Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
Malik Willis seeing first team reps with Ryan Tannehill limited in practice
Tannehill was able to practice Thursday in a limited fashion, but did not log practice time on Wednesday or Friday. If he is unable to suit up against Houston, Malik Willis would be in line to make his first career start. Regardless of who plays, the Titans will likely continue to lean on Derrick Henry in Week 8.
fantasypros.com
Rashod Bateman (foot) questionable for TNF
Bateman missed practice on Monday and Tuesday but was a full participant on Wednesday, which strongly suggests he'll be active and good to go come game time. He caught four of his five targets for 42 yards on Sunday against the Browns as he returned from missing two games with an injury and appeared healthy, so hopefully the foot injury is minor. The Bucs are down several players in their secondary, so fantasy managers can hope that Lamar Jackson will attempt more than the 16 passes he threw on Sunday. Consider Bateman a low-end WR3 for this week.
fantasypros.com
Marlon Humphrey questionable for Thursday night
Baltimore Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey is questionable to play on Thursday night. He did not practice Monday, but he logged consecutive full practices Tuesday and Wednesday. (baltimoreravens.com) Fantasy Impact:. Humphrey has appeared in seven games this season, earning 28 tackles and two interceptions, one short of tying his career high....
fantasypros.com
Mark Andrews (knee) questionable for TNF
Andrews did not practice at all on the short week with his injury, and his status appears to be legitimately in doubt. But he missed practice last week with the injury, too, before playing, and he has yet to miss a game in his career because of an injury. The likelihood is that the Ravens are simply trying to take it easy with Andrews on a short week, but given his lack of production in Week 7, fantasy managers would be wise to monitor reports on Thursday on his status.
fantasypros.com
Ja'Marr Chase out 4-6 weeks, could go on IR
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, WR Ja'Marr Chase is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a hip injury that could send him to injured reserve. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) According to Schefter, Chase visited with a hip specialist on Wednesday to seek more answers about his hip. This injury will catapult WRs Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd for more production as many targets will be open for the rest of the team. Chase has 605 yards and six touchdowns on the season and will be a tough loss for the Bengals who hope for his return for a late-season run.
fantasypros.com
Cam Akers will not play Sunday
This isn't surprising as Akers hasn't practiced with the team all week. Hopefully, the Rams can trade him before the trade deadline next week and offer Akers a fresh start with another team. It's very unlikely Akers will be making any sort of an impact in fantasy as long as he is a member of the Rams.
fantasypros.com
Rashod Bateman officially active for Thursday
According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, WR Rashod Bateman is officially active to play on Thursday night against Tampa Bay. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter) Bateman has been trending in the direction of playing after missing some time with an injury. Bateman operates as the Ravens' No. 1 option among WRs and can be expected to see volume in a more pass-happy Ravens offense than in the past. He will likely work behind TE Mark Andrews in the target department, though, who is also active for TNF.
fantasypros.com
Devy Fantasy Football Primer: Week 9 (College Football)
Week 8 was pretty vanilla. Outside of unranked LSU smoking #7 Ole Miss at home, no other ranked team lost, and no other upsets occurred. There was no change to the Top 6 in the AP Poll, and we still have the parody of all Power 5 conferences represented in the Top 10. What will this weekend bring? Hopefully, some fireworks as teams position themselves for their conference championships. As always, CJ Lang and Britt Sanders will guide you this college football season through all the storylines, player profiles, and game previews you will need. Enjoy!
fantasypros.com
Deebo Samuel (hamstring) misses Thursday practice
The 26-year-old WR has not practiced since Sunday's game, which does not bode well for his availability in Week 8. Samuel has tallied 387 receiving yards and 138 rushing yards with three touchdowns in 2022. With Christian McCaffrey in the fold, it's hard to predict what the 49ers' offense will look like in general. If Samuel cannot play, Brandon Aiyuk and Ray-Ray McCloud would be in line for more opportunities, though CMC would probably be the biggest beneficiary. Keep an eye on Deebo's status, particularly after Friday's injury updates arrive.
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 8 Matchups: Every Player, Every Game!
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Ryan Wormeli (@RyanWarmly), Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB), and Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads.
fantasypros.com
Week 8 Daily Fantasy Digest (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM
There’s another game in London and two teams on their bye, leaving 11 games on Sunday’s main slate. On the sizable slate, there are three games with an over/under of at least 49.0 points, headlined by a 51.5-point total. Additionally, there are only two games with a spread larger than a touchdown. So, there are intriguing options in every game. Although there are still a few teams that gamers should entirely fade.
fantasypros.com
Andy Dalton named starter for Week 8
Andy Dalton will be the starting quarterback for New Orleans in Week 8's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, per HC Dennis Allen. (New Orleans Saints on Twiter) Dalton has been filling in as the starting quarterback for an injured Jameis Winston the past few weeks, but he has played well enough to earn the job for at least one more week. It's still unclear if Dennis Allen will commit to Dalton for the rest of the year, but it's looking more and more like that by the day. Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave are two players that have found success in recent weeks playing with Dalton, and that will look to continue for the foreseeable future.
fantasypros.com
Darrell Henderson Jr. good to go on Sunday
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said that RB Darrell Henderson Jr. is "feeling good" after an illness and is good to go this weekend against the 49ers. (Stu Jackson on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. RB Cam Akers has been ruled out again for personal reasons for Week 8, putting...
fantasypros.com
Marcus Peters listed as questionable for Thursday
CB Marcus Peters is listed as questionable by the Baltimore Ravens for Thursday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (baltimoreravens.com) Peters was a non-participant in Monday's practice, as were a lot of Ravens, but has practiced in full the past two days. Peters has played in six games, doing a bit of everything: He has 17 tackles and one sack, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. With WR Julio Jones questionable to play, Peters will likely face whoever Tampa Bay's No. 2 wideout is, with WR Chris Godwin typically operating out of the slot.
fantasypros.com
Mac Jones expected to start Week 8
There has been a lot of speculation about whether the Patriots will start Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe in the past few weeks, but it looks like the team has decided to stick with Jones for this week. It isn't clear how close of a decision it was, and it's possible they could make a quarterback change if he doesn't play well in the coming weeks. No Patriots' pass-catcher is an elite fantasy option, but their ceiling's are raised with a non-rookie at the helm in Jones.
fantasypros.com
Kyren Williams designated to return from IR
Williams has been on injured reserve for over a month due to an ankle injury he sustained early on this season, but he has recovered well and is now designated to return. He will have a chance to receive some real work for the Rams moving forward with Cam Akers likely to be traded in the coming weeks.
fantasypros.com
Jonathan Quick likely to start Thursday versus Jets
The Kings haven't been able to get much from either of their goaltenders so far this season, but it's Quick making his sixth start and league-leading seventh appearance of the season in this one. The 36-year-old has scuffled to a 3.59 GAA and .893 SV% on the season but continues to get the lion's share of starts over the also-struggling Cal Petersen. He turned aside 23 of 25 shots in a win over the Lightning his last time out, however, so perhaps he can carry that momentum into Thursday's tilt with the Jets.
fantasypros.com
Ezekiel Elliott not practicing Wednesday due to knee sprain
Ezekiel Elliott is not participating in Wednesday's practice due to a knee sprain; he is working off to the side with the rehab group. (Jon Machota on Twitter) Head coach Mike McCarthy said the knee sprain is not the same injury as last year. Elliott has played in all seven games this season, rushing 109 times for 443 yards and four TD. Tony Pollard is already one of the strongest handcuffs in fantasy and would bump to an RB2 for Week 8's matchup against Chicago should Elliott not play.
fantasypros.com
IDP Start em, Sit em – Week 8 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Thursday Night Football had its moments. We got a marquee matchup with Lamar Jackson vs. Tom Brady, which barring a Super Bowl, is likely the last time we will see these two MVPs go at it. Mike Evans was a force to be reckoned with under the bright lights, and we also saw the ‘better late than never’ emergence of offseason standout Isaiah Likely, who got some extra burn with Mark Andrews hurt. On the IDP side of things, Justin Houston recorded his second straight two sack game despite playing only 35 percent of the snaps, while Shaq Barrett, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, and Vita Vea all got sacks of their own on Lamar Jackson. Looking ahead to this weekend, we will take a look at five players fantasy managers should do their best to plug into their lineups and five others who are better left on benches despite promising upside. Let’s dig in.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Start/Sit Rankings & Advice: Wide Receiver (Week 8)
Here are rankings from our analysts for Week 8 of the fantasy football season. You can find our expert consensus fantasy football rankings for the week here. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis. Check...
Comments / 0