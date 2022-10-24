Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County has 16 active COVID-19 cases
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County rose by four on Friday, to a total of 16, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Lafayette County enjoyed a second consecutive day of no active COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,370. Total Active Cases:...
magnoliareporter.com
Union County has second COVID-19 death in two days
Union County recorded its 195th COVID-19 death on Thursday, the second death in two days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Lafayette County became the only county in the five-county area of South Arkansas to have no active COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,365.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations by county for week ended Tuesday, October 25
South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 25, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. AJS Multi Services LLC, Nicole Bolt, 2911 Columbia Road 1, Stamps filed 10/18/22. Union. Tha Frazier's Xl LLC, Tameka Yuvette Green, 703 Cherry St., El Dorado filed 10/17/22.
magnoliareporter.com
Myers receives three-year sentence in child battering case
Trying her best not to break down into tears, Madison Myers, 21, found guilty of battering a toddler at a Magnolia daycare this spring, apologized in court last week and said how sorry she was for her actions. Myers was sentenced to three years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections...
Victims of convicted Arkansas rapist file civil suit against him
The victims of convicted rapist Barry Walker have filed a civil suit against him, accusing Walker of hiding assets.
El Dorado funeral home is the oldest funeral in Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Until December 2, 2022, the Perry’s Funeral Chapel will host an exhibit of the establishment’s history. The chapel is 100 years old and it is the oldest funeral home in the State of Arkansas. The funeral home is located at 312 West Oak Street in El Dorado, Ark.
magnoliareporter.com
Standard Lithium now says many lithium production plants possible in Union-Columbia-Lafayette region
Standard Lithium Ltd. has provided an update on its commercial development activities in El Dorado. The Hydroxide Pilot plant was designed and constructed by a third-party global water and process technology vendor earlier in 2022, and was successfully installed and commissioned in early October at the Project site. The technology is housed in a self-contained unit and takes the lithium chloride feed produced by the company’s existing Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) Demonstration Plant; it then converts this feed directly into a lithium hydroxide solution using a novel ion-exchange process.
myarklamiss.com
Candlelight vigil set to bring awareness to missing individuals in Union County
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–It’s a feeling no mother wants to go through but a reality for Laquita Parker. Her daughter, Ieshia Jackson, has been missing for almost two years. “I don’t feel good because I miss my baby. I wish she was here,” explains Parker. Jackson...
arkadelphian.com
Lawsuit emerges in aftermath of rapist’s conviction
Suit claims Barry Walker bribed employee to keep quiet and moved assets to avoid losing them. Bribery. New teeth. Political ramifications. Fake margaritas. Threats of deportation. Hiding personal assets. Recorded conversations. The saga continues and gets stranger for serial rapist Barry Alan Walker as his victims have filed suit against...
magnoliareporter.com
Sharp new branch manager for Peoples Bank
Leslie Sharp, assistant vice president-Lending at Peoples Bank, has been promoted to branch manager of the Lakewood Banking Center. In her new role she will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the branch in addition to her loan officer duties. "Leslie is a professional and caring community banker. Her...
hopeprescott.com
Hope police log
Delona Drews, 51, of Hot Springs, AR Failure to Appear. Michael Rodgers, 48, McCaskill, AR Failure to Comply. Paradise Talley, 26, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Jeremiah Muldrew, 29, of Hot Springs, AR Affidavit. ACCIDENTS:. 10.18.22. 6:46am in the 2100 block of N. Hazel 2 vehicles. 10:11am in the...
4 Arkansas men charged with Capital Murder in September 2022 Camden shooting
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, officials confirmed that 18-year-old Keaton Arnold, 23-year-old Tyrese Henry, 22-year-old Carlton Henry, and 22-year-old Zykeial Gulley are each facing charges of 36 counts of Committing a Terroristic Act, Aggravated Residential Burglary, First-Degree Battery, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and Capital Murder. The charges stem from a […]
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas resident speak on Ballot Issue Three
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–It’s the time of the year where Arkansans are heading to the polls to cast their vote for the November elections. Many times residents are familiar with local and state candidates on the ballot but voters may feel confused after seeing more tasks to vote for.
hopeprescott.com
City Employees Avert A Possible Bad Situation
Around 10am Tuesday, Hope Animal Control officers noticed a fire burning behind a house at 831 Henry C. Yerger. The officers knew the person that lived at the house had limited mobility and they were also aware of the current burn ban in Hempstead County. Upon entering the backyard, one officer encountered a lady and informed her of the burn ban (which she said she wasn’t aware of) and watched as she extinguished the fire. At the time of the fire, the wind was blowing around 20 to 25 miles per hour so the fire could have easily spread to the house. Residents are reminded despite the rain we received Monday night and Tuesday morning, it was not enough to lift the burn ban and all outside burning is prohibited until sufficient rain is received.
magnoliareporter.com
Walnut Hill Communications Endowed Scholarship established at UAHT
Walnut Hill Communications recently donated $20,000 to establish the Walnut Hill Communications Endowed Scholarship at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. Preference for the scholarship is given to a student with the greatest unmet need from Lafayette, Hempstead, Little River, Sevier, Howard, Nevada, or Columbia counties. “We have several employees who...
magnoliareporter.com
Tetra Technologies prepares to discuss quarterly financials
Tetra Technologies, Inc., will release third quarter 2022 results after the closing of the market on Monday, October 31. On November 1, Tetra will host a conference call at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Brady M. Murphy, president and CEO, and Elijio V. Serrano, senior vice president and CFO, will host the call.
arkadelphian.com
Hill surrenders, makes court appearance
Accused of holding a woman against her will in the moments before she leapt from his moving vehicle, an Arkadelphia man turned himself in Tuesday morning. Bond for Alvin Hill was set at $30,000 in a first appearance on Oct. 25 in Clark County Circuit Court. If released, Hill will also be required to wear an ankle monitor, be subject to random drug screenings and will be prohibited from possessing weapons.
magnoliareporter.com
Peoples Bank promotes Kristen Reeves to chief lending officer
Kristen Reeves was recently promoted to chief lending officer at Peoples Bank, according to Mary Fowler, CEO. "Kristen has been a valuable member of the Peoples Bank family for almost two decades. She has distinguished herself as one of those leaders who sets the example and goes above and beyond for the customer and her team members. Her judgment, expertise and experience have proven that she is very deserving of this recognition and promotion.
Three-day trial begins for El Dorado man facing Capital Murder charge
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, a three-day trial is set to begin for 21-year-old Christopher Johnson of El Dorado, Ark. who is facing multiple felony charges, including capital murder. Johnson was arrested in May 2021 and charged with Aggravated Residential Burglary, Capital Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted […]
KSLA
Woman taken into custody after hours-long standoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is now in custody after being involved in a standoff with law enforcement for hours. The standoff ended with the woman being taken into custody around 3:15 p.m. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. It started not long before noon on Wednesday,...
Comments / 0