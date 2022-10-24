Woman who decided to shoot her shot 4 years ago on Twitter gives wholesome update

It is extremely beautiful when people find their soulmates in the most unexpected manner. Such love stories where people fall in love in mysterious and magical ways are very rare. Such a sweet but unexpected thing happened to a woman named Rachel Moore when she simply posted a tweet addressing Jared Dines, a famous YouTube user and musician. Moore wrote on Twitter in 2018 , "um hey @JaredDines. I watched your new video and it’s very important to me that I find this one (1) specific boy because he is very pretty. please help." She was referring to a handsome man featured in one of Dines' youtube videos. She even posted screenshots looking for the man on social media who was actually a man named Chris Gazel.

Gazel came across Moore's tweet and wrote in the comments, "Hey, that’s me" to which she replied, "Hey, do you wanna be friends" and the rest is history. Four years later, the couple is now happily married. Moore announced their wedding by retweeting the post from 2018 and writing, "we got married." She shared two wedding pictures in which they looked extremely happy and in love. Moore elaborated on her story in a post on Instagram with beautiful pictures of herself with her now-husband.

She wrote in the caption , "you ever just meet the love of your life & create four years of favorite memories all thanks to one 280-character tweet." She revealed that it was on 3rd August 2018 when her brother showed her a Youtube video that "would lead me to the long-distance-relationship-cross-country-road-trip-build-a-life-together kinda love I always dreamed of." The couple got engaged on June 29 this year and got married this month after a whirlwind romance. People went extremely crazy over this out-of-the-blue love story and congratulated the newlyweds. One person commented, "Yall see what happens when women decide to shoot their shot? Take notes ladies." Another said , "Occasional reminder to shoot your shots...intentional shots!"

Some Twitter users were even mad as they haven't met the love of their life easily like Moore and Gazel. One user commented , "Nah this is hella touching but at the same time I’m pretty mad rn for some reason." Moore's tweet went viral and gathered almost 70k likes in 2 days and over 5000 retweets. Another Twitter user wrote, "BEST HOW IT STARTED VS. HOW IT’S GOING I HAVE EVER SEEN CONGRATS!!" Most people said that this is a prime example of how women should also take the initiative to express their feelings as it can lead to fruitful and beautiful stories.

A user replied , "This is so wholesome my heart has melted into a puddle. I saw him reply "hey that's me" and tears of joy filled my eyes. Your home is blessed." Moore is a content marketer and writer and her first book, "Book of Fades" will be released next year. Gazel is a drummer and engineer and he posted the first photo he took with Rachel when they met after the famous tweet. The two can be seen smiling and posing and Gazel wrote in the caption , "Twitter did this. Also airplanes."

A Twitter user replied to their marriage announcement , "Omg, this in itself is an adorable walking taking romance here. Congratulations to both of you. Adorable!!!!"

"From writing romcoms to living out them in real life! We love to see it," said another .

Starting a new business can be very scary. Day 1 is almost always terrifying for many people, wondering whether people will turn up or whether customers appreciate your product. A strong support network really helps on anxiety-filled days like these. A wholesome video shared on Reddit's famous subreddit r/MadeMeSmile showcases a woman opening up a store on her first day. Her friends had all lined up outside the store to support her on the first day. The video, titled "She started new business and all her friends came on 1st day to support her without the invitation" is moving many Reddit users.

In the video, the woman walks toward her store and on the way many of her friends wave at her, clapping for her and motivating her. Two women are seen jumping in excitement to see their friend. She looks at all her friends and starts to tear up as she is walking. It seems like her friends got their own friends and acquaintances to line up in support of the woman. The crowd cheering her on would mean a lot to her, given the stress of day one of opening up her business. The video is gaining a lot of traction, with the post getting over 13,000 upvotes in just a span of 24 hours.

u/TBroomey commented on the Reddit post, ironically suggesting a plot twist, saying, "Plot twist: She's crying because she doesn't have anywhere near enough staff or stock to deal with that level of customers." u/Cardboardopinions commented , "She must be a force of nature to have that much support. Respect." u/spontaneousbootay agreed, commenting , "I would have three people in line if all my friends came to support me." u/SoulsTransition commented , saying, "The happiness is real. All talent wants to be is used, and for others to appreciate that usage. This is life fulfilling."

A debate ensued with people wondering how the woman has so many friends, with u/BeginningShare4492 commenting , "Is it possible to have those many friends?" MrMetraGnome agreed, asking a particularly funny question, "That's a lot of friends. How do you even remember all their names?" u/obloq300 clarified with their comment , "Never misses a beat how dense some of you are. Obviously they aren’t all her FRIENDS, first circle main group type of friends. Just friends and friends of friends. Friends and family, locals, a community. Who are now definitely FRIENDS due to the support."

Another woman was recently moved to tears by something her friend did. The woman, who goes by @mireyaelliott on TikTok, posted a video with the caption, "I'll never get over this surprise meeting my sweet little bestie." The video starts with her friend, Morgan Shaw, making her meet the child for the first time. The text inlay reads, "Your best friend/soulmate names her baby after you." As soon as Mireya realized that the baby's name is Juniper Maeve Mireya Shaw, she broke into tears. She took the child into her arms and continued shedding tears of joy at this beautiful gesture her friend made for her. Mireya wrote in the comments, "This is @Morgan Shaws newest baby and her name is Juniper Maeve Mireya Shaw (Mireya after me!) I know it’s hard to catch it all in the beginning!"

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 10, 2022. It has since been updated.



Nothing spruces up a home like greenery and that's what a woman focused on when she first moved into a rented place. It wasn't a great house but she spent a lot of her time investing in a great garden to make the place look great. She'd lived there for seven years and then her landlords told her to move out as they wanted to sell the place, according to God.DailyDot. She decided to take her transportable garden and shed with her, which angered the landlords. She was criticized by the landlord and her colleagues for taking the garden with her and driving down the demand for the property. She turned to Reddit to ask if she was wrong for "bringing my garden with me when I moved?"

Woman relaxing on deck chair in back yard, reading a book with her cat watching - stock photo/Getty Images

"I have been renting a house since I was 18 (7 years)," wrote the 25-year-old. "When I moved in, the backyard was a large piece of dirt. No lawn or anything. Just a decently big backyard with a fence all around. It was a cheap but not great house, but I signed because I wanted the backyard space. Over the past few years, I erected a small garden shed, greenhouse, and pizza oven (transportables), planted lots of veggie gardens in big transportable garden beds and put down some nice pavers, an aquaponics set up, and generally made the backyard a really green and beautiful place to be. It became the green oasis all my friends gathered at."

While she lived a happy life, comfortable in her home of seven years, her landlords asked her to leave the place as they planned to sell it. "A few months ago, my landlords let me know they were planning to sell, and my final move-out day was a week ago. When I left, I brought my garden with me to my new place — nothing in my last backyard was directly planed into the ground, and nothing permanent," she wrote. "I dismantled the sheds and greenhouse, loaded up all the pots and garden beds onto a truck, and cleared the backyard in three days with lots of help."

Couple carrying lumber to build raised garden beds in backyard - stock photo/Getty Images

Her landlords were angered she had removed the garden. "My former landlords are furious over this, and demand that I return the backyard to the former state. Apparently they’d listed the house for sale with pictures of the backyard, and potential buyers were walking away from the house when they saw the barren backyard. They’re accusing me of stealing their plants and wrecking the backyard," she wrote. The 25-year-old said she hadn't violated any agreement but was worried if she had done the wrong thing. "Legally I’m fine — my contract said I could garden, and I have photos from the first real estate walkthrough before I moved in that show that the backyard was in the same state as I first found it (although with more fertile soil now probably). The same real estate agent signed off my final inspection, and I got my deposit back," she wrote.

Her colleagues didn't take too kindly to her decision to move her garden with her. "I’ve received mixed responses though because I saw the landlords taking pictures of my backyard before I left but didn’t make the connection because, in my honest opinion, when pictures of a house has furniture in it, you don’t expect to also get free furniture," she wrote. Some of her co-workers suggested she didn't need to do it as it caused the house value to decrease. They accused her of moving her garden prior to the lockdown, which stopped the homeowners from planning a landscape.

A majority sided with her, stating it was common for homeowners to benefit from improvements made by tenants. "This is a very classic story of landlord trying to benefit of home improvements paid for by the tenant. If your landlord was honest, he would have asked you how much you wanted to leave the garden as it was. You owe him nothing," wrote one person. Another added , "They can pay you for improvements they’ve allowed you make over time with your own money. In fact, a similar thing happened to me at my old apartment. I was granted permission to repaint the concrete balcony. I put down some lush fake lawn, some timber decking, outdoor furniture, hanging plants and fairy lights. When the owners were selling they asked me how much to leave it as is. I set my price and was literally paid to move out. Win-win all round."

Woman feeding a treat to her cat in back yard - stock photo/Getty Images

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 19, 2021. It has since been updated.



The American economy is in a fix as workers are quitting en masse across industries and demanding better wages, benefits, and working conditions. The rising living costs mean many are working two to three jobs to support the family and put food on the table. The problem doesn't appear to be limited to just hourly wage workers in the service industry, with some even in top jobs having to take on another to support themselves and their families. An instance of a NASA engineer seeking a second job to keep up with the living costs has raised eyebrows. Kelly, who goes by @sexybabypartygirl on TikTok, posted a video showing herself preparing for an interview for a second job and sparked debate on living costs and salaries of employees at reputed companies. Kelly has a degree in chemical engineering and works at NASA, reported DailyDot. She also posted a video of herself dancing during her lunch break with her NASA work clothes on.

Kelly revealed in the original video that she was applying for a second job at Tiffany & Co, as her job at NASA doesn't cover her loans, rent and her regular expenses. “I am a NASA engineer and I’m applying for a job at Tiffany’s part-time, and I have an interview in 40 minutes,” she can be heard saying in the video after arriving at a mall in Houston for her job interview. Later, she posted a video saying that she got the job and was offered $20 an hour. The video went viral as many couldn't believe a NASA job was enough to support her.

She addressed the comments, writing, “I like my job at NASA, we get paid well. I just want a little more money, I’m not looking for a new full-time job, but my rent is high, I’ve student loans, I’ve car loans, and I like to thrift a lot.” One person quipped in the comments, "You know capitalism has failed us when a skilled highly educated person who helps us go to SPACE has to get a second job,” wrote one person. Kelly said, “I make enough money, but I want to do more fun things and not have to worry about it. And also, I just have a lot of time right now, so I don’t mind working a little more so I can spend more.” She also added that she was "trying to make money to visit my family more. They live in Wisconsin."

Kelly didn't take up the job at Tiffany & Co after securing a part-time job at an Apple Store. One person lamented, "Soo even NASA doesn’t pay that well?” Another person added, "If someone at NASA needs a second job, I have no hope for my future." One person provided a reality check, writing, "I know y'all think NASA is cool but it's a government job quite like many others that don't pay astronomically." Another weighed in, "It's a federal position. Unless she's in leadership or has been around 15+ years, she's not making 100k+." Another person said it was a reflection of the system. "A NASA engineer needs a part-time retail job, yet people are still not taking the wage crisis seriously." One person commented that it was completely normal in America. "Y'all this is a pretty common thing to do. I work retail and so many of my part-time co-workers have other jobs at places like Stanford University."

TikTok

The sharp living costs in America haven't been helped by inflation that has surged. The consumer price index, which measures prices paid by the typical consumer, is up 6.2% over the past year, making it the highest inflation rate in more than 30 years. Prices of everyday items have shot up including that of gasoline and meat supplies. According to CNN , for a household earning a median income of almost $70,000 per year, inflation is likely to cost them an added $200 per month in living costs.





Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 17, 2021. It has since been updated.



Hadia was on a first date when a stranger passed her a note urging her to 'run' because the guy had way too many red flags. Her date had gone to the bathroom and the gay guy sitting near the table, having heard their interaction scribbled a note on the back of an old CVS receipt to warn her. Hadia shared her story of getting dating advice mid-date from a stranger, on Twitter. 'I had coffee with a guy yesterday,' she began her tweet , continuing: 'When he went to the bathroom, the gay guy sitting behind me passed me this note.'

via GIPHY

"I had coffee with a guy yesterday. When he went to the bathroom, the gay guy sitting behind me passed me this note," she wrote. The note contained a warning in eight words. Keeping the message to the point, the gay stranger wrote, "Too many red flags. Run. Be safe girl." The tweet went viral on the internet, garnering more than 385,000 likes, and was shared more than 40,000 times. Many were intrigued about what the red flags were and asked Hadia to share a little more about her date. Hadia obliged, sharing information in a couple of follow-up tweets.

Hadia said that she had identified some of the red flags herself but added that at no point did she feel threatened or felt in danger. So, she continued chatting with him, mainly to discuss his viewpoints on various matters and to hopefully counter his stance on topics they disagreed on. "I recognized the red flags, but I wasn’t in danger, so I stayed, because of course, I had to debate him. I’m sure my guardian angel was exhausted and was like “B*TCH, LEAVE!” wrote Hadia.

One of the topics that they disagreed on was about the rapper Da Baby, who was heavily criticized for his homophobic comments. "We did not see eye to eye on the Da Baby situation and he’s a Kevin Samuels fan. I had to look him up and was immediately taken aback lmao," she wrote. Kevin Samuels is a pseudo-love-guru, who is a sexist and is known for targeting the vulnerability of Black women, as per an op-ed on Yahoo News . He is known for rating his guests using “sexual marketplace value,” a term he coined himself. He has been criticized for encouraging men to make distasteful comments about women.

She went on to add that there were a few more glaring red flags but added that she didn't want to mention, but added that she would have "recognized them with or without the note." She certainly appreciated the stranger for the warning. "But the note was greatly appreciated and added some laughs to my night," she wrote. Despite the tweets, many were curious if there would be a second date. One person asked , "Did you listen? cause if anyone knows men better, it’s GAY MEN." She confirmed there would be no second date.

via GIPHY

One Twitter user chimed in, "I can't help but wonder how bright red those flags were for a complete stranger notice and write a warning note. Big yikes." Hadia responded writing, "As bright as my red nails." Many wished they had a friend like the gay stranger. "I’m just saying if a man who dates men, tells me to run duh, I’m hitting the JETS," wrote one user. Some men said the stranger, and the woman was too quick to judge the guy, adding that it was ok to have different tastes and opinions. Another Twitter user countered , "Judging by a good portion of the comments on this post, a lot of men are fearful that their red flags are easily detected."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 3, 2021. It has since been updated.



Trigger Warning: Mentions of sexual assault

There are a lot of weird and wonderful things in the world of TikTok, but there is also a lot of education taking place on the platform. Recently, TikTok user Nevadashareef asked parents to share something healthy they teach their children that others deem strange. Cayce LaCorte, a mother of two daughters, happened to see the video and decided to share her unconventional lesson, and soon went viral. Before she knew it, she had amassed over two million views. As LaCorte revealed, she teaches her daughters that virginity is nothing but "a patriarchal concept" which serves no real purpose, BuzzFeed reports.

"It is a patriarchal concept used to control women and serves no purpose—other than making women feel bad about ourselves," she states in her TikTok video. "Just because some guy randomly sticks his penis in you at some point in your life does not change your worth, it does not change who you are, it does not do anything other than it happened. Sex is important. It is a big deal. It should always be a big deal. It has nothing to do with your first time... It is just ridiculous. The whole concept is ridiculous." Indeed, it is.

The mother continues, "I get a lot of crap from other moms saying, 'Oh well, do you think that will make your daughters promiscuous? Don't you think?' And I am like, 'No, I am raising them to be good people and have solid foundations and make their own choices and make smart, intelligent choices—not because some book says not to.'" Here, she was referring to the Bible. Evidently, her video resonated with dozens of individuals, particularly women and survivors of sexual assault. "By your standards, I am not soiled," one TikTok user wrote in the comments section. "I am worth it."

In an interview with BuzzFeed, LaCorte explained that she believed so many people resonated with her video as she simply stated what a lot of people were thinking but never had the language or space to articulate. She said, "I also think that there’s a large group of parents of young children who hadn’t thought that far ahead yet." She also addressed the comments she received from sexual assault survivors. "We all have our own 'rape/assault/pressured into doing something I didn’t want' story," the mom shared. "We can all empathize. For an entire society to tell you that your worth is tied to your virginity or purity, then have someone take that from you?! It’s heartbreaking and infuriating and makes me want to smash things. We are so f*cking angry about all of this, and if I can make a single survivor feel better about themselves, then I’ve already succeeded."

To her, the message in her video is not just about virginity, but about a range of other things tied to morality as well. LaCorte stated, "It’s about the way we force arbitrary rules on ourselves and our kids and miss the big picture. Instead, we could focus on education about pregnancy, STDs, self-worth. How about, instead of making the first time special, make sure it’s always special because that’s the bare minimum you deserve." Instead of having one big sex talk with her daughters, the mother has chosen to take things one small step at a time. "I start young, focusing on body autonomy—not having to hug someone or let a relative kiss them," she revealed. "I make sure they understand the technical names for the parts of their bodies. I want them to know that it’s okay to cause a scene if they feel threatened or even just scared."

As for the haters, those who disagree with her, she simply does not have the time to care. "If people disagree or think I’m wrong, then they can keep on doing what parents have been doing for hundreds of years and somehow expect things to get better," LaCorte affirmed. "It’s not my job to change their minds. I want to focus on the people who want to hear me out and try things a different way." She concluded with some ideas for parents who want to hear her out: "For those who are intrigued by this, just keep an open mind. Ask questions. Think before you speak or judge, and be the person your kids come to and lean on when they need help or guidance. Please remember to talk at their age level and keep it light, funny even. My girls have grown up hearing me rant (with humor, of course, nothing too scary) about the patriarchy and how women are portrayed on TV and in movies. This isn’t a one-and-done kind of thing. It’s an overall approach to how we discuss things with our kids in general."

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on December 30, 2021.

When a boss micromanages every minute detail of your work, it makes for a toxic work environment that in turn affects productivity. Trust is a key factor to enable people to manage their work responsibly. While some bosses get this, some refuse to even try to understand how micromanaging may be harmful. Reddit user PugC speaks of his boss who made his life a living hell by forcing him to write daily logs to document the progress of his work. Despite being informed that such detailed reports would consume a majority of his time and thus hinder actual work, his boss insisted that he write down every small detail happening in his team. The arduous task came in handy for the employee when his boss tried to pass off blame on a major issue at work on him and his team.

Young woman leading small meeting - stock photo/Getty Images

PugC had shared his story on Reddit , titling the post, "Micromanager got what was coming to him." He was working at a logistics facility and was a team leader, managing a shift of 60 workers. The team was functioning really well and no other facility or shift could match the work they were accomplishing. "I found the work to be interesting and challenging until I got a new manager who bent towards micro-managing. It didn't take long before he wanted me to write a detailed log of how I spent my days, hours and 1/4 hours. I told him this was a really bad idea, but if he wanted this, I would of course comply," wrote the team lead.

He made a log of events that happened every 30 minutes but his boss demanded they be more detailed and asked him to document every 15 minutes. His boss followed it up for the first three weeks but then gave up. The team lead realized his boss wasn't following up after he made a reference to the company failing that specific metric. The boss, not having read it, ignored it.

As the weeks went past, he started having his own fun with the logs. "I started adding a few tidbits of my own making. At first, it was a line telling him that if he used a certain phrase when talking to me the next week, I'd buy him a soda. He never used any of the phrases and thus never got free stuff. an example of a phrase could be 'Pineapples are best served hot' or 'Apples are sweeter than Oranges' General statements but unlikely to pop up randomly in conversations. Boss still claimed he read every single one of my reports and ridiculed me for claiming it was a bad idea," he wrote. While the team was having his own fun, he was also documenting potential problems and giving suggestions to solve the same. There was no response from his boss.

Two cafe owners/workers working behind counter preparing food & drinks - stock photo/Getty Images

As it turns out the potential problem became a full-blown crisis and the micro-manager boss was in the soup. Instead of owning up to it, he shifted blame onto the team lead and his team. A big meeting was called involving higher-ups including several big brass people. His boss then decided to make him the scapegoat to escape blame. "He didn't hold back and really gave me his all to such an extent that several of the big brass started stirring uncomfortably. They could probably sense he was overplaying his hand. After the tirade petered out or he had run out of steam, I asked him if he was done. And if he was done, if I could reply? He agreed and leaned back in his chair confident in his character assassination of me," he wrote.

He connected his laptop to a big screen and pointed out he had alerted his boss of the problem months ago and even suggested potential solutions to solve the same. "I pointed out that they hadn't been opened in a while. My user was the only one that had made the logs, edited them, and saved them," he wrote. "One of the best moments was when I could show everyone that we had in fact suggested several solutions to the problem many times. I had also logged that we had several meetings discussing the problem, its causes and probable solutions," he added. There were no responses from his boss.

His boss was seething. "I can safely say I've never seen a face angrier than his. He was furious! His boss asked him if he had anything to say for himself, but he didn't really. The higher-ups even had a laugh at some of the jokes he had inserted in the logs. His boss ended up losing his job. "Micro-manager boss that was fired eventually found a new job at a lower level at another company, but only lasted about a year. Five years later I saw him selling used cars in a neighboring town. Life hadn't treated him well," he concluded.

The most beautiful moment for parents is seeing their child grow up and reach certain milestones. These can range from saying the first spoken word to graduating high school and parents find all of these events extremely emotional and important. Recently, a video showing a mother's reaction to hearing her child laugh for the first time has gone viral. The video taken by the child's father, Andrew Fischer, was posted on Twitter . The caption reads, "'My wife lost it when our baby laughed for the first time.' Not sure what's sweeter: Baby's laughter or mama's emotional reaction." The video has gained more than 5,000 likes and hundreds of comments on the social media platform. The video was initially posted on Reddit three years ago by u/Happyman05 and has almost 120,000 upvotes and thousands of comments

Twitter users had several heartwarming reactions to the video. One user wrote , "So beautiful! Laughter is medicine and your daughter's laugh is infectious- thank you for sharing! you have a beautiful family."

One even shared their own experience , "I remember my daughter laughing for the first time. Best sound in the world." Another said , "We had a similar situation. It happened at the perfect time... A moment where we needed our spirits lifted after a hard few days. It was almost like the first moment of empathy and our daughter knew we needed cheering up. Love her to bits, every day."

A Reddit user shared , "Our infant turns five months today. About a month, month and a half ago my wife’s friend was playing with him on his play mat and tickling him. He started cracking up and he’s never done that before. My wife and I were stunned." They added, "Since then it became our life’s mission to make him laugh. We realized last week we can toss him and he loves it. I got a screaming laugh two days ago and it’s my favorite thing of all time."

Many people described a child's laugh as the best sound that exists and they aren't exaggerating at all. Several users on Reddit said that the video made their day with one writing , "okay okay that's beautiful go away and let me be grumpy again now." Another added , "It's awesome. Got a 7-month-old and love making her laugh every day. That first smile was great too but the first time she laughed at something I did was just one of the all-time best moments of my life."

A few people even started listing down traditions from their native cultures that revolve around the milestones of a newborn. A person commented , "In Navajo culture, whoever makes a baby laugh for the first time hosts a celebration. I love that!" Another added, "that's awesome. In Ojibwe culture, it's the house they take their first steps in. Toddlers do a lot of visiting." A third person chimed in and wrote , "That's cool! Not sure if it's an Irish thing or not, but around here whoever finds the baby's first tooth buys their first pair of shoes."

For the 17th year in a row, former service members have morphed into glam models for the Pin-Ups for Vets calendar. The calendar raises money for veterans nationwide. For the 2023 calendar, 13 women veterans posed as 1940s-style pin-up models, according to People . Among these models is Annika Hutsler, a Marine veteran, who had her foot amputated below the knee in 2019. The 26-year-old discovered an intramuscular arteriovenous vascular tumor in her foot and her lower leg had to amputated for her survival.

Speaking to Semper Fi & America's Fund , Hustler said she was inspired to join the marines because, "I had lived all my life so far for me, and I thought it was time I thought of living for other people." However, during the Bootcamp, she started feeling intense pain in her right foot. She sought medical help and it wasn't until nine months later, she was diagnosed with an intramuscular arteriovenous vascular tumor. She spent 14 months trying to find a way to save her but to no avail. Ultimately, Hustler had to make the extremely painful decision of whether to electively amputate her right leg below the knee or to continue trying to eradicate the tumor. She chose the former option and reached out to Semper Fi & America’s Fund. The fund helped her with medical bills and other resources to make things like driving accessible.

She posed for the November page in the 2023 calendar for the non-profit Pin-Ups for Vets, an organization started in 2006 by Gina Elise from California. Pin-Ups for Vets raises funds to help the hospitalized and deployed troops from the country, per Fox News .

Hustler said she was in "awe" when she looked at the final page. She told the outlet, "I model, so I've seen what I look like on-camera. But with the hair, makeup and dresses, I looked like someone from that era." The California native recalled, "I just remembered walking in [on set] and seeing all the dresses ready. The music from that era was playing. It was just a really fun experience to get dolled up in that way."

She hails from a family of veterans as her grandfather also served in both the Vietnam and Korean wars. He had an emotional reaction when he saw his granddaughter on the calendar. Hustler recalled, "He saw the photos and awestruck would be the best word to describe his reaction. It just reminded him of back when he was overseas." She expressed her pride at being able to support the 2023 Pin-Ups for Vets calendar, which has already raised $100,000 for the acquisition of rehabilitation equipment for military and veteran hospitals.

She explained, "If you look back at the history of what pinups were, it's women feeling like they were part of the war effort. It's coming back around now because everybody on the calendar is a veteran. And this is our way to pay tribute to those women who participated in the war effort before us."

"Not only are these calendars good for morale, but [founder Gina Elise] is demonstrating the importance of giving back to those who are trying to find their way in the civilian world now."

Hutsler has participated in the Warriors Games as well as the 2019 and 2020 Marine Corps Trials. She also has her eyes set on competing in the 2026 Paralympics as a snowboarder. She documents her life and journey on Instagram. She wrote in a recent post talking about her struggles with the tumor, "Life is hard. But that just makes you tough. And you’ve always come out on top of all the things you never thought you could."

The world's second-richest man, Bernard Arnault, revealed that he has sold his private jet following people's attempts to track the aircraft on social media. Arnault, the Chairman and CEO of luxury goods company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, shared on Monday that he has now started renting private planes to travel. The 73-year-old billionaire made the revelation in an interview with the LVMH-owned radio station Radio Classique, reports Bloomberg . Over the past year, a number of Twitter accounts that track and share publicly available flight data to point out the pollution they cause have sprung up online. They've publicized the travel activity of many celebrities, including the likes of Elon Musk and Taylor Swift.



According to Business Insider , @i_fly_Bernard and @laviondebernard are two of the most popular accounts that tracked Arnault's flight data. Despite only being about 6-months-old, the accounts have a combined following of almost 100,000 users. The LVMH boss appears to have made the switch from owning a private jet to renting them as and when needed several weeks ago. In September, @laviondebernard tweeted about the billionaire's lack of recent flight data, several weeks after reportedly noting that the company had de-registered its Bombardier Global 7500 aircraft in France.



"The LVMH private jet has not been registered in France since September 1, 2022. Still no word from either Bernard Arnault or LVMH on the subject of private jets," the account tweeted on September 10. "So Bernard, are you hiding?" Addressing the matter in his interview with Radio Classique this week, the French tycoon said: "Indeed, with all these stories, the group had a plane and we sold it. The result now is that no one can see where I go because I rent planes when I use private planes."



According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index , Arnault has a net worth of almost $133 billion, surpassing Jeff Bezos as the world's second-richest man. Meanwhile, his son, Antoine Arnault, defended the use of private jets while appearing on a television show last week. "This plane is a work tool," he reportedly said on France 5's C à Vous. "Our industry is hyper-competitive." He added that a private plane gives executives an edge in the race to be first to a new product or deal. He also revealed that LVMH sold its plane over the summer. While appearing alongside his father in the radio interview on Monday, Antoine explained that there's another business reason for not wanting the company's travels to be public information. "It's not very good that our competitors can know where we are at any moment," he said. "That can give ideas, it can also give leads, clues."