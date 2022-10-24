Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
Clashes erupt between Iranian security forces and protesters marking Mahsa Amini’s death
Iranian security forces opened fire on protesters who massed in their thousands on Wednesday in Mahsa Amini’s hometown to mark 40 days since her death, a human rights group said. “Security forces have shot tear gas and opened fire on people in Zindan square, Saqez city,” Hengaw, a Norway-based...
France 24
Fight against poverty has ground to a halt, World Bank warns
The Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have reversed three decades of progress in reducing poverty, according to the World Bank, which is warning that the global goal of eradicating extreme poverty by 2030 is now out of reach. In its latest report, the Washington-based lender estimates that 70 million more people were forced into extreme poverty in 2020, the largest increase since monitoring began in 1990. Solange Mougin speaks to Mari Pangestu, Managing Director of Development Policy and Partnerships at the World Bank and a former Indonesian trade minister.
France 24
Greece: Emerging from the legacy of the debt crisis (part 1)
FRANCE 24's Europe team brings you a new series of Europe Now programmes, focusing on "levelling up" – efforts aimed at making life more equal across Europe's many and diverse regions. We examine both national efforts to level up, and the role that EU funding plays in those attempts. EU structural and cohesion funds have become even more important in the light of the war in Ukraine and the ensuing energy crisis, which threatens to increase unequal living standards around Europe.
France 24
Brazil's Bolsonaro seeks to win over voters in pro-Lula northeast
In the run-up to this Sunday's presidential run-off in Brazil, both candidates are fighting for votes in the northeast of the country. The vast, poor and arid region is of strategic importance, as it has historically been a breeding ground for the left. The northeast is the only region where Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is still in the lead: the left-wing former president won 67 percent of the vote there in the first round. But incumbent far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro is trying to catch up and win over the population. Our correspondents report.
France 24
'People of Iran need Europe', former Iranian TV host Ehsan Karami says
In an interview with FRANCE 24, former Iranian television host Ehsan Karami says he has no desire to return to his homeland where the government continues its harsh crackdown on mass protests sparked by the death last month of Mahsa Amani. The 22-year-old woman died just days after she was arrested and beaten by Iran's "morality police" for allegedly wearing an "improper" hijab. Outrage over her killing has led to protests worldwide – women chopped off their hair and many Muslim women burned their hijabs.Karami, now living in California, says he is determined to use his voice to support the Iranian people who have been rising up in unprecedented numbers in defiance of Iran's repressive regime.
France 24
UN says world’s climate pledges still ‘nowhere near’ meeting 1.5C goal
The world’s current climate pledges are far off track to limit temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius and will steer a world already wracked by increasing floods, heatwaves and storms towards “catastrophic” warming, the UN said Wednesday. In a report released just over a week before high-stakes...
‘Rough years’ ahead as Russia threatens Europe, says Germany
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has plunged Europe into an era of insecurity, Germany said on Friday a day after Vladimir Putin predicted a “dangerous” decade ahead.German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the 24 February invasion had ended “old dreams” of a united continent.“It has plunged us into another time, into an insecurity we thought we had overcome: a time marked by war, violence and flight, by concerns about the expansion of war into a wildfire in Europe,” said the president, who is from a wing of Germany’s Social Democrats that long argued for closer economic ties to Moscow.“Harder years, rough...
France 24
EU strikes deal to ban combustion-engine cars by 2035
The talks between representatives of the European Council, fronting the 27 member states, and the European Parliament started Thursday and underpin the bloc's transition towards a carbon-neutral future. "We have just finished the negotiations on CO2 standards for cars," tweeted French MEP Pascal Canfin, who heads the European parliament's environment...
Dark times: how UK blackouts could hit tourists
Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.Beware of the triads. No, not organised crime syndicates; I mean the three wintry half-hours “with the highest electricity transmission system demand”. National Grid, which uses triads for pricing, says they typically occur on weekdays from November to February between 4.30pm and 6pm.What on earth has this got to do with travel? Potentially, quite a lot. I learnt about triads while researching...
France 24
Brazil’s education system in crisis as Bolsonaro takes aim at universities
Over the last four years, President Jair Bolsonaro’s government has made steep budget cuts to Brazil’s public universities. In the run-up to the second and final round of presidential elections, his government announced a new freeze on funds, angering students anew. The fields of education, culture and environmental studies have been favourite targets for the far-right president, who has said such institutions are leftist breeding grounds.
France 24
New PM named in Iraq: Iraqis hope for change after year of political deadlock
After a year of political gridlock and instability, Iraq is finally on the verge of forming a government as Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Shia al-Sudani assembles his cabinet. But three years after a mass protest movement over corruption, unemployment and a lack of basic services upended the country's political system, many Iraqis remain sceptical that change is on the way. Our correspondents Marie-Charlotte Roupie and Yasmine Mosimann report from Baghdad.
France 24
Brazil's universities hit by massive budget cuts under Bolsonaro
There are just a few days to go until the second round of the presidential run-off in Brazil. Both incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and his left-wing rival Lula da Silva are leaving no stone unturned in trying to convince voters that they've got what it takes to lead the country going forward. Bolsonaro is considering raising the minimum wage and adjusting the salaries of civil servants for inflation. This comes as universities in the country say they're desperate after years of budget cuts imposed during his term in office. Our correspondents report.
France 24
Defiant Iranians protest violent crackdown and killings of youths
Iranians took to the streets around the country again on Friday to protest against the killings of youths in a widely documented crackdown on demonstrations sparked by Mahsa Amini's death. The clerical state has been gripped by six weeks of protests that erupted when Amini, 22, died in custody after...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia accuses British Navy of ‘terrorist attack’ on Nord Stream gas pipelines
Russia’s defence minister says mobilisation of 300,000 reservists finished and ‘no further measures are planned’; Antonio Guterres calls for west to help remove blocks to Russian grain exports
France 24
‘More and more desperate measures’: Climate protesters target another priceless artwork
A climate activist glued his head to the glass protecting Johannes Vermeer's world-famous painting "Girl with a Pearl Earring" at the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague on Thursday while a second glued his hand to the panel holding the work. In France, confrontational climate protests also took place on Thursday...
France 24
EU reaches deal on law banning sale of new fuel-powered cars starting 2035
The European Union struck a deal on Thursday on a law to effectively ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, aiming to speed up the switch to electric vehicles and combat climate change. Negotiators from the EU countries and the European Parliament, who must both approve...
Comments / 0