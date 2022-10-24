Read full article on original website
Gladys Heeren – Citizen of the Day
Gladys Heeren is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Thursday, October 27, 2022. Today Gladys is celebrating her 102nd birthday. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Helen Lueders
Helen Lueders, 95, of Le Mars, Iowa, formerly of Pender, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars. Arrangements are pending with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Margorie “Marge” Hartman
Margorie “Marge” Hartman, 77, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society of Le Mars. Arrangements are pending with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelhf.com.
Charmaine List
Charmaine “Char” List, age 92 of Granville, IA passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at Orange City Area Health System in Orange City Iowa. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Granville, IA, with Father Daniel Greving officiating and Deacon Dan Goebel assisting. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Granville. Visitation with family present will be Sunday from 3-6 p.m., there will be a parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 4 p.m. all at the church in Granville. Visitation will resume 1 hour prior to the funeral on Monday at the church. Services have been entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, IA. Condolences may be sent online at www.fischfh.com.
Nancy Bahl
Nancy Bahl, 77, of Lawton, Iowa, formerly of Kingsley, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Char-Mac Assisted Living in Lawton. Funeral Services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Kingsley. Rev. Jason Letsche will officiate. Visitation with the family present will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. The Johnson-Earnest Funeral Home in Kingsley is assisting the family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Timothy “Tim” D. Morgan
Timothy “Tim” D. Morgan, 44 of Kingsley, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, NE. A private family funeral. service will be held. There will be a visitation open to friends of the family 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 28, at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, IA. Online condolences may be sent.
News for Wednesday, October 26
Members of the Northwest Iowa Credit Union, based in LeMars,are going to decide on November 19, whether to merge with CENT, or remain on its own. Matt Chizek is President/CEO of CENT Credit Union in Mason City. Chizek says an honest vote is important to the credit union members. Chizek...
Environmental Leader Award
The Brown family of Merrill recently received the Environmental Leader Award, from the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. It recognizes farmers in Iowa who invest in conservation practices, like cover crops, terraces, no-till farming and incorporate best management practices into their operations. The Browns have 291-thousand feet of terraces...
2022 MRAC All-Conference Volleyball Teams
The Missouri River Activities Conference has released their 2022 All-Conference volleyball teams. Le Mars volleyball is represented on the first team list by libero Sarah Brown who led the MRAC in digs with 385 this season. This is Brown’s second All-Conference honor in volleyball after earning Honorable Mention as a sophomore in 2021.
