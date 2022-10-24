Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
‘Invasive and Freaky': Brighton Student Describes Man Peering Into Her Window
A college student in Boston's Brighton neighborhood says she doesn't feel safe in her own apartment after finding a man staring at her in the middle of the night. The woman, whom NBC10 Boston is not identifying, says she caught a man standing on the back porch looking into her window early Monday morning as she was heading to bed.
Parents horrified 7-year-old able to bring loaded gun to Dorchester school
DORCHESTER - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the person who allowed a 7-year-old access to a loaded gun and bring it to school needs to be held accountable.Police were called to the Up Academy Holland school on Olney Street in Dorchester at 3:30 p.m. Thursday after a staff member found the gun in the student's backpack. It was removed safely, no shots were fired and no one was hurt.It's unclear if the student was in school Friday or whether anyone will face any charges."A child does not just get a gun and none of our kids should be anywhere near...
WCVB
7-year-old found with loaded gun at Up Academy Holland School in Boston
BOSTON — A juvenile was found with a loaded gun at a Boston school at the end of the school day on Thursday. Boston police said they recovered a loaded firearm from a 7-year-old student attending the Up Academy Holland school off Olney Street. Police received a report of...
‘He loved everybody’: 43-year-old killed inside barber shop remembered for his community impact
Herman Maxwell Hylton, a Roxbury resident, was shot and killed Wednesday night in Dorchester. Friends and customers are remembering the 43-year-old Roxbury man who was shot and killed Wednesday night inside a Dorchester barber shop for the impact he had in the community. Boston police responded to Celebrity Cuts Barber...
Fatal shooting at Dorchester barbershop not random act of violence, police say
A reported deadly shooting inside a barbershop in Dorchester is under investigation with authorities describing the incident as “very intentional,” according to a news report. Police responded to an alleged shooting at 145 Washington Street around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement by the Boston Police Department....
nbcboston.com
BPS Superintendent ‘Speechless' After Loaded Gun Found on 7-Year-Old Student
City and education leaders are looking for answers Friday, after police say a loaded gun was brought to a Boston school by a 7-year-old student Thursday. It was a semi-automatic gun and was found in the backpack of the student, a police source directly related to the investigation told the NBC10 Boston Investigators. It happened at Up Academy Holland School, which is in Dorchester.
Wu calls barbershop shooting death "a horrific act of violence"
DORCHESTER – Police continued combing for evidence Thursday, following a shooting death inside a Dorchester barbershop that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu called "horrific." Boston police said a man was shot and killed Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. while working inside the Celebrity Cut shop on Washington Street."It's a horrific act of violence that we are going to make sure there's justice in this situation," Wu said Thursday. Residents and business owners in the neighborhood say they're sick of the violence."This is too much. Too much. I could have been there sitting in that chair, getting my hair cut last night. I'm...
Boston pastor calls for state of emergency after another fatal shooting
BOSTON - After the fourth fatal shooting in the city in less than a week, community leaders in Boston are saying enough is enough. Pastor Valerie Copeland is joining the list of other religious leaders who are calling on the city and police department to do more to stop the violence. "Without the proper intervention, resources or solutions applied over a period of time then we get these cycles," said Copeland. The pastor was born and raised in Boston and has spent years preaching in Dorchester. She knows this neighborhood well and better yet, knows how people are thinking and feeling here. Copeland...
nbcboston.com
Halloween Photo Shoot With Fake Gun Prompts Lockdowns at 2 Colleges in Boston
The Massachusetts College of Art and Design and the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston were temporarily locked down on Wednesday afternoon after a report of an armed person that wound up being someone who was doing a Halloween photo shoot with a fake gun. Police said they were called...
newbedfordguide.com
Boston woman allegedly sprays chemicals on shoppers, tries to light them on fire
“Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Assigned to District A-1 Respond to Disturbance in Downtown Crossing. At about 4:41 PM on Thursday, October 27, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to a call for a disturbance in the area of 8 Summer Street (Roche Brothers). On arrival, officers...
Lots of Women Report Being Drugged at a Popular Boston Music Venue
It just opened this fall of 2022, already garnering praise as an outstanding music venue, and this. Multiple women have reported being drugged while seeing concerts, on separate occasions, at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. According to NewsCenter 5, these women have told Boston police about their various incidents...
Man shot and killed inside Dorchester barber shop
BOSTON - A man was shot and killed inside a barber shop in Dorchester Wednesday night. Police were called to 145 Washington Street at about 7:15 p.m.Witnesses say the man killed was a barber who was working on clients inside Celebrity Cuts when someone came in and shot and killed him. "Terribly we have another brazen shooting resulting in another tragic loss," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. No suspects have been arrested, and police are looking for the public's help. "This is another heinous act that we have had recently," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox...
bcgavel.com
Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse
Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
WCVB
Mayor reacts to recent spike in fatal shootings in Boston
BOSTON — After three people died in three separate shootings this weekend, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu responded Tuesday to growing calls to stem gun violence in the city. Wu met with the Boston police Ccommissioner Michael Cox, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden and elected officials and clergy. “We...
Two females assaulted on Red Line outside Broadway Station
WCVB is reporting that A Dorchester man is accused of indecently assaulting two females on a Red Line train. Transit police said two females, ages 15 and 18, reported being indecently assaulted while on an MBTA Red Line train just outside Broadway Station at about 7:30 p.m. on October 15th.
firefighternation.com
Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran
Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
WCVB
Multiple women say their drinks were drugged in separate incidents at Boston music venue
BOSTON — Multiple women who attended concerts at the same Boston venue, some of them days apart, had their drinks drugged while attending those shows. One woman told NewsCenter 5 that her drink was spiked during the Oct. 10 Jack Harlow concert at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.
WBUR
Boston officials visit jail as they seek options to house people at 'Mass. and Cass'
With dozens of people still congregating in what's known as the "Mass. and Cass" area of Boston, city officials say they are "exploring all options" — including a controversial plan to use a nearby jail — to house people who linger there. Last fall, before Mayor Michelle Wu...
WCVB
Health officials surprised by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's call more state help with 'Mass and Cass' crisis
BOSTON — Nearly half of the 200 supportive housing units Boston Mayor Michelle Wu touted as part of the city's response to encampments in the "Mass. and Cass" area were funded by the state, a top Baker administration deputy said while describing the mayor's call for more help from Beacon Hill as "surprising."
universalhub.com
Police continue hunt for Cambridge grope-and-go attacker, who runs away balancing on his toes
Cambridge Police report they are looking for a man they say has groped women in Harvard and Porter squares this year, after which he darted away, "running on his toes." Aug. 24, 3:20 p.m., Prescott Street and Broadway: Man came up behind woman and grabbed her chest from behind. When she turned around, he laughed and ran away towards Prescott and Cambridge Street.
