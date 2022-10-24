Early voting locations: Nov. 8, 2022
Argyle Town Hall 308 E. Denton St. Argyle
Aubrey Area Library 226 Countryside Drive Aubrey
Bartonville Town Hall 1941 E. Jeter Road Bartonville
Carrollton Public Library 4220 N. Josey Lane Carrollton
Rosemeade Recreation Center 1330 E. Rosemeade Parkway Carrollton
Copper Canyon Town Hall 400 Woodland Drive Copper Canyon
Corinth City Hall 3300 Corinth Parkway Corinth
Steven E. Copeland Government Center 1400 FM424 Cross Roads
Timberglen Recreation Center 3810 Timberglen Road Dallas
Denton Civic Center 321 E. McKinney St. Denton
Denton County Elections Administration 701 Kimberly Drive Denton
Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center 1300 Wilson St. Denton
North Branch Library 3020 N. Locust St. Denton
Robson Ranch Clubhouse 9428 Ed Robson Circle Denton
South Branch Library 3228 Teasley Lane Denton
Texas Woman's University Hubbard Hall 301 Administration Drive Denton
University of North Texas Gateway Center 801 North Texas Blvd. Denton
Denton County Southwest Courthouse 6200 Canyon Falls Drive Flower Mound
Flower Mound Community Activity Center 1200 Gerault Road Flower Mound
Flower Mound Public Library 3030 Broadmoor Lane Flower Mound
Flower Mound Senior Center 2701 W. Windsor Drive Flower Mound
Frisco Fire Station 4 4485 Cotton Gin Road Frisco
Frisco Fire Station 6 3535 Eldorado Parkway Frisco
Frisco Fire Station 7 330 W. Stonebrook Parkway Frisco
Frisco Government Center 5533 FM423 Frisco
Hickory Creek Town Hall 1075 Ronald Reagan Ave. Hickory Creek
Highland Village Municipal Complex 1000 Highland Village Road Highland Village
Justin Municipal Complex 415 N. College Ave. Justin
Northwest ISD Administration Building 2001 Texan Drive Justin
Krum ISD Administration Building 1200 Bobcat Blvd. Krum
Lake Dallas City Hall 212 Main St. Lake Dallas
Lakewood Village Town Hall 100 Highridge Drive Lakewood Village
Castle Hills North Community Center 201 Anna Ave. Lewisville
Lewisville Municipal Annex 1197 W. Main St. Lewisville
Macedonia Ministries 702 S. Mill St. Lewisville
Thrive Multigenerational Center 1950 S. Valley Parkway Lewisville
Little Elm Community Center 107 Hardwicke Lane Little Elm
Paloma Creek HOA Ñ Creekside Clubhouse 900 Villa Paloma Blvd. Little Elm
Little Elm ISD Administration Building 400 Lobo Lane Little Elm
Northlake Town Hall 1500 Commons Circle, Suite 300 Northlake
Oak Point City Hall 100-B Naylor Road Oak Point
Pilot Point Senior Center 310 S. Washington St. Pilot Point
Ponder Town Hall 102 W. Bailey St. Ponder
Roanoke Public Library 308 S. Walnut St. Roanoke
Sanger Community Center 101 Freese Drive Sanger
Shady Shores Community Center 101 S. Shady Shores Road Shady Shores
Fairfield Inn & Suites Dallas Plano/The Colony 5909 Stone Creek Drive The Colony
The Colony Annex Building 6804 Main St. The Colony
Trophy Club MUD No. 1 Building 100 Municipal Drive Trophy Club
