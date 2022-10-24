ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ukraine hospital's staff fight dark memories of occupation

By LORI HINNANT, EVGENIY MALOLETKA and VASILISA STEPANENKO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ndAPu_0ikDU8D900

IZIUM, Ukraine — (AP) — The doctors are preparing for cold days in the basement. They already spent four months performing surgeries there this year, from the war's early days until well into the Russian occupation of Izium.

At least they can expect the generator to have a steady supply of fuel, even if it's no match for the winter air that will blow in through the glassless windows and collapsed walls of a hilltop hospital in northeast Ukraine.

This hospital was the only medical facility to stay open when Russian troops overran Izium in early March, not long after the invasion of Ukraine. The city returned to Ukrainian hands last month during a counteroffensive that dealt a blow to Moscow's war aims and military prestige.

The signs around the entire hospital complex warning of mines are disappearing one by one as Ukrainian sappers painstakingly clear each patch of earth. The scars from what happened here, to the buildings and to the people who provided and received care, will take much longer to heal.

The dead were collected out back, in the morgue, which remains without power and where the stench is strong but not fatal. Autopsies were impossible then and still are; the staff of three is on the verge of quitting because there’s simply no point anymore.

The dead need electricity less than the living. Plus, the shadows in the morgue mask the holes in the ceiling from the Chechen soldier's bullets that pierced the neck and stomach of a staff pathologist, who bled out in front of his colleagues.

On the other edge of the hospital compound is the paramedics' station, also without power. The chief paramedic can hardly bring himself to talk about the six months under Russian occupation , when every day brought fresh horror.

Abandoned is the shattered building in the middle that served as the Russian military hospital. There, empty liquor bottles are scattered with children's drawings of encouragement. Stained uniforms are strewn across the floor and bloodied stretchers lean against the walls.

The handful of doctors, nurses, paramedics and pathologists who stayed during the occupation found ways to accommodate the Russians in their midst because they saw themselves as the only hope for saving lives in a city rapidly filled with the sick and wounded.

Serhiy Botsman bitterly wants to forget those days, his worst as a paramedic. As a small cat twines itself around his ankles, his gaze turns hard at the memory of a woman screaming as she lay helpless beneath two bodies. Her injuries would ultimately take her leg — an amputation carried out in the basement surgery.

But at least she survived. Botsman's inner eye fixes itself upon the spilled intestines of a 6-year-old boy, who begged him to help his mother. Neither mother nor son survived the day.

“There is nobody who wants to come and relieve us,” he said. “I am tired. I am so tired. For seven months no one has come to take our place. And how could I leave knowing that no one will come to help us?”

The morgue workers had a role to play when medical training failed, ensuring the dead were not forgotten in a city where so many of their friends and family had fled, where a mass grave was marked with numbers, not names.

Dr. Yurii Kuznetsov, a trauma surgeon, also fights against his memories. He saw wounds from bombs, bullets and shrapnel, and on people who arrived asking for help with injuries they refused to explain but which looked like torture.

“It's like a sniper when he’s asked if he can see in his dreams all those people he has eliminated. You can go crazy that way,” he said, the dark circles beneath his eyes deepening. He no longer has an intact home to return to — the bombs made sure of that.

Until July, Kuznetsov simply lived in the hospital basement. Two stretchers perched on wheels and a low bed served as the operating tables. The room was so cold that "to inject the solutions, we had to warm them up against our body,” he recalled. The electrician who managed to keep the lights on with a diesel generator was as important as the surgeon in the tenuous environment.

“We were all terribly depressed from time to time. We cried, cursed. We didn’t want to do anything,” Kuznetsov said. “With every saved person, with every saved life, the confidence (of being right) to have stayed here. ... We were convinced it was not all in vain.”

When the bombings tapered off and Russian forces assumed firm control of Izium, he found a makeshift home outside the hospital compound and moved surgeries to the ground floor.

That's where he still works, in the only wing with reasonably solid walls and intact windows. When the thermometer dips below freezing, he expects he'll again shift everything back down to the basement, where the temperature is cold but stable.

The memory of Fedir Zdebskyi's death haunts the hospital personnel who survived the Russian occupation. Zdebskyi was a dedicated pathologist who refused to allow his prosthetic leg to slow him down, according to Valentyna Bachanova, a colleague who witnessed his death.

Zdebskyi drove his Volkswagen through the bumpy hospital lot regularly to reach the morgue and catalogue the dead, despite the war raging in the neighborhood, Bachanova said. One day, a Chechen soldier decided he wanted the car for himself, rejecting Zdebskyi's offer to drive him.

“I’m sleeping on the damp ground because of you,” the soldier said.

Zdebskyi lost his temper after a brief back and forth with the soldier, who identified himself as Ahmed and said he'd been at war for all of his 26 years.

“You are to blame for coming here. You came to my land; you came to kill and rob here,” the pathologist said, according to Bachanova and another colleague in the room.

The last words he heard were from the Chechen: "Your life is still in my hands.” And then five shots — two to the head, two to the stomach and one in the ceiling. Zdebskyi was 70 years old.

The last the witnesses to his death heard, his body was taken across the border to Belgorod, in Russia. The soldier's commanding officer came to take their statements but beyond that, they don't know what happened to the man who killed Zdebskyi.

They knew their colleague.

"He always cared. People were dying, but he cared about their children, relatives, mothers. He always said, 'This is someone’s son, someone’s father, someone’s husband,'” Bachanova said, sighing deeply. “Well of course, there’s no sense in trying to prove anything to a man with a weapon.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Russians said to be clearing Ukrainian region’s hospitals

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops moved large numbers of sick and wounded comrades from hospitals in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region, Ukrainian military officials reported Saturday as their forces fought to retake a province overrun by invading soldiers early in the war. Kremlin-installed authorities in the mostly Russian-occupied...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

After fighting for Ukraine, Lomachenko fights again in ring

NEW YORK — (AP) — When Ukraine was invaded, the only fight Vasiliy Lomachenko would consider was the one for his home. Boxing plans were put on hold, even though they appeared set to include a title match. Lomachenko calls being undisputed champion his dream, but his country's war with Russia is real life.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

WASHINGTON — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters on Thursday that the U.S. has still not seen anything to indicate that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to use a dirty bomb. He said there are continued concerns that the conflict could escalate, and said that’s why it...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ukraine: Blackouts back in Kyiv as war takes multiple fronts

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian authorities on Friday announced further rolling blackouts in and around the country's largest cities amid ongoing Russian strikes targeting energy infrastructure. Ukrenergo, the state operator of Ukraine’s high-voltage transmission lines, said “emergency outages” of four hours a day or more had resumed...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Iranian dubbed ‘world’s dirtiest man’ dead at 94

An Iranian hermit dubbed the “world’s dirtiest man” died Sunday, months after washing for the first time in more than six decades. He was 94. According to the IRNA news agency, Amou Haji died in the village of Dezhgah, located in the southern province of Fars, CNN reported.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Judge mulls mental evaluation in Kavanaugh threat case

GREENBELT, Md. — (AP) — A federal judge in Maryland said Wednesday that there is a "very high likelihood" he will order a mental evaluation for a California man charged with trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte said during a brief...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Spokesman: Speaker Pelosi's husband assaulted in break-in

WASHINGTON — (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, and he is now in the hospital and expected to make a full recovery, said her spokesman, Drew Hammill. Pelosi...
WASHINGTON, CA
The Independent

Vladimir Putin smirks as he’s asked about ‘sending everyone to heaven’ in nuclear war

Vladimir Putin smirked after he was asked to reassure the audience at the Valdai Discussion Club that the world is not on the verge of nuclear war.Speaker, Fyodor Lukyanov told the Russian president that "a lot of people became nervous" after he pointed out the country's "nuclear presence".The speaker asked: "Remembering your statement here four years ago that we would all go to heaven. We are in no hurry, are we?"After responding with a long pause, Mr Lukyanov pointed out that the president’s silence was "alarming".While smirking, Putin responded: "I did that on purpose so you would be on your guard. The effect has been achieved."Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Ukrainians queue for water months after Russians cut off city’s main supplyPutin fires sniper rifle as he inspects Russian mobilised reservistsHuge blast erupts as Ukrainian council building in Energodar struck by missile
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Kremlin: Putin monitors drills of Russia's nuclear forces

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles in a show of force amid the heightened tensions with the West over the conflict in Ukraine. Russian Defense Minister...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

‘Rough years’ ahead as Russia threatens Europe, says Germany

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has plunged Europe into an era of insecurity, Germany said on Friday a day after Vladimir Putin predicted a “dangerous” decade ahead.German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the 24 February invasion had ended “old dreams” of a united continent.“It has plunged us into another time, into an insecurity we thought we had overcome: a time marked by war, violence and flight, by concerns about the expansion of war into a wildfire in Europe,” said the president, who is from a wing of Germany’s Social Democrats that long argued for closer economic ties to Moscow.“Harder years, rough...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

'The jury's still out': Meloni's far-right government takes shape in Italy

Portraying herself as an underdog who has crashed through a glass ceiling, Italy’s new right-wing prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, sought to calm critics in her first public address since taking office, decrying fascism, voicing support for the European Union and NATO, and vowing continued backing of Ukraine in its war with Russia.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten with a hammer by an assailant who broke into the couple's San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" The assault...
BERKELEY, CA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Intruder beat Pelosi's husband with hammer in their home

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — An intruder attacked and severely beat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday while searching for the Democratic leader and chillingly shouting: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”. Police were called to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Biden to head to Cambodia, Egypt, Indonesia for summits

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden will make a week-long, three country trip next month for a quartet of summits—including one that could potentially put him in the same room as China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Friday...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Witnesses allege Eritrean abuses during Ethiopia peace talks

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Even as Ethiopia's warring sides attend their first formal peace talks in a devastating two-year conflict, witnesses in the country's embattled Tigray region tell The Associated Press that forces from neighboring Eritrea are killing some civilians and looting as they and allied Ethiopian forces head for the regional capital.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Gunman who attacked Iran shrine dies; Guard warns protesters

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — The gunman who killed 15 people at a major Shiite holy site in southern Iran earlier this week has died, Iranian media said on Saturday. The report came as Tehran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard issued a new warning to Iranians joining the protests that have roiled the country since last month.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Royal Navy investigating claims women harassed on submarines

LONDON — (AP) — The head of Britain’s Royal Navy said he is “deeply disturbed” by allegations that female submariners were bullied and sexually harassed and has ordered an investigation. The Daily Mail newspaper carried claims Saturday by former Navy Lt. Sophie Brook that she...

Comments / 0

Community Policy