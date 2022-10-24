As an antidote to turning back clocks and dark days, Mozart is always a right choice, in this instance especially: the heat of Seville, conveyed by light shimmering on an Islamic-Christian palace, rich with golds and ambers, makes Glyndebourne’s staging of The Marriage of Figaro a fabulous visual feast (thanks to Christopher Oram’s designs and Paule Constable’s lighting). Revived in the summer, now with a mostly new cast, Michael Grandage’s 2012 production is one of two main stagings for this autumn’s Glyndebourne Tour (the other is La Bohème), on the road between now and the end of November.

