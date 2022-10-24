Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
First Plane Repatriating Venezuelan Migrants in Mexico Departs for Caracas, Sources Say
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A first flight carrying Venezuelan migrants voluntarily returning to their homeland from Mexico departed on Tuesday, according to two Mexican officials. Mexico is dealing with a major increase in the number of Venezuelans fleeing the country's economic woes, due both to people arriving on its southern...
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Will Retaliate if EU Confiscates State Assets
(Reuters) - Russia will retaliate if its state and citizens' assets are confiscated by the European Union, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Asked about comments reportedly made by European leaders suggesting Russian assets in the European Union could be confiscated, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that this would be "stealing".
US News and World Report
China Willing to Deepen Relationship With Russia, Says Senior Diplomat
BEIJING (Reuters) - China is willing to deepen its relationship with Russia in all levels and any attempt to block the progress of the two nations will never succeed, China's senior diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday. It is the legitimate right of China and Russia to realise their development...
US News and World Report
Russia's Sechin Says Taiwan Will Return to China 'On Schedule'
BAKU (Reuters) -Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russian oil giant Rosneft and one of Vladimir Putin's closest allies, on Thursday heaped praise on China's leaders and said Taiwan would return to its "native harbour" on time. Sechin said that decisions taken by the 20th Communist Party Congress, which cemented Xi...
US News and World Report
Close Putin Ally Says 23 Soldiers Died in Ukrainian Shelling Attack
(Reuters) - Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Thursday said 23 of his soldiers had been killed and another 58 wounded in a Ukrainian artillery attack this week. Kadyrov's comments were unusual, given that pro-Moscow forces have rarely admitted to major battlefield losses...
US News and World Report
China's Xi Says Willing to Work With United States for Mutual Benefit
BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along to the benefit of both, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, ahead of a possible meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Indonesia. As major powers, China and...
US News and World Report
China Says Willing to Communicate With US Military but 'Red Lines' Should Be Respected
BEIJING (Reuters) - China attaches great importance to Sino-U.S. military relations and is willing to see China and the U.S. have military communications but "red lines" remain, a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday. If the U.S. wishes to strengthen military communications, it should "respect China's interests and major...
US News and World Report
Iran State News Agency Says at Least 15 Killed in 'Terrorist Attack' on Shiraz Shrine
DUBAI (Reuters) - At least 15 people were killed and ten others injured on Wednesday following an attack in the Shah Cheragh Shrine of Shiraz, Iranian state news agency IRNA said. A media outlet affiliated to Iran's judiciary said three armed men had entered the shrine at 5:45pm local time...
US News and World Report
'They Shut the Door on Us': Venezuelans Ask Mexico for Humanitarian Flights Home
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Ana Villalobos remembers what she went through to get from Venezuela to the United States: going hungry, sleeping in the open and crossing rivers and forests with her young son. She cries upon reflecting on the journey, knowing it bore no fruit. Now, Villalobos is asking...
Forget about a single strain: The new COVID calculus is all about viral families
Viral families like BQ and XBB are engaged in a battle royale to achieve global dominance within their lineages. It could be a fight that both of them win in time, experts say.
Iran's Guards head warns protesters: 'Today is last day of riots'
Oct 29 (Reuters) - The head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets, in a sign that security forces may intensify their fierce crackdown on unrest sweeping the country.
Pakistan: Oldest prisoner freed from Guantanamo, back home
Pakistan's foreign ministry says that a 75-year-old from Pakistan who was the oldest prisoner at the Guantanamo Bay detention center has been released and returned to his home country
US News and World Report
Chinese Cities Double Down on Zero-COVID as Outbreaks Widen
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese cities from Wuhan in central China to Xining in the northwest are doubling down on COVID-19 curbs, sealing up buildings, locking down districts and throwing millions into distress in a scramble to halt widening outbreaks. China on Thursday reported a third straight day of more than...
US News and World Report
Blinken Says China Rejects Status Quo of Taiwan Situation
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China has decided the status quo of Taiwan's situation is no longer acceptable and has begun to ratchet up pressure on the self-governing island, including holding out the possibility of using force, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. Speaking at an event organized by Bloomberg,...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Expresses Doubt That Russian Mobilisation Is Really Over
(Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday expressed doubt over Russia's declaration that its partial mobilisation was over, saying the poor performance of pro-Moscow forces meant more men could be needed. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier said the call-up of 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine was complete. "We...
US News and World Report
Canada's Trudeau Says Clear Action Plan Needed to Address Haiti Crisis
WINNIPEG (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said a clear plan of action was needed before any mission to help Haiti goes forward, a day after his government sent a delegation to assess the humanitarian and security crisis in the Caribbean nation. "I'm so pleased that there...
US News and World Report
Philippine Legislator Proposes Law to Keep Chinese Boats, Planes in Check
MANILA (Reuters) - A lawmaker in the Philippines has reintroduced legislation to prevent maritime and airspace encroachment by Chinese vessels, by restricting them to designated sea lanes and air routes and prescribing jail time for captains or vessel owners. The Philippines has complained repeatedly about Chinese activities in its 200...
US News and World Report
Asylum Seekers Shelter in Brussels Squat as Belgian Asylum System Comes Under Strain
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - With Belgium's asylum system under severe pressure, some 200 asylum-seekers are squatting in a large empty building in the centre of Brussels that was originally being renovated for Ukrainian refugees. The current residents, mainly Burundi and Afghan nationals, maintain the building with the help from NGOs, which...
US News and World Report
Top U.S., Canadian Generals Discuss Haiti's Security Situation, Pentagon Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. and Canadian generals discussed Haiti's security situation during a call on Wednesday, the U.S. military said in a statement. The office of U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, did not offer further details on Milley's Haiti discussion with Canada's Chief of Defence Staff General Wayne Eyre.
US News and World Report
CDC: Omicron Subvariants BQ.1.1, BQ.1 Spreading
Omicron subvariants BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 are spreading, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The subvariants, which are offshoots of BA.5, were responsible for a total of 27% of infections this week, according to CDC’s weekly variant estimate update. That’s up from just 9% of COVID-19 cases two weeks ago.
Comments / 2