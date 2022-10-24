ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Before & After: this Mediterranean style LA home has gone from dated and cluttered to classy and contemporary

By Lilith Hudson
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Infatuation

Great LA Restaurants You Didn’t Realize Serve Lunch

Weekday lunches are so habitual it’s easy to forget you don’t have to be eating from the nearest place with a pre-made salad section. It’s even easier to forget about the great LA restaurants that also happen to serve lunch. So let’s change that. From Korean BBQ to excellent pizza and affordable omakase, here are 16 spots that’ll make your midday meal so much better.
LOS ANGELES, CA
architecturaldigest.com

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Childhood Santa Monica Home Lists for $17.5 Million

In 1976, when Academy Award-winner Gwyneth Paltrow was just four years old, her parents, Hollywood royalty Bruce Paltrow and Blythe Danner, bought a home in tony Gillette Regent Square in Santa Monica, California. That home is now listed with Robert Edie of Compass, for $17.5 million. The stunning two-story mansion...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Let's Eat LA

4 Pocket-Friendly Places To Eat In Malibu LA That Won't Break The Bank

(Los Angeles County, CA) - A trip to Malibu is an excellent day out from the big smoke. Although, let's say it's not easy to find good food that won't break the bank. If you didn't already, the first thing to know is that most of the excellent food options in Malibu are seriously expensive. The second thing is that even if you find a reasonably priced place, it's only sometimes going to be very good.
MALIBU, CA
getnews.info

The Top Chauffeur Service In Orange County Is Prestige Amenities, Serving The Los Angeles Area

For travelers in Los Angeles, Prestige Amenities has the best chauffeur service. With multiple luxury car options, travelers can ride in style. When traveling to a city one isn’t familiar with, a reliable driver is a necessity. With the right driver, a traveler can ride comfortably and relax knowing they’re in good hands. It’s not just the driver that’s important. The car should be reliable and comfortable as well.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

You could win tickets to the KOST 103.5 Holiday Party at Disney California Adventure® Park

KTLA 5 and KOST 103.5 want to give you the chance to experience the holiday joy you’ve been dreaming about. Magic is festive foods and traditional celebrations. It’s Disney Festival of Holidays and the Disney ¡Viva Navidad! street party, and returning this year, the nighttime spectacular “World of Color – Season of Light”. Magic is Holidays at the Disneyland® Resort. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News November 1 through November 5 for a code word. Then text it to 515151 for your chance to win 4 tickets to the KOST 103.5 Holiday Party at Disney California Adventure® Park. Message and data rates apply. Complete code word schedule and official rules are below. Good luck!
LOS ANGELES, CA
myburbank.com

Here Are The 2022 myBurbank Halloween House Decorating Contest Champs

The four winners of the 2022 myBurbank News Halloween House Decorating Contest have been selected!. Our Spookiest Decorations winner is: Pam Elliott of 427 N Reese Pl. Elliott’s goal was to make “a spooky haunted graveyard” outside of her home this year. The Burbank community member used visual effects to create chilling scenes in her front windows and festive additions like singing Halloween pumpkins, ghosts and dancings skeletons.
BURBANK, CA
orangecoast.com

The Best Sandwich and Beer Spot Has Arrived

I’ve often wondered why sandwich spots in Orange County don’t get a lot of love. Sure, there are Top 10 lists filled with the best pizzas, burgers, and tacos, but something smashed between two pieces of bread? Forgetaboutit. It’s a shame because Orange County has some gems, including the recently opened Windsor Brown’s on the bustling Center Street Promenade in Anaheim.
ANAHEIM, CA
KMPH.com

Homeless man builds a mini house on Hollywood Blvd

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A homeless man in Southern California decides to build his own house — right on the sidewalk of Hollywood Blvd. The house has drawn mixed reactions from walking passed the wooden structure that even has power going to it. Some are calling it ridiculous...
LOS ANGELES, CA

