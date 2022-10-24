6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- October, 24, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: October 24 -30, 2022.

John Fullbright

Saturday, October 29th, 6 pm

The Bluebird Cafe, 4104 Hillsboro Road, Nashville

Any show at the Bluebird is a great show. Fullbright is a singer/songwriter who just released his latest album Liar on September 30th, his first album in eight years. Tickets online are sold out but there will be walk up tickets availabe at the venue.

Bahamas

Friday, October 28th, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville

Bahamas is the Indie-folk solo project of Canadian guitarist and singer/songwriter Afie Jurvanen . Having honed his skills working alongside artsy roots luminaries like Feist and Jason Collett in the mid-2000s, Jurvanen garnered widespread critical acclaim for his 2009 Bahamas debut.

Buy tickets here.

Mary J. Blige

Wednesday, October 26, 8 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

One of Time magazine’s icons listed in “The 100 Most Influential People of 2022” and the recipient of the 2022 “Billboard ICON Award,” the undisputed Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige , announced her Good Morning Gorgeous tour with special guests, platinum-selling, GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ella Mai and platinum-selling rising star Queen Naija stops in Nashville this week.

Buy tickets here.

Carly Pearce

Thursday, October 27, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

This will be country artist Carly Pearce, first headlining show at The Ryman. Special guests will be Mountain Heart.

Buy tickets here.

Flummox

Sunday, October 30, 8 pm

Hop Springs, 6790 John Bragg Highway Murfreesboro

Formed in a rundown trailer near the garbage dump off of an old Tennessean Highway, Flummox has been causing audiences to fall into euphoric fits of shock for over a decade. Branding their style as “genre-fluid,” Flummox combines twisted musical-theatre tactics with avant-garde fusion.

Buy tickets here.

Michael Martin Murphey

Tuesday, October 25, 7 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Murphey is best known for his chart-topping hits “Wildfire,” Carolina In The Pines,” “What’s Forever For,” “Long Line of Love,” “Geronimo’s Cadillac”, “Cowboy Logic,” and many more across his 35 albums released to date.

Murphey’s original songs have been recorded by The Monkees, Kenny Rogers, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, John Denver, Hoyt Axton, Johnny Cash, Tracy Byrd, Lyle Lovett, Jerry Jeff Walker, Dolly Parton, Johnny Rivers, Billy Ray Cyrus, and many others.

Buy tickets here.

