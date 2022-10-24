Read full article on original website
Russia says British navy personnel blew up Nord Stream gas pipelines
MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry on Saturday said that British navy personnel blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month, directly accusing a leading NATO member of sabotaging critical Russian infrastructure.
Iran's Guards head warns protesters: 'Today is last day of riots'
Oct 29 (Reuters) - The head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets, in a sign that security forces may intensify their fierce crackdown on unrest sweeping the country.
Forget about a single strain: The new COVID calculus is all about viral families
Viral families like BQ and XBB are engaged in a battle royale to achieve global dominance within their lineages. It could be a fight that both of them win in time, experts say.
