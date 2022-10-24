ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville Recorder

Memphis faces Utah for conference matchup

Memphis Grizzlies (4-1, third in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (4-2, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces Memphis in a matchup of Western Conference teams. Utah went 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Jazz allowed opponents to score 104.7 points...
Porterville Recorder

Antetokounmpo helps Bucks beat Knicks 119-108, move to 4-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists as the Milwaukee Bucks remained unbeaten with a 119-108 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night. Antetokounmpo scored nine points during an 18-0 run that gave the Bucks a 24-point lead in the third...
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 124, New Orleans 111

Percentages: FG .442, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 15-37, .405 (Alvarado 4-7, Graham 3-6, Marshall 3-7, Murphy III 3-7, Temple 2-3, Hernangomez 0-1, Nance Jr. 0-1, McCollum 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Nance Jr.). Turnovers: 13 (Alvarado 3, Marshall 2, Nance Jr. 2, Valanciunas 2, Graham,...
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 111, L.A. Lakers 102

Percentages: FG .416, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Brown Jr. 4-6, Reaves 2-3, Nunn 1-4, Westbrook 1-4, James 1-6, Beverley 0-1, Gabriel 0-1, Walker IV 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Gabriel 2, Jones, Walker IV, Westbrook). Turnovers: 22 (Westbrook 5, Brown Jr. 4, James...
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee 119, N.Y. Knicks 108

Percentages: FG .402, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Toppin 3-5, Fournier 3-7, Rose 2-3, Quickley 2-4, Brunson 1-4, Barrett 1-7, Hartenstein 0-1, Randle 0-2, Reddish 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Hartenstein 2, Robinson 2, Quickley). Turnovers: 12 (Brunson 3, Randle 3, Fournier 2, Barrett,...
Porterville Recorder

Portland 125, Houston 111

HOUSTON (111) Gordon 6-10 2-2 18, Smith Jr. 4-13 2-2 12, Sengun 6-12 1-1 14, Green 4-19 1-2 11, Porter Jr. 6-14 3-5 16, Eason 2-4 0-0 4, Garuba 1-1 0-0 2, Martin Jr. 4-6 2-2 11, Tate 3-8 3-4 9, Christopher 1-1 0-0 2, Mathews 0-2 3-3 3, Nix 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 40-94 17-21 111.
Porterville Recorder

Atlanta 136, Detroit 112

Percentages: FG .567, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Young 4-6, Griffin 2-3, Hunter 2-5, Murray 2-6, A.Holiday 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Collins 0-1, J.Holiday 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Collins 3, Capela 2, A.Holiday, Johnson, Okongwu). Turnovers: 6 (Collins 2, A.Holiday, Capela, Hunter, Young). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder

Penguins bring losing streak into matchup with the Kraken

Pittsburgh Penguins (4-2-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (3-4-2, fourth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -155, Kraken +131; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins enter the matchup with the Seattle Kraken as losers of three games in a row. Seattle had a...
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 132, Boston 123

CLEVELAND (132) E.Mobley 7-12 4-6 19, Wade 1-3 1-2 4, Allen 5-9 2-4 12, LeVert 12-21 11-12 41, Mitchell 15-26 6-6 41, Osman 1-6 1-2 4, Love 3-7 1-2 9, Okoro 1-3 0-0 2, Neto 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-88 26-34 132. BOSTON (123) Brown 11-22 8-12 32, Tatum 11-19...
Porterville Recorder

Denver 117, Utah 101

Percentages: FG .418, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 10-39, .256 (Conley 4-5, Markkanen 3-6, Alexander-Walker 1-3, Olynyk 1-3, Sexton 1-4, Bolmaro 0-1, Beasley 0-2, Agbaji 0-3, Horton-Tucker 0-5, Clarkson 0-7). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Clarkson 2, Alexander-Walker, Azubuike, Bolmaro, Horton-Tucker, Olynyk, Vanderbilt). Turnovers: 9 (Markkanen 3,...
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia 112, Toronto 90

Percentages: FG .524, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 16-38, .421 (Maxey 9-12, Thybulle 2-5, Harris 2-8, Tucker 1-1, Niang 1-3, Melton 1-5, House Jr. 0-1, Harden 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Harden 2, Thybulle 2, Harrell, Niang). Turnovers: 14 (Harden 5, Harrell 2, Maxey 2, Niang...
Porterville Recorder

Islanders host the Avalanche following Nelson's 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (4-3-1, third in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (4-4-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -131, Islanders +111; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Colorado Avalanche after Brock Nelson scored two goals in the Islanders' 6-2 win over...
Porterville Recorder

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m. Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Winnipeg at...
Porterville Recorder

Friday's Sports In Briefs

HOUSTON (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies, saved by right fielder Nick Castellanos’ sliding catch, rallied past the Houston Astros 6-5 in the World Series opener. Down 5-0 early against Astros ace Justin Verlander, the Phillies became the first team in...
Porterville Recorder

MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison

PHI Wheeler(R)441-11.786-31.937-53.343-1 HOU Valdez(L)8:03p221-01.428-43.2710-22.272-0 TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Porterville Recorder

Jets spoil Coyotes’ Mullett Arena debut with 3-2 OT victory

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored 32 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets spoiled the Arizona Coyotes’ Mullett Arena debut with a 3-2 victory Friday night. Arizona opened the season with six straight road games before returning to the desert and The Mullett. Mullett Arena, Arizona...
Porterville Recorder

Browns sign long snapper Hughlett to 4-year extension

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Charley Hughlett has redefined the long in long snapper. The Cleveland Browns locked up the dependable Hughlett on Friday, signing him to a four-year contract extension that could allow him to spend the rest of his career with the team. Now in his eighth season...
Porterville Recorder

Indiana 127, Washington 117

Percentages: FG .506, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 15-28, .536 (Hield 5-9, Turner 3-4, Haliburton 3-6, Nesmith 2-4, Nembhard 1-1, Mathurin 1-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Turner 5, Jackson 2). Turnovers: 13 (Jackson 3, McConnell 2, Turner 2, Haliburton, Hield, Mathurin, Nembhard, Nesmith, Smith). Steals: 4...
Porterville Recorder

Broncos' Chubb eyes Denver 'long-term' amid trade rumors

HARROW, England (AP) — Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is flattered by trade rumors but said Friday that he’d “love to be in Denver long-term.”. Chubb has recorded 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season heading into Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.
