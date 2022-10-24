Read full article on original website
Israel Philharmonic grabs Met 1st horn for US tour
Brad Gemeinhardt, newly promoted principal horn of the Metropolitan Opera orchestra, is joining the Israel Philharmonic for a US tour, the first with music director Lahav Shani,. Brad writes:. I’m incredibly excited and honored to be joining the Israel Philharmonic as Principal Horn for their U.S. tour next week starting...
The week in classical: The Marriage of Figaro; Mahler Symphony No 8 review – phenomenal
As an antidote to turning back clocks and dark days, Mozart is always a right choice, in this instance especially: the heat of Seville, conveyed by light shimmering on an Islamic-Christian palace, rich with golds and ambers, makes Glyndebourne’s staging of The Marriage of Figaro a fabulous visual feast (thanks to Christopher Oram’s designs and Paule Constable’s lighting). Revived in the summer, now with a mostly new cast, Michael Grandage’s 2012 production is one of two main stagings for this autumn’s Glyndebourne Tour (the other is La Bohème), on the road between now and the end of November.
Ruth Leon recommends… Frankenstein – National Theatre at Home
Only the National Theatre has the scope and resources to produce theatre on the scale of their 2011 production of Frankenstein adapted by Nick Dear, based on the novel by Mary Shelley, and directed by Danny Boyle. Two major actors – Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller – alternated the roles of Victor Frankenstein and the Creature he created.
Ruth Leon recommends… Look to the Rainbow – Finian’s Rainbow
Here’s a clip from the 1968 movie version of E.W. (Yip) Harburg’s much better 1947 stage musical. It’s worth another look because it was Fred Astaire’s last movie musical and we get to hear him sing and see him dance with Petula Clark. He was 69 when Finian’s Rainbow was filmed and this was the last time he danced and sang on camera. Elsewhere in the movie was Tommy Steele as a very unlikely leprechaun.
A memoir of Libor Pesek in the recording studio
A reminiscence of the lamented conductor, who died this week, by Alan Shenton of Virgin Classics:. Libor Pešek made a major contribution to the Virgin Classics label during its shortish life under Virgin ownership. He was one of three new mainstream conductors who Simon Foster signed to the label at the outset in 1987 (the others were Andrew Litton and Jukka-Pekka Saraste). More than just a recording artist, Libor was a friend to the label who went an extra mile or two to make things work when problems arose.
The Met names new concertmaster
The Metropolitan Opera has appointed Juilliard graduate Angela Wee as Associate Concertmaster of its orchestra. New York born, she studied with Donald Weilerstein and Masao Kawasaki at Juilliard and was concertmaster of the college orchestra. She auditioned for the Met the day after her return from a six-week Asian tour...
Mahler would have hated the modern Vienna Philharmonic
In the new issue of The Critic, I write about an attempt to perform Mahler’s ninth symphony on instruments that he hand-picked:. ….Mahler was a stickler for timbre. As Director of the Vienna Opera, he replaced all the orchestra’s wind, brass and percussion instruments, declaring them unsuited to the volume, velocity and sophistication of Richard’s Strauss’s shocking new operas and his own universalist symphonies, drifting as they were to the brink of atonality.
Vikingur receives $50k Schock
The Icelandic pianist Víkingur Ólafsson has collected the 2022 Rolf Schock Prize in Musical Arts ‘for his pioneering and successful work in developing and strengthening classical music’. It’s worth half a million Swedish crowns (around $50,000). Vikingur says: ‘It is a curious coincidence that I...
Unreleased Jessye Norman comes to light
Three years after her death, Decca have pulled together a box of unreleased masters, outtakes and concert recordings by the iconic American singer Jessye Norman. It includes a Tristan und Isolde selection in which she sings both Isolde and Brangäne in a Leipzig session with Kurt Masur. Plus Bejamin...
Just in: Classic FM and BBC Radio 3 suffer massive audience losses
Results are in from RAJAR for the third quarter of 2022 and they make miserable reading for the UK’s two leading classical radio stations. BBC Radio 3 has lost one in six of its listeners, down 16% from 2 million to 1.71m listeners. This is a particular disaster since Q3 usually brings an uptick from the summer Proms. This year’s Proms were the weakest in recent memory. The stations’s boss announced last month that he is leaving.
Lang Lang’s current encore? It’s Mary Poppins
From a Philadelphia magazine interview with Yannick Nézet-Séguin:. I have to ask: Did you know that Lang Lang was going to come back out after he obliterated Saint-Saëns’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor and encore with a solo from Mary Poppins, of all things?
Ruth Leon recommends… Lucian Freud – National Gallery
The first major exhibition of Lucian Freud’s work in 10 years, bringing together paintings from more than seven decades, has just opened at London’s National Gallery. The exhibition presents the paintings of one of Britain’s most notorious figurative painters, Lucian Freud (1922–2011). To accompany it, the...
Schumann gets a wacky memorial in Düsseldorf
The mayor of Düsseldorf yesterday unveiled a tribute to Robert and Clara Schumann, ‘Danse À Deux’, at the Ratinger Tor. The sculpture is the work of Markus Lüpertz. Schumann had such strong feelings about the city that he jumped into the raging Rhine in a suicide attempt in February 1854.
Nazi victim composers get publishing deal
The American classical music publishing house, G. Schirmer (part of Wise Music Group), has struck a deal with with the Exilarte Center for. Banned Music in Vienna to restore the music of composers banned under the Nazi regime. The initial output from Schirmer and Exilarte will be 300 songs, 100...
