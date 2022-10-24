Charmaine “Char” List, age 92 of Granville, IA passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at Orange City Area Health System in Orange City Iowa. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Granville, IA, with Father Daniel Greving officiating and Deacon Dan Goebel assisting. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Granville. Visitation with family present will be Sunday from 3-6 p.m., there will be a parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 4 p.m. all at the church in Granville. Visitation will resume 1 hour prior to the funeral on Monday at the church. Services have been entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, IA. Condolences may be sent online at www.fischfh.com.

GRANVILLE, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO