Denton, TX

Early voting locations: Nov. 8, 2022

Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago

Argyle Town Hall 308 E. Denton St. Argyle

Aubrey Area Library 226 Countryside Drive Aubrey

Bartonville Town Hall 1941 E. Jeter Road Bartonville

Carrollton Public Library 4220 N. Josey Lane Carrollton

Rosemeade Recreation Center 1330 E. Rosemeade Parkway Carrollton

Copper Canyon Town Hall 400 Woodland Drive Copper Canyon

Corinth City Hall 3300 Corinth Parkway Corinth

Steven E. Copeland Government Center 1400 FM424 Cross Roads

Timberglen Recreation Center 3810 Timberglen Road Dallas

Denton Civic Center 321 E. McKinney St. Denton

Denton County Elections Administration 701 Kimberly Drive Denton

Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center 1300 Wilson St. Denton

North Branch Library 3020 N. Locust St. Denton

Robson Ranch Clubhouse 9428 Ed Robson Circle Denton

South Branch Library 3228 Teasley Lane Denton

Texas Woman's University Hubbard Hall 301 Administration Drive Denton

University of North Texas Gateway Center 801 North Texas Blvd. Denton

Denton County Southwest Courthouse 6200 Canyon Falls Drive Flower Mound

Flower Mound Community Activity Center 1200 Gerault Road Flower Mound

Flower Mound Public Library 3030 Broadmoor Lane Flower Mound

Flower Mound Senior Center 2701 W. Windsor Drive Flower Mound

Frisco Fire Station 4 4485 Cotton Gin Road Frisco

Frisco Fire Station 6 3535 Eldorado Parkway Frisco

Frisco Fire Station 7 330 W. Stonebrook Parkway Frisco

Frisco Government Center 5533 FM423 Frisco

Hickory Creek Town Hall 1075 Ronald Reagan Ave. Hickory Creek

Highland Village Municipal Complex 1000 Highland Village Road Highland Village

Justin Municipal Complex 415 N. College Ave. Justin

Northwest ISD Administration Building 2001 Texan Drive Justin

Krum ISD Administration Building 1200 Bobcat Blvd. Krum

Lake Dallas City Hall 212 Main St. Lake Dallas

Lakewood Village Town Hall 100 Highridge Drive Lakewood Village

Castle Hills North Community Center 201 Anna Ave. Lewisville

Lewisville Municipal Annex 1197 W. Main St. Lewisville

Macedonia Ministries 702 S. Mill St. Lewisville

Thrive Multigenerational Center 1950 S. Valley Parkway Lewisville

Little Elm Community Center 107 Hardwicke Lane Little Elm

Paloma Creek HOA Ñ Creekside Clubhouse 900 Villa Paloma Blvd. Little Elm

Little Elm ISD Administration Building 400 Lobo Lane Little Elm

Northlake Town Hall 1500 Commons Circle, Suite 300 Northlake

Oak Point City Hall 100-B Naylor Road Oak Point

Pilot Point Senior Center 310 S. Washington St. Pilot Point

Ponder Town Hall 102 W. Bailey St. Ponder

Roanoke Public Library 308 S. Walnut St. Roanoke

Sanger Community Center 101 Freese Drive Sanger

Shady Shores Community Center 101 S. Shady Shores Road Shady Shores

Fairfield Inn & Suites Dallas Plano/The Colony 5909 Stone Creek Drive The Colony

The Colony Annex Building 6804 Main St. The Colony

Trophy Club MUD No. 1 Building 100 Municipal Drive Trophy Club

