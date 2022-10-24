ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Gravity Is Still Shaping Earth's Surface From Deep Within, New Study Finds

Like all planets, Earth is the product of gravity. Bit by bit, the growing mass of dust and rock drew in sufficient material to become a swollen sphere of mineral we now call home. Still today gravity continues to mould our planet from within, in far more delicate ways than we might imagine. A new study highlights the subtle gravitational effects deep-lying structures can have on the rise and fall of the crust above. The researchers behind the study compare it to the mass of ice attached to an iceberg under the water, which isn't immediately visible but which still has an...
America's Great Salt Lake Is On The Brink of Collapse

Without urgent and major interventions, America's Great Salt Lake could experience ecosystem collapse in the next few years. In a worst-case scenario, according to findings presented at the Geological Society of America's 2022 Connects Conference in Colorado this past weekend, the world-famous body of salt-water has just a few months before ecological recovery is significantly impeded by rising salinity levels. Water from the rivers feeding into Utah's vast lake has been diverted for human consumption for more than a century. A 2017 study estimated that each year a total of 3.3 trillion liters of water is rerouted before reaching the lake, largely...
UTAH STATE
Tree Rings Chronicle a Mysterious Cosmic Storm That Strikes Every Thousand Years

The history of Earth's bombardment with cosmic radiation is written in the trees. Specifically, when radiation slams into Earth's atmosphere, it can alter any nitrogen atoms it slams into to produce a form of carbon, which is in turn absorbed by plants. Linking spikes in this carbon isotope with the growth rings in trees can give us a reliable record of radiation storms going back thousands of years.
