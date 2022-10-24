ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods ahead of his return: "I may switch to a yellow golf ball"

Tiger Woods has joked he may start using a yellow golf ball when he returns to action after watching his good friend Fred Couples shoot a final-round 12-under 60 to win the SAS Championship on the PGA Tour Champions earlier this month. Woods was locked to his television screen two...
golfmagic.com

Martin Kaymer FORCED OUT of LIV Golf's $50m team championship in Miami

Martin Kaymer has been forced to withdraw from LIV Golf's season-ending $50m team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral. LIV Golf confirmed the news via their social media channels. The German has suffered a wrist injury. Kaymer, 37, a former World No.1 and two-time major winner, is the team...
golfmagic.com

OUTRAGE! Tour pro told to CHANGE his golf shirt once arriving at the course

A "very well known" Australian Tour pro was asked to change his collarless golf shirt once arriving at a popular golf course in Melbourne earlier this week, according to Tour pro Ewan Porter. Porter, who now works for the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, took to Twitter to reveal...
Golf Digest

This Phil Mickelson-Brooks Koepka dagger-off at LIV Miami was definitely real and definitely unscripted

If the made-for-TV golf events have taught us anything, it's that forced, PG-13 trash talk is not the strong suit of tour pros. We don't doubt that the NC-17 stuff we don't hear on the course is great, but it's impossible to replicate in a walking-on-eggshells environment. Another reminder of the greatest idea I've ever had: there should be a paid subscription service to hear mic'd up, uncensored trash talk in professional sports.
MIAMI, FL
Golf Digest

Poulter, Mickelson offer different levels of bite when responding to Rory McIlroy’s LIV pushback

DORAL, Fla. — The atmosphere was mostly light-hearted as LIV Golf team captains and players gathered in a ballroom on Wednesday at Trump National Doral. The famed Miami-area club, owned by former President Donald Trump and once host of a regular PGA Tour stop won by the likes of Greg Norman, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, holds the finale for LIV’s inaugural 2022 season.
DORAL, FL
SkySports

Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ralph Beckett keen to test Kinross in Breeders' Cup Mile

Kinross will bid to crown an excellent campaign by securing his third successive Group One victory in the Breeders' Cup Mile at Keeneland on Saturday week. Following back-to-back Group Two wins at York and Doncaster, Ralph Beckett's charge broke his top-level duck in the Prix de la Foret on Arc day at ParisLongchamp - and followed up just 13 days later in the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot.
Golf Digest

This is how far you need to hit your driver to be 'average'

One of my favorite statistics of all time is from a AAA study that grabbed headlines a few years ago: That 80 percent of men consider themselves an above-average driver. A statistical impossibility which, in a nutshell, highlights that lots of people are really bad at correctly evaluating their own ability.
Golf Digest

Justin Thomas' '80 percent' warmup rule — and why it can help the rest of us

There are lots of things pros do different—well, better—than the rest of us. And perhaps king among them is warming up. Sure, I'm sure there are golfers out there who take their warm ups very seriously. But most of us don't. We roll up to the range a few minutes before our tee times—if we do at all—hit a load of 7-irons then bash some drives into the distance, and call it a day.
Golf.com

4 golf-betting rules every savvy golfer should follow

The beauty of golf is that we’re mostly competing against ourselves. So say the purists. The rest of us know better. We’re mostly competing against our buddies, hoping to take them for a few bucks. It’s that simple: The game is more compelling when there’s something on the line.
SkySports

Donnell Wallam hopes to inspire Indigenous youngsters after stunning Australian Diamonds debut

Donnell Wallam hopes to inspire Indigenous youngsters after making a stunning international debut for the Australian Diamonds on Wednesday and scoring the match-winning shot with just seconds remaining. Wallam produced one of her trademark remarkable lay-up shots to clinch victory over England 55-54 after a hard-fought contest in the opening...

