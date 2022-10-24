Football rumours: Liverpool lead race for Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko

What the papers say

Liverpool are believed to be the frontrunners in the chase for Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko . The Daily Mail, via Spanish outlet Sport, says Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is enamoured with the 17-year-old, with the club tipped to beat European giants Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris St Germain to his signature once he becomes a free agent at the end of this season.

The Daily Express reports Arsenal have backed off in their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka . The shift comes in the wake of Gunners management handing a new long-term deal to Brazil international Gabriel Magalhaes .

Aston Villa have received a price tag for wanted Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim . According to The Telegraph, Villa will need to fork out around £8.68m for the Portuguese to replace sacked boss Steven Gerrard.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Hakim Ziyech : Chelsea could offer up the winger in a player-plus-cash deal for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, reports Calciomercato.

Alessandro Bastoni : The Daily Express, citing Inter Live, says Tottenham are set to swoop on the Inter Milan defender.