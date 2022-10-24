Tesla Semi units were spotted testing on-road near Gigafactory Nevada as the automaker prepares to make its first deliveries in just over a month. The Tesla Semi is one of the automaker’s most anticipated products, and after being delayed the past two years, the company is nearing the first deliveries of the vehicle to PepsiCo. on December 1. As a result of the imminent first deliveries, Tesla is continuing to test the Semi on roads near Gigafactory Nevada and the mysterious production facility the vehicle is built in.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO