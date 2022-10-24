Read full article on original website
Tesla Semi units spotted testing on-road near Nevada production plant
Tesla Semi units were spotted testing on-road near Gigafactory Nevada as the automaker prepares to make its first deliveries in just over a month. The Tesla Semi is one of the automaker’s most anticipated products, and after being delayed the past two years, the company is nearing the first deliveries of the vehicle to PepsiCo. on December 1. As a result of the imminent first deliveries, Tesla is continuing to test the Semi on roads near Gigafactory Nevada and the mysterious production facility the vehicle is built in.
Ford teases next-gen EVs as it bids farewell to an ICE staple
Ford Motor Company executives teased the arrival of the automaker’s next-generation electric vehicle projects as it bid farewell to the Ford Fiesta, a staple vehicle in its ICE unit. Ford Model e Europe unit director Martin Sander shared today that the automaker would eliminate the Ford Fiesta from its...
Tesla offering Autopilot Camera Upgrades to owners with FSD capability
Tesla is offering Autopilot camera upgrades to owners who have Full Self-Driving (FSD) capability and early production cameras. The offer comes right before Tesla’s wide release of FSD. According to an email shared with Teslarati, Tesla is offering complimentary Autopilot Camera upgrades. To avail of the offer, Tesla owners...
Tesla’s Cyberquad for kids recalled for ‘violations of federal safety standard’
Tesla’s ATV Cyberquad for Kids is being recalled by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) due to violations of federal safety standards. However, the recall included the description of an injury resulting from use of the Cyberquad for Kids, as a 36-year-old rode the toy at the same time as an 8-year-old, and they bruised their shoulder after it tipped over.
Tesla Model X Plaid gets full anti-Covid treatment as it arrives in China
Tesla seems to be preparing to showcase its most technologically-advanced car today at the 5th China International Import Expo, which will be held in Shanghai from November 5 to November 10, 2022. As could be seen in recent photos that have been shared online, Tesla has brought over the Model X Plaid to China, where it received a pretty interesting welcome.
Honda thinks they have solved electric motorcycle charging
Honda has unveiled their new battery swap station, the Honda Power Pack Exchange e (HPPEe). Honda has big plans to electrify its motorcycle division in the coming years, and part of that plan is ensuring that customers can keep their bikes charged. To accomplish this, Honda has cooperated with a large group of manufacturers in standardizing swappable batteries for motorcycles and scooters. And the place where Honda wants you to swap these batteries is the Honda Power Pack Exchange e.
Tesla self-driving claims trigger US criminal investigation: report
A simple look at Tesla’s official pages for Autopilot and Full Self-Driving would show that the company is very clear in warning customers and would-be vehicle buyers that the advanced driver-assist systems do not in any way make cars autonomous in their present state. Yet despite these, recent reports...
Tesla battery supplier LG Energy Solution raises revenue outlook amid rising EV demand
The electric vehicle transition is hitting its pace, and battery suppliers definitely seem to be feeling it. Tesla supplier LG Energy Solution (LGES), for one, recently upped its revenue guidance by 14% after quarterly profit beat forecasts on strong demand from EV makers. LG Energy Solution noted that the company’s...
Tesla Model Y now undercuts rivals from Xpeng and NIO in China
The Tesla Model Y rose in China’s local SUV rankings this year, even when it was priced at a very notable premium against its local competitors. But now that Tesla China has implemented a round of price adjustments to the all-electric crossover, the Model Y’s domestic sales in the country would likely become even more impressive.
Los Angeles Auto Show will host unveilings with EVs taking center stage
Numerous automakers are expected to unveil new and upcoming models at the Los Angeles Auto Show next month, and electric vehicles will take center stage. Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Subaru, and Porsche are some of the brands expected to unveil new vehicles at or just before the November 17th Los Angeles Auto Show, also known as the AutoMobility Los Angeles (AMLA) event. While this is nothing new for the historic West Coast car event, electric vehicles are expected to play a more prominent role than ever.
Unplugged Performance unveils first ever Tesla Cybertruck aftermarket wheel
Unplugged Performance (UP) unveiled the first-ever Tesla Cybertruck aftermarket wheel on Wednesday. The CYBRHEX Forged wheel was designed by UP which partnered with Sasha Selipanov, an accomplished sports car designer whose work can be seen on the Bugatti Chiron, Lamborghini Huracan, Koenigsegg Gemera, Koenigsegg CC850, and many more. UP CEO...
Tesla Model 3 seatbelts trigger fifth physical recall of 2022
Tesla is recalling over 24,000 Model 3 units to fix an incorrectly reassembled seatbelt anchor. It is the fifth physical recall out of fifteen total recalls Tesla has announced so far in 2022, with the other then being fixed with an Over-the-Air Software Update. The NHTSA announced on October 21...
