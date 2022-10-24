Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MLB
Can this World Series match the madness of the 1980 Phillies-Astros NLCS?
Not many predicted the Phillies to win it all in 1980. Many baseball writers predicted Philadelphia to finish fourth in the NL East after they had lost in the NLCS three straight years from 1976-78 before finishing fourth with 84 wins in '79. They appeared to have made the right call as the Phillies were hovering around .500 before going on a hot streak to end the season. They needed to beat the Expos in two out of three games to finish the season and win the NL East by one game over Montreal.
MLB
Is defense the World Series X-factor?
From the start, the 2022 Phillies built themselves to slug over everything. It's been true since they added Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos and banked on their bats overwhelming the defensive holes they created. And it has Philadelphia on the doorstep of a World Series title. The lineup the Phillies...
MLB
Experts pick World Series winner, MVP and more
With the 2022 World Series between the Astros and Phillies set to get underway Friday, it's time for some Fall Classic predictions. We polled a panel of MLB.com voters with the following questions:. Who will win the World Series?. How many games will the Series last?. Who will hit the...
MLB
How many HOFers will we see in this World Series?
You don’t reach the World Series with a bunch of scrubs. So an interesting game to play, at the start of each Fall Classic, is to look at the rosters (and front office and managers) involved and ask, “How many future Hall of Famers do we have here?”
MLB
Phillie Phanatic vs Orbit: The World Series of MLB's greatest mascots
The battle begins Friday: Two of the best in MLB will square off inside Houston's Minute Maid Park. One will be sporting the red and white colors of the great city of Philadelphia, while the other will be donning the Astros' orange and navy. Both have had great moments during the 2022 season and, of course, during their respective franchise's histories.
MLB
Underestimate a National League underdog? Houston knows better
HOUSTON -- Have you heard the one about a National League East team that struggled through portions of the regular season, only to rally in time to make the playoffs and win the World Series? If you’re a fan of the Astros, it’s the kind of late October horror story that could make you dread Halloween.
MLB
This trio is the backbone of Astros' October success
Here is what Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel will be doing on Friday night at Minute Maid Park when they play Game 1 of another World Series, for the greatest American League team since the Yankees of the late '90s:. Each one of them will be playing...
MLB
This Astros prospect's home run went how far?!?
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Zach Daniels studied a lot of Jeremy Peña in the spring. They were a pair of Astros prospects who were often part of the same hitting group, and as Peña worked to prove he was capable of winning a Major League job out of the gate, Daniels took mental notes in hopes of mimicking a similar load setup at the plate.
MLB
These 2 rule changes helped Phillies reach World Series
HOUSTON -- Rules changed, and lives changed forever. Think back to the offseason, when Major League Baseball and the MLBPA implemented the designated hitter in both leagues and expanded the postseason from 10 teams to 12. It seemed like a good thing at the time to a lot of people, although there were detractors because sports are sports and change is hard. Those two changes altered Phillies history, because Bryce Harper’s season would have ended in April after he tore the UCL in his right arm, and the Phils were the 12th and final team to clinch a postseason berth in the expanded field.
MLB
The secret showdown that could decide the Fall Classic
There’s a quietly fascinating battle brewing in the 2022 World Series, and it starts behind the plate. On one side: J.T. Realmuto, baseball’s best catcher at preventing stolen bases, nailing 44% of opportunities. On the other side: Houston’s Kyle Tucker, who stole 25 of 29 this year and...
MLB
5 biggest questions for the Giants this offseason
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. A busy offseason awaits the Giants, who are expected to be active as they attempt to improve a roster that underperformed in 2022. With Hot Stove season looming, let’s lay out five of the most pressing questions the Giants will face this winter:
MLB
5 storylines to watch in World Series Game 1
The World Series is here! The World Series is here! It’s certainly unlikely that many predicted an Astros-Phillies World Series at the beginning of the season -- it’s unlikely anybody predicted it in early October, when the Phils were clinching their Wild Card spot at Minute Maid Park -- but that’s part of the fun of the Fall Classic: No one likes a matchup everyone can see coming.
MLB
This Phillie is so ready he flew to Houston in uniform
It sure looks like Jean Segura is ready for the World Series to start. • World Series Game 1, presented by Capital One: Friday, 8 p.m. ET on FOX. On Wednesday afternoon, the Phillies embarked on their flight to Houston ahead of Game 1 of the Fall Classic, with most players boarding the plane in the standard traveling apparel of suit and tie. Then there was Segura, who boarded the plane clad in his full uniform.
MLB
Amid coaching shuffle, Cards 'optimistic' about Arenado
ST. LOUIS -- While revealing a host of changes to come on the Cardinals' 2023 coaching staff on Wednesday, Cards president John Mozeliak said that he hopes the team won’t have any similar sort of turnover at third base as it relates to superstar Nolan Arenado. Arenado, who hit...
MLB
Tucker would gladly trade multi-HR Astros first for G1 victory
HOUSTON -- Kyle Tucker would have gladly traded in his heroics for a team win in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday. Instead, he left Minute Maid Park at the end of the night feeling somewhat hollow, reflecting on a breakout performance that in most cases would have been plenty to lead his team to victory but this time, wasn’t enough, as the Phillies rallied for a 6-5 win in 10 innings.
MLB
Joe Davis fulfilling lifelong dream in 1st World Series booth
PHILADELPHIA -- Joe Davis wasn't like other kids. Growing up in Potterville, Mich., Davis loved watching sports but was drawn to the announcers, in particular Gary Thorne on ESPN for NHL broadcasts in the mid-1990s. When he played video games on his Sega Genesis console, Davis called the action. When his football coach father, Paul, brought liner home and painted a field in the backyard and a basketball court in the basement, Davis did play-by-play for imaginary contests.
MLB
5 questions Yankees must answer this offseason
NEW YORK -- The final on-field action of the Yankees’ 2022 season occurred at 12:08 a.m. ET on Monday, as Aaron Judge tapped a Ryan Pressly slider back to the pitcher. The Astros’ celebration of an American League Championship Series sweep began even before the ball reached first base.
MLB
These are the best bats in the Fall Classic
Throughout the regular season, a panel of MLB.com voters put together the Hitter Power Rankings, a look at the best and hottest bats from across the Majors. But now, there are only two teams remaining: the Astros and Phillies. They will square off in the World Series, which begins Friday night at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.
MLB
Oppo, oppo and away: Harper on record pace to left field
Bryce Harper's swing is always satisfying to watch, but the one that sent the Phillies to the World Series even more so than usual -- one of those beautiful lefty slices that sent the ball tailing into the left-center-field seats at Citizens Bank Park. Pay attention to where that home...
MLB
Verlander doing something no one has before
When the World Series begins, Justin Verlander will be 39 years and 250 days old. And when he takes the mound, you're likely going to see some 97s, 98s, maybe even 99s on the radar gun. It will be something baseball fans today have never seen on the postseason stage....
