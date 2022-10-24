Read full article on original website
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Colorado
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
Recall impacts 5 stores in Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A voluntary recall has been issued for a product sold in five stores across Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska. Whole Foods Market issued the voluntary recall after it was discovered that their Dipping Caramel product may contain wheat, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Wheat is not listed on the product […]
Is It Legal to Sleep In Your Car in Colorado?
Are you allowed to sleep in your car overnight in the state of Colorado? The shortest and easiest answer is: it depends. While there is no outright state or federal law that prohibits people from sleeping in their car, posted signs that prohibit overnight parking could get you an expensive violation. It really comes down to the municipality you are in, and if the area you are planning to park in allows long-term or overnight parking.
SLOAN | Why you should vote for alcohol delivery
As with every election in a state possessing such an affinity for plebiscitary eruption as Colorado, there are a number of propositions and constitutional amendments presented to the voters on this year’s ballot. There are some good ones — Amendment E extending the homestead property tax exemption to the...
Snow closes Colorado mountain school district
CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
New trails open at Fishers Peak in southern Colorado
After years in busy Boulder and busier Denver, Juan Delaroca was looking for something else. In 2015, he found it driving through Trinidad near Colorado's southern border with New Mexico — found it in the sight of a mighty flattop, Fishers Peak, which was privately held at the time.
Colorado’s early ballot returns reach over 440,000, hitting double-digit turnout
Roughly 443,000 Coloradans have returned their mail ballots for the November election so far, according to data released Friday from the Secretary of State’s Office. That total represents approximately 11.7% of the 3.8 million active registered voters in Colorado with less than two weeks to go until Election Day. Returned ballots jumped by over 82,000 in the last 24 hours, but fell short of Thursday’s daily gain of almost 90,000 additional ballots returned.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
Durango Herald: Politics play out on Colorado school board
Actions and votes coming from Colorado’s board of education are so politicized, some members seem to have lost their way. Instead of bettering education for all students, decisions are lined with personal, political agendas. Board members’ political leanings were evident in the recent 4-3 vote, upholding Durango School District...
Here's The Best Cheap Restaurant In Colorado
Cheapism pinpointed the most affordable and amazing eateries across the country.
Challengers to Colorado's large capacity magazine ban withdraw request for injunction
The plaintiffs challenging the constitutionality of Colorado's decade-old ban on large capacity gun magazines have withdrawn their request for a judge to issue a preliminary injunction blocking the law. Last week, the National Foundation for Gun Rights and two Colorado residents abandoned their attempt to obtain near-term relief from the...
Colorado’s auto market faces challenges but outperforming U.S. as a whole
Beset by economic headwinds, Colorado’s new vehicle registrations declined 14.5% through the first nine months of the year compared with the same period in 2021, according to a report released this week by the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association. Supply chain issues, limited inventories, surging inflation and increasing interest rates...
WATCH: Colorado Politics host Senate debate
Colorado Politics and the Colorado Springs and Denver Gazettes cohosted a debate between U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Joe O’Dea Friday night. The debate was held at Colorado State University’s Lory Student Center Ballrooms from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. and was iivestreamed on coloradopolitics.com, denvergazette.com, and...
Colorado town named most ‘magical’ winter wonderland in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States.
Don't expect Colorado to have a good snow year. Here's why
Colorado can expect a warmer and drier winter, putting the state at greater risk of wildfire and lessening the chance of rebounding from the ongoing megadrought plaguing the West, climate scientists say. To blame, they say, are La Niña conditions striking for the third year in a row. Only...
Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In September, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that 2022 was the deadliest year on record for Colorado's water. Out of the entire state, Lake Pueblo State Park was the deadliest body of water. Since then, two more people lost their lives while on Lake Pueblo. Now, the family of one The post Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water appeared first on KRDO.
Thursday's ballot returns show more than 360,000 Coloradans voted
Thursday's ballot return numbers from the Colorado Secretary of State's office show 360,593 ballots have now been received and counted, according to a news release. Those numbers reflect both mail-in and in-person voting, although only about 1,500 people have voted in person. That's up almost 90,000 in the last 24...
Cable TV provider who donated $40,000 to Colorado AG Phil Weiser was treated differently in probes
Dozens of people with ties to Dish Network ponied up nearly $40,000 in campaign contributions to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser — many of them giving for the first time — just before, during and after the company was the focus of a deceptive trade practices inquiry that began in 2021, campaign records show.
Colorado offers free mammograms to qualifying women
In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the state of Colorado will offer free mammograms to qualifying women. The state of Colorado encourages Coloradans to keep up with mammograms in hopes of catching breast cancer early. Individuals who qualify through the Women's Wellness Connection program, which operates at more than 100 clinics statewide, can get free mammograms.
25 years later: Monster snow totals in Colorado blizzard of 1997
On October 24-26 of 1997 a major blizzard arrived in Colorado and buried the Denver metro area in 14 to 31 inches of snowfall, caused power outages, stranded thousands of people, cost millions of dollars in lost sales and production.
