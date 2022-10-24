The first two weeks of the 2022-23 NHL season are in the books, and while some things haven't surprised us -- the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights leading their divisions, and the Arizona Coyotes near the bottom -- there has been no shortage of shocks for every club thus far. This week alongside our updated power rankings, we'll identify the player, stat or trend that has surprised us most for all 32 teams.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO