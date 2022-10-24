Read full article on original website
Watch 1 Billion Years of Shifting Tectonic Plates in 40 Mesmerizing Seconds
The tectonic plates that cover Earth like a jigsaw puzzle move about as fast as our fingernails grow, but over the course of a billion years that's enough to travel across the entire planet – as a fascinating video reveals. In one of the most complete models of tectonic...
An Essential Step in The Evolution of Life on Earth Could Have Taken Place in The Air
Life's emergence in a 'warm little pond' some 4.5 billion years ago is a relatively solid foundation of modern biology. In spite of water's vital role in facilitating early organic reactions on Earth, one of the most basic ingredients won't form in aqueous surrounds, raising the question of how life initially acquired them.
Dead Creatures Buried in The Ocean Could Influence Earthquakes, Scientists Say
The Hikurangi subduction zone is the largest fault in the vicinity of New Zealand, capable of creating 'megathrust' earthquakes that typically rumble at magnitudes 8 and above. New research shows tiny, ancient marine organisms could have a major impact on the next seismic event there. Researchers studying the region have...
Gravity Is Still Shaping Earth's Surface From Deep Within, New Study Finds
Like all planets, Earth is the product of gravity. Bit by bit, the growing mass of dust and rock drew in sufficient material to become a swollen sphere of mineral we now call home. Still today gravity continues to mould our planet from within, in far more delicate ways than we might imagine. A new study highlights the subtle gravitational effects deep-lying structures can have on the rise and fall of the crust above. The researchers behind the study compare it to the mass of ice attached to an iceberg under the water, which isn't immediately visible but which still has an...
Insects Are Feasting on Plants Like Never Before, And The Consequences Are Unknown
For eons, plants and insects have lived in a delicate dance, of pollinators giving life to flowering plants and plants feeding the insect masses. But a new study suggests that insects are feasting on plants more so now than in the past 66.8 million years. "The difference in insect damage...
America's Great Salt Lake Is On The Brink of Collapse
Without urgent and major interventions, America's Great Salt Lake could experience ecosystem collapse in the next few years. In a worst-case scenario, according to findings presented at the Geological Society of America's 2022 Connects Conference in Colorado this past weekend, the world-famous body of salt-water has just a few months before ecological recovery is significantly impeded by rising salinity levels. Water from the rivers feeding into Utah's vast lake has been diverted for human consumption for more than a century. A 2017 study estimated that each year a total of 3.3 trillion liters of water is rerouted before reaching the lake, largely...
Tree Rings Chronicle a Mysterious Cosmic Storm That Strikes Every Thousand Years
The history of Earth's bombardment with cosmic radiation is written in the trees. Specifically, when radiation slams into Earth's atmosphere, it can alter any nitrogen atoms it slams into to produce a form of carbon, which is in turn absorbed by plants. Linking spikes in this carbon isotope with the growth rings in trees can give us a reliable record of radiation storms going back thousands of years.
