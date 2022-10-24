Read full article on original website
Los Angeles faces Minnesota on 4-game losing streak
Los Angeles Lakers (0-4, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup against Minnesota as losers of four in a row. Minnesota finished 2-4 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Timberwolves...
Clippers face the Pelicans on 3-game slide
New Orleans Pelicans (3-2, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2-3, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to stop its three-game slide when the Clippers play New Orleans. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference games a season ago. The...
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar management) out vs. Lakers
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.was ruled out for Wednesday night's 110-99 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The team did not specify an injury, but sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Denver was holding Porter out because of lumbar management. There is optimism he could be back for Friday's...
LeBron vows to be more aggressive amid first 0-4 start since rookie year
DENVER -- With the Los Angeles Lakers' 0-4 start being the first time his team has lost four straight games to begin a season since he was a rookie nearly 20 years ago, LeBron James vowed to tweak his personal approach moving forward. "I wasn't aggressive enough in a lot...
Paul George understands what the LA Clippers' assignment is this season: 'Winning it all'
HIGH ABOVE THE Bay of Naples,Paul George stood in his white paisley tuxedo jacket and black pants with the breathtaking Amalfi Coast behind him. As Daniela Rajic, George's bride, walked down the aisle past a star-studded NBA guest list that included Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, Karl-Anthony Towns, Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams at the majestic Villa Astor, Reggie Jackson witnessed something on that cliff in Sorrento, Italy, that he couldn't recall seeing before. (And it wasn't the Fun Guy getting on the dance floor like Leonard did with the other LA Clippers while a Serbian singer performed.)
NBA 2022-23 season fashion - LeBron, Harden arrive in style
The opening week of the NBA's regular season saw its share of incredible fits. Can the next few days live up to it?. LeBron James walked into the Los Angeles Lakers' Wednesday night matchup at the Denver Nuggets wearing a collegiate prep style, while Denver centerNikola Jokic went with a relaxed suit fit. Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden wore a striped jacket and green kicks for a casual, stylish look. Some Cleveland Cavaliers players used their pregame walk to wear pink, highlighting Breast Cancer Awareness Night.
Anaheim brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas
Anaheim Ducks (1-4-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks aim to break a six-game skid with a win against the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas went 43-31-8 overall and 16-7-3 in division games a season ago. The...
Lakers' Russell Westbrook comes off bench against Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS --Los Angeles Lakers guardRussell Westbrookcame off the bench in Friday night's 111-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the team will continue to feature him in a reserve role for the foreseeable future. Westbrook missed L.A.'s loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday because...
Lakers extol Russell Westbrook's energy, impact off bench in loss
MINNEAPOLIS --Russell Westbrook came off the bench in a regular-season game for the first time since his rookie year in the Los Angeles Lakers' 111-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and impressed his team by taking to the role. "He was great," said LeBron James, who said Westbrook's energy "catapulted"...
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant (illness) might miss game at Utah
Though the Grizzlies were able to rest Friday while the Utah Jazz were dropping a road game in Denver, Memphis’
Kings and Maple Leafs square off for out-of-conference matchup
Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3-0, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (4-4-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings and the Toronto Maple Leafs face off in a non-conference matchup. Los Angeles had a 44-27-11 record overall and a 22-18-4 record at home last...
NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, each team's biggest surprise
The first two weeks of the 2022-23 NHL season are in the books, and while some things haven't surprised us -- the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights leading their divisions, and the Arizona Coyotes near the bottom -- there has been no shortage of shocks for every club thus far. This week alongside our updated power rankings, we'll identify the player, stat or trend that has surprised us most for all 32 teams.
Jonsson-Fjallby snaps tie, Jets rally for 6-4 win over Kings
LOS ANGELES -- - Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored the go-ahead goal on a deflection during the third period and the Winnipeg Jets rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. Adam Lowry had a goal and an assist for the Jets, who won consecutive games for...
