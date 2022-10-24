Read full article on original website
Bodega and Clarks Originals Reunite for Wallabee "Heritage Patchwork"
Following several footwear collaborations with the likes of ON, Suicoke, Salomon, Jordan Brand, and New Balance, Boston-based retailer Bodega now partners with Clarks Originals for “Heritage Patchwork” Wallabees. Arriving just in time for the cold Northeast winters, the pairs are dressed in an eclectic range of textures and...
NILMANCE Builds on Its Performance Roots for Fall 2022
Returning back to its roots, NILMANCE has delivered its latest Fall 2022 collection centered around performance. Repositioning itself in its core design philosophy, the minimizing and maximizing of essential elements arrive in the presentation of its seasonal offerings. The Fall 2022 collection draws from the traditional navy uniforms of World...
Kappa Drops Its New Collection for Holiday 2022
Changing up your gear during the holiday season typically involves layering with sweaters or putting on a warm coat. Kappa wants to add to that wardrobe mix by dropping its new “Holiday 2022” collection that features collegiate-inspired pieces and seasonal attire. The global sportswear brand has become known...
Drakes Is Making Layering Sophisticated This Fall
London-based brand Drakes has just presented its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022 and it’s bringing a slice of class to the winter season. Recently the label dropped its friends and family-orientated “Perennials” collection which featured a selection of heavy-set knitwear and tailored trousers. And while the brand is regularly rolling out high-quality garments, the label is also making trips across the pond to its newly-opened New York-based flagship store. However, the British imprint is now taking things back to basics with a varied collection packed with ribbed knitwear, tailored suits, and sharp-fitting shirts.
RAW EMOTIONS Celebrates Halloween With Its Spooky Cat Release
Following its “ALL GREEN EVERYTHING” drop, RAW EMOTIONS has returned with its latest festive release. To celebrate October 31 this year, the offering is dubbed the “HALLOWEEN SPECIAL – A NIGHTMARE IS COMING.”. Leading the release is “THE SPOOKY CAT RUG” which sees RAW EMOTIONS’ signature...
Harry Styles Morphs Into a Bearded Merman in "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" Video
Harry Styles on Thursday released the official music video for his popular Harry’s House track, “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” directed by Aube Perrie. In the video, Styles morphs into a bearded, tentacle-endowed merman, who washes ashore and ends up in the hands of a squad of sushi chefs. At the restaurant, fittingly called Gill’s, Styles is terrified by the sight of fellow sea creatures being prepped for dinner. Panicked, he fights for his survival and ultimately wins over the kitchen.
Peloton's Tunde Oyeneyin shares her favorite ways to use protein powder, including recipes like smoothies and pancakes
Star Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin said protein helps her recover from workouts and she uses protein powder in a delicious pancake recipe.
Carhartt and Rumpl Join For Rugged Outdoor Blanket Collection
Carhartt has just joined Rumpl for a seasonal range of blankets to keep you warm for the Fall/Winter season. Made for activities like camping and hiking, or for those that just wish to stay warm while soaking in the colorful hues of the season, the Carhartt x Rumpl collection features functional, lightweight blankets and ponchos made with durability in mind.
Moon Boot® and ALANUI’s Capsule Collaboration Celebrates Italian Heritage
While watching the 1969 moon landing, Italian entrepreneur, Giancarlo Zanatta found himself mesmerized by the footwear sported by astronaut, Buzz Aldrin. The experience led Zanatta to found Moon Boot® in the early 1970s, a footwear brand that offers retro-futuristic snow boots. This season, the footwear brand joins forces with the dynamic Oddi siblings from the Milan-based knitwear brand, ALANUI for an exclusive capsule collection.
LMC Channels Free-Spirited Living in Latest FW22 Lookbook
Two months ago, Lost Management Cities, better known as LMC, previewed its Fall/Winter 2022 lookbook, showing off a collection of urban and relaxed silhouettes that exude collegiate appeal. The latest and final drop of the collection consists of mostly thick, heavy outerwear, ranging from quilted and woolen varsity jackets to a plethora of knitwear.
Nouveau Project Launches Its Sophomore "Pronaos" Collection
NOUVEAU PROJECT is an emerging brand looking to combine traditional fashion with technical functional clothing and military uniforms in a mission to rekindle the relationship between humans and various natural scenes. The label was named after the international Art Nouveau movement, distinguishable via its undulating asymmetrical line and defined by its deliberate attempt at creating a new style, breaking down the distinction between fine arts and applied arts.
Forét Pre-Spring 2023 Will Make Your Seasonal Transition Easy
Established in 2014, emerging label Forét presents its pre-spring 2023 collection that delivers outdoor-ready essentials filled with seasonal richness. Based in Denmark, Forét’s latest offering sees the brand continue its journey into the wilderness, aiming to deliver a sense of outdoor flair to the staple wardrobe. The brand is grounded in simplicity, crafting sleek menswear with a touch of modern sophistication.
Percival and The Great Frog Hit The Field in Football-Themed Capsule
Hot off the heels of its recent collaboration with outerwear-focused heritage brand Lavenham, Percival continues to keep antics close to home by uniting with London-based jewelry imprint The Great Frog. The limited capsule collection sees the restless duo merge their genre-defying attitudes through a football-themed delivery that oozes with rock...
Ciele Athletics and norda Reunite For 001 "Gravel" Collaboration
Montreal brethren Ciele Athletics and norda are out for a rip once again, joining forces for a new “Gravel” take on the 001 sneaker. Following up 2021’s Cooper’s Hawk-inspired colorway that the two created, the “Gravel” looks to the earth instead of the skies for inspiration — namely the gravel paths that distance-focused trail runners often traverse.
WISDOM® Previews Futuristic FW22 “X·VII” Lookbook
Returning for Fall/Winter 2022, WISDOM® just released the lookbook for its latest “X·VII” collection. This time around, the Taiwanese label explores a virtual reality concept filled with imaginations for the future into its functional clothing line. The key message of the collection “LIVE IN FUTURE, BACK...
Frank Ocean’s Homer Launches Poster Book and New ‘Sphere’ Collection Pieces
Frank Ocean’s jewelry brand Homer just keeps on growing. Now, the energetic brand has launched a new poster book alongside three new jewelry pieces from its ‘Sphere’ collection. The XXXL: When A Dog Comes To Stay book features 14 13.5 x 19.5-inch posters and one 27 x...
Nike Air VaporMax Plus Surfaces in Multi-Color Gradients
Is expanding its offerings for its classic Nike Air VaporMax Plus. Earlier this year, the Swoosh company released a vibrant “University Blue” colorway which caught the attention of OG fans nationwide. Now, following the release, a new pair of vibrant Air VaporMax Plus has surfaced, this time in a multi-color gradient.
Longtime Partners Futura and Modernica Link Up for Fourth Furniture Collection
Futura and Modernica just get one another. With an assist from ICNCLST, they’ve pushed out three co-created collections since first linking in 2018. Now, they’re back for a fourth go-around with some striking offerings. Releasing as part of Modernica’s “Artist Series,” the pieces include a day bed sofa, Modernica’s familiar Ox chair and Split Rail chair, a dog bed and a custom pillow. They’re also extremely limited: each item is individually numbered from 5 to 50 and comes with a Futura plaque of authenticity. The custom Ox chairs are each hand-signed by Futura as well.
Kim Kardashian Dressed Her Children As Musical “ICONS” for Halloween
While most Halloween revelers opt for frightening or morbid-leaning costumes and festivities to enjoy the spooky season, Kim Kardashian stayed in a lane that’s most familiar to her – the lane of perfectly curated outfits and photos. To celebrate the unofficial holiday this year (sans the artist formerly...
Fall Shades Outfit the Nike Air Penny 2
For 2022, the Air Penny 2 resurfaced with serious momentum behind it. The subject of Social Status’ latest collaboration with Nike, Penny Hardaway’s second signature sneaker continues its return as Nike prepares additional colorways for the ’90s classic. This time around, Nike has put together a fall-ready...
