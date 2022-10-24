Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval
Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in the national election coming up on November 8, and it’s a recipe for trouble.
Why is EDU Stock Up Today?
Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE:EDU) are surging today, as the stock is up almost 30%. This can be attributed to its earnings report for its first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.48, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.33 per share.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Market Flashes Major Recession Indicator
Stock indices finished Wednesday’s trading session mostly in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average remained flat while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.74% and 2.26%, respectively. Furthermore, the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield decreased to 4.02%, a decrease of more than eight basis points. However, the...
‘S&P 500 Could See More Relief’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
For most of this year, the bears have been out in force – the S&P hit a 52-week intraday low on October 12, when the index dipped below 3,500. Since then, we seen something of a rally, and the index is up 7%. The question now is, will the rally hold or do the markets have more room to fall?
Ford Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect
With earnings season in full swing, all eyes this week are on the tech giants’ reports. However, a giant of a different kind is also readying to announce the quarter’s results. Once the brakes are pulled on today’s trading action, Ford (F) will step up to the earnings plate.
Apple says continues to perform very well in emerging markets
Says silicon constraints were "not significant" in Q4. Says M2 chip helped drive Mac to record quarter. Says FX headwinds "stronger than expected" in Q4. Comments taken from Q4 earnings conference call. See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Here’s Why Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Stock is Trending Higher
Charles Schwab, one major owner at Local Bounti, with more than a 10% holding, bought LOCL stock worth $7.5 million yesterday. One of the major owners at Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) engaged in a huge insider buy transaction yesterday. Charles Schwab bought 3,000,000 shares of LOCL stock at an average price of $2.50 per share, worth $7.5 million. Shares of the company are trending over 15% higher in the early trading hours today.
Gilead options imply 2.6% move in share price post-earnings
Pre-earnings options volume in Gilead is 1.4x normal with calls leading puts 3:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 2.6%, or $1.85, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 3.6%. See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Here’s Why GSK Stock (NYSE:GSK) is Trending Higher Today
GSK Plc (NYSE:GSK) (GB:GSK) shares are trending higher this morning after the British multinational biopharmaceutical giant revealed that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted marketing authorization applications (MAA) for two drug candidates: RSV and HIV. According to the company, the MAA application for its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) older adult...
Is FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) a Good Penny Stock to Buy?
With significant upside potential and low valuation, FlexShopper has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Let’s learn more about FPAY stock. Penny stocks are risky and equally rewarding (learn more about Penny stocks here: Are Penny Stocks a Good Investment?). Thus, TipRanks’ Penny Stocks Screener comes in handy to select those more likely to deliver strong returns. Using the Screener, we narrowed on FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) stock that sports an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Moreover, FPAY stock has significant upside potential and is trading cheaply, which supports the bull case.
Rumble Stock (NASDAQ:RUM) Surges Almost 18%
Shares of video platform Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) saw its shares surge to a high of almost 18% in today’s session. There was no company-specific news to act as a catalyst for today’s gains. Instead, today’s rally might be the result of a short squeeze. Last week, the stock was...
Is President Xi’s Re-Election That Bad for XPeng Stock? (NYSE:XPEV)
Two days after Xi Jinping was re-elected as China’s President, investors seem to be shaking off initial fears that had accelerated the decline of XPeng’s already-falling stock. However, it might not be all that bad for the EV maker, which has enough catalysts to overshadow its near-to-mid-term challenges.
Mullen (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Took Investors for a Ride; Should You Invest Now?
Mullen Automotive stock has bounced back from the recent lows. However, equity dilution and competitive headwinds remain a drag. Shares of the emerging electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN), have had a roller coaster ride in 2022. Mullen Automotive stock jumped over 118% in the last 10 trading days. Even with this gain, MULN stock is still down about 89% year-to-date. While MULN could benefit from secular industry trends, it is in a development stage, and worries around access to capital, equity dilution, and increased competition will remain a drag on this micro-cap company (market cap of $258.77M).
Net Worth Wipeout: Massive Value Destruction in Tesla, Meta Platforms, and Amazon
The mightiest of the mighty have fallen fast as Tesla, Meta Platforms, and Amazon missed earnings expectations and disappointed their shareholders. You’ll be amazed, and even shocked, to find out just how many billions of dollars these industry giants have lost in a matter of weeks, days, or even hours.
ACGL Replaces Twitter in S&P 500; EW, COHU Move Big on Q3
Shares of Arch Capital, Edwards Lifesciences, and Cohu are the standout movers today. Insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance provider Arch Capital (NASDAQ:ACGL) is replacing Twitter in the S&P 500 from November 1. Earlier, the company delivered robust third-quarter numbers with the top line rising 28% year-over-year to $2.47 billion, comfortably surpassing estimates by $20 million.
Alphabet Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL): Are Growth Concerns Overdone?
Alphabet tanked after clocking in third-quarter results that failed to deliver on the growth front. With some of the weakest growth numbers in over two years, investors may be too quick to hit the panic button. Shares of Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) stumbled into the third-quarter earnings season, posting underwhelming numbers. The...
Should You Embrace Realty Income (NYSE:O) for Its Dividend?
Investors looking for stable returns to safeguard against macroeconomic headwinds and volatile stock markets may consider investing in Realty Income for its stable and growing dividends backed by a strong balance sheet. Amid fears of a global recession, investors are looking for a safe haven for their investments. Real estate...
Apple Shines Amid Tech Earnings Gloom This Week; Stock Up
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were on an upswing in morning trading on Friday after the Big Tech name delivered a fiscal Q4 earnings beat shaking off this week’s tech gloom in the market. The tech giant reported decent iPhone sales of $42.63 billion in fiscal Q4, up 9.7%...
Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
Institutional investors and professional traders rely on The Fly to learn which companies the best analysts on Wall Street are saying to buy and sell. Research analysts at Wall Street’s largest banks issue recommendations on whether a stock should be bought, held, or sold. The Fly’s team of financial market experts scours hundreds of research notes daily to uncover the best trading ideas. Check out today’s top analyst calls from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
Iqvia price target lowered to $265 from $300 at Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse analyst Dan Leonard lowered the firm’s price target on Iqvia to $265 from $300 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following quarterly results. The analyst notes Q3 metrics were healthy but division performance was mixed. Further, while the company maintained full year 2022 guidance of low-mid teens constant currency base business revenue growth, guidance for revenue, EPS, and adjusted EBITDA was narrowed downwards, Leonard adds.
