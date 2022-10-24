ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 4

Related
KSNT News

Recall impacts 5 stores in Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A voluntary recall has been issued for a product sold in five stores across Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska. Whole Foods Market issued the voluntary recall after it was discovered that their Dipping Caramel product may contain wheat, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Wheat is not listed on the product […]
KANSAS STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Is It Legal to Sleep In Your Car in Colorado?

Are you allowed to sleep in your car overnight in the state of Colorado? The shortest and easiest answer is: it depends. While there is no outright state or federal law that prohibits people from sleeping in their car, posted signs that prohibit overnight parking could get you an expensive violation. It really comes down to the municipality you are in, and if the area you are planning to park in allows long-term or overnight parking.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

SLOAN | Why you should vote for alcohol delivery

As with every election in a state possessing such an affinity for plebiscitary eruption as Colorado, there are a number of propositions and constitutional amendments presented to the voters on this year’s ballot. There are some good ones — Amendment E extending the homestead property tax exemption to the...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow closes Colorado mountain school district

CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

New trails open at Fishers Peak in southern Colorado

After years in busy Boulder and busier Denver, Juan Delaroca was looking for something else. In 2015, he found it driving through Trinidad near Colorado's southern border with New Mexico — found it in the sight of a mighty flattop, Fishers Peak, which was privately held at the time.
TRINIDAD, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado’s early ballot returns reach over 440,000, hitting double-digit turnout

Roughly 443,000 Coloradans have returned their mail ballots for the November election so far, according to data released Friday from the Secretary of State’s Office. That total represents approximately 11.7% of the 3.8 million active registered voters in Colorado with less than two weeks to go until Election Day. Returned ballots jumped by over 82,000 in the last 24 hours, but fell short of Thursday’s daily gain of almost 90,000 additional ballots returned.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Durango Herald: Politics play out on Colorado school board

Actions and votes coming from Colorado’s board of education are so politicized, some members seem to have lost their way. Instead of bettering education for all students, decisions are lined with personal, political agendas. Board members’ political leanings were evident in the recent 4-3 vote, upholding Durango School District...
DURANGO, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado’s auto market faces challenges but outperforming U.S. as a whole

Beset by economic headwinds, Colorado’s new vehicle registrations declined 14.5% through the first nine months of the year compared with the same period in 2021, according to a report released this week by the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association. Supply chain issues, limited inventories, surging inflation and increasing interest rates...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

WATCH: Colorado Politics host Senate debate

Colorado Politics and the Colorado Springs and Denver Gazettes cohosted a debate between U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Joe O’Dea Friday night. The debate was held at Colorado State University’s Lory Student Center Ballrooms from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. and was iivestreamed on coloradopolitics.com, denvergazette.com, and...
COLORADO STATE
Phys.org

Don't expect Colorado to have a good snow year. Here's why

Colorado can expect a warmer and drier winter, putting the state at greater risk of wildfire and lessening the chance of rebounding from the ongoing megadrought plaguing the West, climate scientists say. To blame, they say, are La Niña conditions striking for the third year in a row. Only...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In September, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that 2022 was the deadliest year on record for Colorado's water. Out of the entire state, Lake Pueblo State Park was the deadliest body of water. Since then, two more people lost their lives while on Lake Pueblo. Now, the family of one The post Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Thursday's ballot returns show more than 360,000 Coloradans voted

Thursday's ballot return numbers from the Colorado Secretary of State's office show 360,593 ballots have now been received and counted, according to a news release. Those numbers reflect both mail-in and in-person voting, although only about 1,500 people have voted in person. That's up almost 90,000 in the last 24...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado offers free mammograms to qualifying women

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the state of Colorado will offer free mammograms to qualifying women. The state of Colorado encourages Coloradans to keep up with mammograms in hopes of catching breast cancer early. Individuals who qualify through the Women's Wellness Connection program, which operates at more than 100 clinics statewide, can get free mammograms.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy