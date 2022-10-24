ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Task one in Trump Organization trial: Picking a neutral jury

By Larry Neumeister and Michael R. Sisak
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31BOmc_0ikDPuwn00

Donald Trump 's company goes on trial Monday in a criminal tax case and the first task facing the court is a big one: Picking a jury of New Yorkers who don't have a strong opinion about the former president.

Manhattan prosecutors say the Trump Organization helped top executives avoid income taxes on job perks such as rent-free apartments and luxury cars.

Trump himself isn't on trial and isn't expected to testify. But the judge and lawyers in the case will likely be looking to keep people off the jury if they have unshakably strong feelings about the Republican, who isn't liked in his hometown.

In the 2020 presidential election, 87% of Manhattan voters supported Democrat Joe Biden for president. Trump got 12% of the vote.

Once jury selection is complete, Judge Juan Manuel Merchan has said he expects the trial to last at least four weeks.

The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg , who pleaded guilty in August to taking in more than $1.7 million worth of untaxed perks from the company.

Trump has decried the probe as a “political witch hunt." The company's lawyers have said it played by the rules.

If convicted, the Trump Organization could be fined more than $1 million. A guilty verdict could hamper the company’s ability to get loans and make deals.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg inherited the prosecution when he took office in January. Bragg has taken a cautious approach with Trump, declining so far to bring charges against him personally in what's now a three-year investigation.

The jury selection process could take several days, especially if people in the pool express reservations about their ability to be neutral.

Getting a panel with an open mind, though, could be critical to avoiding a mistrial.

In the spring, another trial in a nearby federal courthouse ended in the mistrial because of tensions between jurors about political views. That case involved associates of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon who were accused of defrauding a charity founded to help pay for a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Eleven jurors in that case sent a note to the judge asking another juror to be removed because that person had shown an anti-government bias and accused all the others of being liberals. The judge declined and the jury ultimately couldn't agree on a verdict.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine

The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

OLD Trump donor and ally knocks former president’s foreign policy awareness: ‘Could not spell Middle East’

A California billionaire and known ally of Donald Trump maintained his innocence on charges of illegal lobbying on behalf of United Arab Emirates officials while criticising the former president’s awareness on foreign affairs.Tom Barrack, 75, stood trial at a Brooklyn federal courtroom on Monday and Tuesday, where he and his legal team are fighting off charges that he used his position as chairman of Trump’s inaugural fund to influence US foreign policy in the early days of the administration.While taking the witness stand in his own defence on Monday, a risky move that opened the 75-year-old financier up to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Can Trump run again in the 2024 election?

Donald Trump made history in becoming the first president in US history to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives. But while losing to Joe Biden in November 2020 may have dented the one-term president’s pride and fuelled 18-months of lies about rigged ballot boxes, it now seems almost certain that Mr Trump will run again for the White House in 2024.Mr Trump has not stopped fundraising since moving from Washington DC to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, amassing a war chest of well over $100m with which he can help boost Republicans who backed his “Big Lie”...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: The attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul is many things – but it’s not surprising

Any political figure, or their partner, or a member of their staff will feel frightened and shaken by the early morning attack at the San Francisco home of speaker Nancy Pelosi, barely a fortnight before the nation votes in elections that are of great importance. The intruder is reported to have shouted, “Where is Nancy?” while wielding a hammer when he broke into the Pelosi residence in the early hours of the morning. In a press conference on Friday, police identified the suspect as 42-year-old David Depape and said that he would face charges of attempted homicide, “elder abuse,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Fetterman and Oz’s debate confirms what we already knew. The Democrats are in trouble

Plenty of Republicans and media commentators will comment on Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman’s performance during Tuesday night’s debate where he needed to use closed captioning and occasionally mushed words together. Mr Fetterman needs to use closed captioning after he suffered a stroke in May before the primary. That led to a back-and-forth wherein his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz accused him of avoiding debates and using his stroke as an excuse before they finally decided to square off.That is ultimately up for voters to decide. But what is clear after likely the last major debate during this midterm cycle,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Paul Gosar caught on secret video seeming to approve of man who said he’d shot at immigrants

Paul Gosar, a far-right Arizona congressman who has been stumping for the state’s Trump-endorsed gubernatorial candidate, appeared to approve of a constituent who claimed he’d shot an immigrant on his property, in a recently released video.In the video, the Republican congressman can be seen at an event where two apparent constituents and supporters of the Arizona lawmaker approach the man to begin discussing issues at the US southern border.“I’m actually a huge fan of everything you’ve done for election integrity and everything,” the man, who is off camera and can’t be identified, begins by telling Mr Gosar, referring back...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

What we know about David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi

The San Francisco Police Department has arrested 42-year-old David DePape for allegedly breaking into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi, who was attacked in the early morning hours of 28 October.Mr Pelosi “is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery” while in hospital, according to spokesperson Drew Hammill.“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” he added. Speaker Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time.According to CBS News, the suspect repeatedly shouted “where...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

New York Post hacked as tweets call for ‘assassination’ of AOC and Biden

The New York Post was hacked on Thursday morning as a slew of disturbing posts and headlines came online shortly after 9am.The first to alarm Twitter users was a tweet calling for the “assassination” of New York progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.The tweet was quickly deleted but was live long enough to be cached by Google. A web address and headline both read: “We must assassinate AOC for America.”Disclose.tv reported shortly afterward that both the Twitter account and main website were apparently hacked. The report included screenshots.Similar faked tweets that went live on Thursday included other politicians on both sides...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Everything we know about Paul Pelosi’s attack: What was behind the ‘targeted’ assault?

Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul was “violently assaulted” during a break-in at his San Francisco home early on Friday, authorities say.San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott named the suspect as David Depape at a press conference on Friday afternoon. He will be charged with attempted homicide, elder abuse and burglary, Mr Scott said. He said police officers were called to the house and allegedly witnessed the intruder assault Mr Pelosi with a hammer.Mr Pelosi has been taken to hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery,  the House Speaker’s spokesperson Drew Hammill said in a statement.Ms Pelosi was...
BERKELEY, CA
The Independent

'Kill everyone': Russian violence in Ukraine was strategic

Even by the standards of the important military officers who came and went in this tiny village, the man walking behind the Kamaz truck stood out. Soldiers providing security peered from behind fences, their guns bristling in every direction. Two Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters circled overhead, providing additional cover for Col. Gen. Alexander Chaiko as he escorted an aid convoy in March from the schoolhouse on Tsentralna street that Russian officers commandeered as a headquarters.
The Independent

Republican governor candidate says he wants to impose a statewide ban on gay marriage

South Carolina Gov Henry McMaster said at a debate Wednesday night that he believes marriage should be between a man and a woman and would enforce a ban on gay marraige should the US Supreme Court overturn the ruling that legalised gay marriage across the country in 2015. “In our constitution, [gay marriage] it is not allowed, and under our state law, it is not allowed. I would follow state law, whatever state law is,” Mr McMaster said. “Maybe I’m old-fashioned, but I think a marraige ought to be between a man and a woman.” Mr McMaster’s comments came...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Paul Pelosi’s alleged attacker left digital trail of extremism and far-right conspiracy theories

Before he allegedly attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in the early morning hours of 28 October, suspect David Depape appeared to be immersed in a toxic online culture of far-right conspiracy theories.The 42-year-old appeared to have published a subscription-based blog where he expressed a range of transphobic, antisemitic and racist views, alongside conspiracy theories tied to Covid-19 and QAnon, among others, according to posts reviewed by The Independent.Mr Depape was more prolific in recent weeks, allegedly posting several times a day on his Wix-hosted website up until one day before the attack. Topics...
The Independent

Fetterman v Oz debate – live: Fetterman team ‘raises $1m’ after debate sparks row over stroke recovery

Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s campaign claim to have received more than $1m in donations after last night’s Senate debate, which saw Mr Fetterman taking on Dr Mehmet Oz in one of the most anticipated moments of their bitterly fought campaign. Mr Fetterman addressed his recent stroke head-on, but struggled at times when answering questions from the moderators. His spokesperson said, “he performed great tonight for a man who was in a hospital bed just several months ago”.However, his sometimes garbled speech has left observers rowing about his suitability for office, with Republican critics including Donald Trump claiming he...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Pakistan: Oldest prisoner freed from Guantanamo, back home

A 74-year-old from Pakistan who was the oldest prisoner at the Guantanamo Bay detention center was released and returned to Pakistan on Saturday, the foreign ministry in Islamabad said. Saifullah Paracha was reunited with his family after more than 17 years in custody in the U.S. base in Cuba, the ministry added.Paracha had been held on suspicion of ties to al-Qaida since 2003, but was never charged with a crime. Last year in May, he was notified that he had been been approved for release. He was cleared by the prisoner review board, along with two other men in...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

The Independent

899K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy