and comfortable as well.
KTLA.com
You could win tickets to the KOST 103.5 Holiday Party at Disney California Adventure® Park
KTLA 5 and KOST 103.5 want to give you the chance to experience the holiday joy you’ve been dreaming about. Magic is festive foods and traditional celebrations. It’s Disney Festival of Holidays and the Disney ¡Viva Navidad! street party, and returning this year, the nighttime spectacular “World of Color – Season of Light”. Magic is Holidays at the Disneyland® Resort. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News November 1 through November 5 for a code word. Then text it to 515151 for your chance to win 4 tickets to the KOST 103.5 Holiday Party at Disney California Adventure® Park. Message and data rates apply. Complete code word schedule and official rules are below. Good luck!
myburbank.com
Here Are The 2022 myBurbank Halloween House Decorating Contest Champs
The four winners of the 2022 myBurbank News Halloween House Decorating Contest have been selected!. Our Spookiest Decorations winner is: Pam Elliott of 427 N Reese Pl. Elliott’s goal was to make “a spooky haunted graveyard” outside of her home this year. The Burbank community member used visual effects to create chilling scenes in her front windows and festive additions like singing Halloween pumpkins, ghosts and dancings skeletons.
orangecoast.com
The Best Sandwich and Beer Spot Has Arrived
I’ve often wondered why sandwich spots in Orange County don’t get a lot of love. Sure, there are Top 10 lists filled with the best pizzas, burgers, and tacos, but something smashed between two pieces of bread? Forgetaboutit. It’s a shame because Orange County has some gems, including the recently opened Windsor Brown’s on the bustling Center Street Promenade in Anaheim.
Caught on camera: Thief steals Halloween decoration from San Marino home
A viewer from San Marino sent Eyewitness News surveillance video that shows a thief making off with Halloween decor from their front yard.
KMPH.com
Homeless man builds a mini house on Hollywood Blvd
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A homeless man in Southern California decides to build his own house — right on the sidewalk of Hollywood Blvd. The house has drawn mixed reactions from walking passed the wooden structure that even has power going to it. Some are calling it ridiculous...
foxla.com
Scuba diver rescued by group of women in mermaid costumes off Catalina Island
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - "It was something out of a fairy tale, being saved by a mermaid," said scuba diver Javier Claramunt. He was diving off Catalina Island with his father and a friend Pablo Avila last weekend, when Pablo lost consciousness near the end of the dive. Keep...
Homeless Los Angeles man builds wooden house on Hollywood Boulevard sidewalk: 'Gives me empowerment'
A homeless man in Los Angeles has constructed a small wooden home in the middle of a busy sidewalk propped up by wheels.
This California City Is The Most Expensive Place For Fast Food In The U.S
Four California cities are included in MoneyGeek's top 10 list.
Comments / 0