‘Fictional storytelling’: Travis Scott denies claims he cheated on Kylie Jenner

By Laura Hampson
 5 days ago

Travis Scott filled Kylie Jenners house with roses for her birthday

Travis Scott has denied claims that he cheated on Kylie Jenner.

The 31-year-old was accused this weekend of cheating on the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling with rumoured ex-girlfriend Rojean Kar, after the influencer appeared to post a video of Scott to her Instagram Stories last week.

On Sunday (23 October), Scott denied these claims and said he did not know Kar in a statement posted to his Instagram Story. He wrote: “It’s a lot of weird s*** going on.

“An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

Kar has accused Scott of cheating on Jenner, with whom he shares two children, Stormi, four, and a baby boy, eight months.

“Saying you don’t know me and you’ve never once been with me when you’ve definitely been with me, when f****** everybody’s seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on,” Kar said in a video posted to her Instagram Story following Scott’s statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJcOH_0ikDPt4400
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (Getty Images)

When approached for comment by People, Scott’s representatives pointed to his Instagram story statement.

The allegations come after Scott settled a lawsuit last week related to the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy in which 10 people were killed during a crowd surge.

An attorney for the family of Axel Acosta, one of the victims, said that “Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others involved in the Astroworld tragedy have settled”.

Following the incident in November last year, Scott released a statement that read: “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”

