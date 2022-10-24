ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ukraine hospital’s staff fight dark memories of occupation

By LORI HINNANT, EVGENIY MALOLETKA, VASILISA STEPANENKO, Associated Press
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Russians said to be clearing Ukrainian region’s hospitals

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops moved large numbers of sick and wounded comrades from hospitals in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region, Ukrainian military officials reported Saturday as their forces fought to retake a province overrun by invading soldiers early in the war. Kremlin-installed authorities in the mostly Russian-occupied...
The Independent

‘Rough years’ ahead as Russia threatens Europe, says Germany

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has plunged Europe into an era of insecurity, Germany said on Friday a day after Vladimir Putin predicted a “dangerous” decade ahead.German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the 24 February invasion had ended “old dreams” of a united continent.“It has plunged us into another time, into an insecurity we thought we had overcome: a time marked by war, violence and flight, by concerns about the expansion of war into a wildfire in Europe,” said the president, who is from a wing of Germany’s Social Democrats that long argued for closer economic ties to Moscow.“Harder years, rough...
The Independent

Vladimir Putin smirks as he’s asked about ‘sending everyone to heaven’ in nuclear war

Vladimir Putin smirked after he was asked to reassure the audience at the Valdai Discussion Club that the world is not on the verge of nuclear war.Speaker, Fyodor Lukyanov told the Russian president that "a lot of people became nervous" after he pointed out the country's "nuclear presence".The speaker asked: "Remembering your statement here four years ago that we would all go to heaven. We are in no hurry, are we?"After responding with a long pause, Mr Lukyanov pointed out that the president’s silence was "alarming".While smirking, Putin responded: "I did that on purpose so you would be on your guard. The effect has been achieved."Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Ukrainians queue for water months after Russians cut off city’s main supplyPutin fires sniper rifle as he inspects Russian mobilised reservistsHuge blast erupts as Ukrainian council building in Energodar struck by missile
KRQE News 13

Jury discharged in Australian Parliament House rape trial

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A judge on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government advisor charged with raping a colleague in the Australian Parliament House because a juror had brought a research paper on sexual assaults into the jury room. Australian Capital Territory Chief...
KRQE News 13

Fighting erupts at Cyprus migrant camp; 2 hurt, tents ablaze

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Fighting broke out Friday between two groups at a migrant camp in Cyprus, a melee that left two people injured, set 20 tents ablaze and forced scores of families to flee the facility, officials said. Riot police had to use tear gas to restore order...
KRQE News 13

UN: 2022 likely deadliest for Palestinians in West Bank

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Mideast envoy said 2022 is on course to be the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since the U.N. started tracking fatalities in 2005, and he called for immediate action to calm “an explosive situation” and move toward renewing Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy