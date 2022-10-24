Read full article on original website
Phil Mickelson among LIV golfers reacting to Rory McIlroy's comments on the PGA Tour, Ryder Cup ahead of finale in Miami
Phil Mickelson didn’t want to “detract from what’s happening this week” at LIV Golf’s Team Championship in Miami at Trump National Doral, but a recent Rory McIlroy interview with the Guardian was too juicy to avoid. At a press conference ahead of the upstart circuit’s...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods ahead of his return: "I may switch to a yellow golf ball"
Tiger Woods has joked he may start using a yellow golf ball when he returns to action after watching his good friend Fred Couples shoot a final-round 12-under 60 to win the SAS Championship on the PGA Tour Champions earlier this month. Woods was locked to his television screen two...
golfmagic.com
Martin Kaymer FORCED OUT of LIV Golf's $50m team championship in Miami
Martin Kaymer has been forced to withdraw from LIV Golf's season-ending $50m team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral. LIV Golf confirmed the news via their social media channels. The German has suffered a wrist injury. Kaymer, 37, a former World No.1 and two-time major winner, is the team...
golfmagic.com
OUTRAGE! Tour pro told to CHANGE his golf shirt once arriving at the course
A "very well known" Australian Tour pro was asked to change his collarless golf shirt once arriving at a popular golf course in Melbourne earlier this week, according to Tour pro Ewan Porter. Porter, who now works for the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, took to Twitter to reveal...
Golf Digest
This Phil Mickelson-Brooks Koepka dagger-off at LIV Miami was definitely real and definitely unscripted
If the made-for-TV golf events have taught us anything, it's that forced, PG-13 trash talk is not the strong suit of tour pros. We don't doubt that the NC-17 stuff we don't hear on the course is great, but it's impossible to replicate in a walking-on-eggshells environment. Another reminder of the greatest idea I've ever had: there should be a paid subscription service to hear mic'd up, uncensored trash talk in professional sports.
Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson say PGA Tour still owes them half their PIP money, and that's why Bryson remains a plaintiff in lawsuit
Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson say they haven’t received the second half of their Player Impact Program bonus money from the PGA Tour, and the two LIV Golf defectors aren’t happy about it. DeChambeau, for one, called it “childish.”. In an interview Thursday ahead of the LIV...
Golf Digest
Poulter, Mickelson offer different levels of bite when responding to Rory McIlroy’s LIV pushback
DORAL, Fla. — The atmosphere was mostly light-hearted as LIV Golf team captains and players gathered in a ballroom on Wednesday at Trump National Doral. The famed Miami-area club, owned by former President Donald Trump and once host of a regular PGA Tour stop won by the likes of Greg Norman, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, holds the finale for LIV’s inaugural 2022 season.
AOL Corp
PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe: Report
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Augusta National Golf Club, the PGA Tour and the U.S. Golf Association are included in the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust investigation into professional golf, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Phil Mickelson and 10 other golfers sued the PGA...
SkySports
Golf Digest
This is how far you need to hit your driver to be 'average'
One of my favorite statistics of all time is from a AAA study that grabbed headlines a few years ago: That 80 percent of men consider themselves an above-average driver. A statistical impossibility which, in a nutshell, highlights that lots of people are really bad at correctly evaluating their own ability.
Golf Digest
Justin Thomas' '80 percent' warmup rule — and why it can help the rest of us
There are lots of things pros do different—well, better—than the rest of us. And perhaps king among them is warming up. Sure, I'm sure there are golfers out there who take their warm ups very seriously. But most of us don't. We roll up to the range a few minutes before our tee times—if we do at all—hit a load of 7-irons then bash some drives into the distance, and call it a day.
SkySports
Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf: Ed Walker hopeful of more Group One glory with Dreamloper
Ed Walker believes Dreamloper is heading to the Breeders' Cup with a live chance of adding to her two Group One wins gained already this season. The mare is set to be Walker's first runner at the meeting but with wins in the Prix d'Ispahan and Prix du Moulin already this season, travelling is clearly no issue.
Golf.com
4 golf-betting rules every savvy golfer should follow
The beauty of golf is that we’re mostly competing against ourselves. So say the purists. The rest of us know better. We’re mostly competing against our buddies, hoping to take them for a few bucks. It’s that simple: The game is more compelling when there’s something on the line.
Report: Augusta National, USGA and PGA of America now included in DOJ's investigation into golf
Augusta National, the United States Golf Association and the PGA of America are now included in the Justice Department's growing antitrust investigation into the PGA Tour, according to The Wall Street Journal. The initial investigation stemmed from the Tour’s feud with the controversial Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf, which has prompted...
SkySports
Golf Digest
PGA Tour sent memo to tournament directors to calm some who are 'pretty hot' over new 'elevated' events
A shake up to the schedule starting in 2024, primarily to accommodate a potentially new rotation of elevated events, is among the options the PGA Tour will be exploring, according to a document obtained by Golf Digest. A talking-points memo from Kelly Jensen, vice president of tournament business affairs at...
SkySports
Golf Digest
You need a physics degree to explain how this Tyler Duncan bunker shot wound up in the hole
Unlike Bryson DeChambeau, I don't possess a physics degree. In fact, I dropped out of AP Physics (NBD) my senior year of high school after just one day. Hopefully, my parents have gotten over that one. Regardless, the point is, I have no chance explaining how this Tyler Duncan bunker shot went in the hole.
