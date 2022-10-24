ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World’s First AutoStore Solution With Frozen Food Zone to Be Installed by StrongPoint

OSLO, Norway

StrongPoint ASA (ticker: STRO), a leading grocery retail technology provider, has been chosen to design and install the world’s first AutoStore solution purpose built for food management with three temperature zones: ambient, chilled and now, frozen. StrongPoint is AutoStore’s first and only grocery-focused distribution partner.

AutoStore, the robot technology company that invented, and continues to pioneer, Cube Storage Automation, has recently developed a unique solution to automate the storage and retrieval of frozen items. Previously, AutoStore’s solutions have only covered two temperature zones, chilled and ambient. Most grocery retailers have been using manual picking for frozen items when automating their e-grocery fulfilment services, an essential product segment for grocery retailers.

StrongPoint is a grocery technology company with 35 years’ experience in food management and provides end-to-end e-commerce fulfilment solutions to many leading grocery retailers in Europe. StrongPoint will design and install the AutoStore solution for the Norwegian food distribution company, DLVRY, in a facility based in Sveio, Norway. In addition to increased efficiency, by adding frozen items into the AutoStore grid, substantial energy savings can be made. In this installation, it is expected to result in approximately 30% reduction in energy costs.

“This is a great day for grocery retailers and food management companies looking at automation to boost efficiency as they can now automate all three temperature zones. We are proud to have the honour of installing a world first for AutoStore and look forward to leveraging our 35+ years’ experience in food management and grocery retail to create the world’s first and best fully automated solution purpose built for groceries,” said StrongPoint CEO, Jacob Tveraabak.

“Food management is so different to any other retail segment we wanted to ensure we had access to a team that really understood our unique challenges which is why we decided to work with StrongPoint. We are especially proud we are the world’s first company to use AutoStore’s frozen-food capabilities as it means we can achieve much higher efficiency rates by automating what was until now, not possible,” said Jan Frode Johansen, Co-Founder and CEO of DLVRY.

  • StrongPoint provides an end-to-end grocery e-commerce solution including automation, in-store picking, dark store picking, home delivery, click and collect grocery lockers, in-store pickup and drive-thru
  • The multi-temperature AutoStore grid includes three temperature zones: ambient, chilled and frozen.
  • The AutoStore grid can be installed in multiple discrete temperature zones ranging down to sub-zero temperature (-25 °C / -13 °F) and allows both fresh & frozen goods to be picked from the chilled-temperature zone (2 °C / 35.6 °F).

About StrongPoint

About StrongPoint StrongPoint is a grocery retail technology company that provides solutions to make shops smarter, shopping experiences better and online grocery shopping more efficient. With over 500 employees in Norway, Sweden, the Baltics, Spain, the UK and Ireland and together with a wide partner network, StrongPoint supports grocery and retail businesses in more than 20 countries. StrongPoint provides in-store and e-commerce solutions and is AutoStore’s first and only grocery-focused distribution partner. StrongPoint is headquartered in Norway and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with a revenue of approx 1bn NOK [ticker: STRO]. Learn more at www.strongpoint.com

About AutoStore

AutoStore, founded in 1996, is a robot technology company that invented, and continues to pioneer, Cube Storage Automation - the densest product/inventory storage solution in existence. The company’s focus is to marry software and hardware with human abilities to create the future of warehousing. AutoStore is global, with more than 950 systems installed in +45 countries over a wide range of industries. All sales are designed, installed, and serviced by a network of qualified system integrators - which AutoStore calls ‘partners’. The company headquarters is in Nedre Vats, Norway, with offices in Oslo (Norway), the U.S., UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Austria, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore. Learn more at www.autostoresystem.com

About DLVRY

DLVRY is a Norwegian foodservice company focused on the local part of the market, where the company can leverage its strengths in logistics, flexibility, and high service level to local clients. The company was created 2021 by combining five regional players that service local and regional HORECA clients in Norway. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and with local branches all over Norway.

