Read full article on original website
Related
Yale Daily News
Yale doctoral student Lauren Mazurowski wins first in NSF Perfect Pitch Competition
Yale environmental engineering doctoral student Lauren Mazurowski GRD ’27 won first place in the 2022 National Science Foundation’s Perfect Pitch Competition in late September, securing a $5,000 cash prize. The Perfect Pitch Competition is an annual contest in which participants make a 90-second pitch describing their own research....
Yale Daily News
Fei-Fei Li delivers 2022 Tanner Lecture on AI and its impacts on humanity
At a Tanner Lecture on Wednesday, acclaimed Stanford professor of computer science and Co-Director of the Human-Centered AI Institute Fei-Fei Li discussed the profound impacts of humanistic artificial intelligence. Li was a vice president at Google and chief scientist of artificial intelligence/machine learning at Google Cloud while on sabbatical during...
Yale Daily News
Yale student delegation heads to D.C. to protest in defense of affirmative action
The Supreme Court of the United States will hear oral arguments for two lawsuits that could put a death knell to the consideration of race in admissions on Oct. 31. The first hearing will begin at 10:00 a.m., when the courts will begin to hear oral argument in Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. A second case, SFFA v. Harvard University, will be heard later that day.
Yale Daily News
The Many Horrors of Yale
Deep within the corridors of old Vanderbilt Hall lies a suite, its white walls boasting the treasure of an in-suite bathroom, complete with pee-steeped grout and a mold-encrusted shower. The shower clogs every two weeks like clockwork, and the fetid scents that arise no matter how many cleaning products are dumped demand the return of plague masks (or at least a very strong air freshener).
Yale Daily News
Bridges ESL connects Yale and New Haven through interactive English lessons
Bridges ESL is welcoming New Haveners back to the Asian American and La Casa Cultural Centers for interactive English lessons taught by Yale students. Bridges has been serving the Greater New Haven community for over two decades, bringing locals, immigrants and refugees a language-learning experience that centralizes both conversation and application.
Comments / 0