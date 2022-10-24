ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- October, 24, 2022

By Donna Vissman
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 5 days ago

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: October 24 -30, 2022.

John Fullbright

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HDf9X_0ikDJ6YS00
photo from The Bluebird Cafe

Saturday, October 29th, 6 pm

The Bluebird Cafe, 4104 Hillsboro Road, Nashville

Any show at the Bluebird is a great show. Fullbright is a singer/songwriter who just released his latest album Liar on September 30th, his first album in eight years. Tickets online are sold out but there will be walk up tickets availabe at the venue.

Bahamas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dkHj_0ikDJ6YS00
photo from Brooklyn Bowl

Friday, October 28th, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville

Bahamas is the Indie-folk solo project of Canadian guitarist and singer/songwriter Afie Jurvanen . Having honed his skills working alongside artsy roots luminaries like Feist and Jason Collett in the mid-2000s, Jurvanen garnered widespread critical acclaim for his 2009 Bahamas debut.

Buy tickets here.

Mary J. Blige

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LZgcv_0ikDJ6YS00
photo from Bridgestone Arena

Wednesday, October 26, 8 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

One of Time magazine’s icons listed in “The 100 Most Influential People of 2022” and the recipient of the 2022 “Billboard ICON Award,” the undisputed Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige , announced her Good Morning Gorgeous tour with special guests, platinum-selling, GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ella Mai and platinum-selling rising star Queen Naija stops in Nashville this week.

Buy tickets here.

Carly Pearce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uO0lt_0ikDJ6YS00
photo from Ryman Auditorium

Thursday, October 27, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

This will be country artist Carly Pearce, first headlining show at The Ryman. Special guests will be Mountain Heart.

Buy tickets here.

Flummox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xo8k4_0ikDJ6YS00
photo from Hop Springs

Sunday, October 30, 8 pm

Hop Springs, 6790 John Bragg Highway Murfreesboro

Formed in a rundown trailer near the garbage dump off of an old Tennessean Highway, Flummox has been causing audiences to fall into euphoric fits of shock for over a decade. Branding their style as “genre-fluid,” Flummox combines twisted musical-theatre tactics with avant-garde fusion.

Buy tickets here.

Michael Martin Murphey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sX26X_0ikDJ6YS00
photo from Franklin Theatre

Tuesday, October 25, 7 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Murphey is best known for his chart-topping hits “Wildfire,” Carolina In The Pines,” “What’s Forever For,” “Long Line of Love,” “Geronimo’s Cadillac”, “Cowboy Logic,” and many more across his 35 albums released to date.

Murphey’s original songs have been recorded by The Monkees, Kenny Rogers, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, John Denver, Hoyt Axton, Johnny Cash, Tracy Byrd, Lyle Lovett, Jerry Jeff Walker, Dolly Parton, Johnny Rivers, Billy Ray Cyrus, and many others.

Buy tickets here.

The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- October, 24, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

Hayley Williams of Paramore Opens Salon in Nashville

Lead singer of Franklin-based Paramore, Hayley Williams, has opened a hair salon in Nashville called Fruits. Sharing the news earlier this month on social media, Willams stated,”@fruitshairlab coming soon to Nashville !!!! This has been 2 years in the making for @colormebrian and I. Cannot wait to welcome the curious and courageous into this space […] The post Hayley Williams of Paramore Opens Salon in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Wynonna Judd will Recreate ‘The Judds: Love is Alive Final Tour’ at MTSU, Limited Tickets Available

Today in Leipers Fork at Fox and Locke, Wynonna Judd shared the news she will headline a history-making concert event “THE JUDDS: LOVE IS ALIVE – THE FINAL CONCERT” on Thursday, November 3rd at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), recreating The Judds 1991 Farewell Tour for a special televised event airing […] The post Wynonna Judd will Recreate ‘The Judds: Love is Alive Final Tour’ at MTSU, Limited Tickets Available appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

Get Ready – George Strait and Chris Stapleton are Teaming Up for a Nashville Concert in 2023

George Strait just announced a stadium tour with Chris Stapleton in 2023. There will only be six dates on the tour. The duo will perform in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on July 29th. Special guests in Nashville will be Little Big Town. RELATED: Shania Twain to Perform in Nashville in 2023 Strait told Billboard,”When I […] The post Get Ready – George Strait and Chris Stapleton are Teaming Up for a Nashville Concert in 2023 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 24, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 24 to October 28, 2022. Cheatham County Source The Haunted City of Pegram Recently celebrating 50 years as a city, it is now believed to be a rest stop for those visiting from the other side. In fact, there are those who think it […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 24, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Next Time You’re in Downtown Nashville, Check Out This New Dolly Parton Mural

TomKats Hospitality and Acme Feed & Seed, the bar, restaurant and event space on Lower Broadway, revealed a large-scale mural of Tennessee icon Dolly Parton at a private event this past Friday. Created by local artist MacKenzie Moore – whose recent credits include Kacey Musgraves’ “Star Crossed” album art – in collaboration with CTK Enterprises, […] The post Next Time You’re in Downtown Nashville, Check Out This New Dolly Parton Mural appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Shania Twain to Perform her First Nashville Concert in Four Years

“Let’s Go Girls!” Shania Twain is coming to Nashville next year for a performance. The last time was back in 2018 when she held a concert at Bridgestone Arena. Sharing, “There’s been a few rumours in the press about what’s coming next from me – It’s been fun to watch 😂 Well I am here […] The post Shania Twain to Perform her First Nashville Concert in Four Years appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli Tour to Make a Stop in Nashville

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced new US tour dates for February and May 2023, featuring shows in Nashville, New Orleans, Sunrise, Tampa, Sacramento, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Minneapolis and two dates in Los Angeles returning to the legendary Hollywood Bowl. The tour kicks off on February 9 at Bridgestone Arena with The Nashville Symphony, for […] The post Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli Tour to Make a Stop in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

If You Love Fall, You Don’t Want to Miss PumpkinFest in Franklin, TN Happening Today

One of middle Tennessee’s most popular fall events is taking place today, Saturday, October 29 in downtown Franklin. PumpkinFest takes place from 10am – 6pm. The event is free. Last year, 65,000 people attended the event. Here’s everything you need to know about the festival: Costume Contests – The whole family can participate in the […] The post If You Love Fall, You Don’t Want to Miss PumpkinFest in Franklin, TN Happening Today appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Cheatham County Source

New York-Based Barbershop, Blind Barber, to Open its First Tennessee Location

SomeraRoad, a real estate investment and development firm headquartered in Nashville and New York, unveiled its final retail tenant for the Antiques building located in the mixed-use district Paseo South Gulch. The new tenant is Blind Barber, a community-hub barber shop and speakeasy focused on high-quality experiences. The concept began in 2010, with Blind Barber […] The post New York-Based Barbershop, Blind Barber, to Open its First Tennessee Location appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Local Comedian Nate Bargatze to Headline Bridgestone Arena

Local comedian, Nate Bargatze, will headline Bridgestone Arena in 2023. Announced on social media, Bargatze shared, “What’s up Nashville! I’m Nate Bargatze and I have some fun news announcement, I’m going to be playing Bridgestone Arena on April 15, 2023. It’s absolutely insane. A lot of you know I’m from Old Hickory so to go […] The post Local Comedian Nate Bargatze to Headline Bridgestone Arena appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022

Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at news@williamsonsource.com and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS   It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course. It is now a combination […] The post Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

A Hallmark Christmas Extravaganza is Coming to Nashville

Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, brought to you by the Hallmark Channel will host a unique event for the holidays at First Horizon Park. Opening officially on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the sprawling 10-acre event is produced annually on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. Featuring an […] The post A Hallmark Christmas Extravaganza is Coming to Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Beloved Hall of Fame Sports Reporter Joe Biddle Passes Away

Beloved middle Tennessee sports reporter Joe Biddle passed away at age 78 on Wednesday. He had been a radio personality and sports analyst in the Nashville area since 1979. Biddle was very accomplished and respected in his field. In 2013, he was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame and in 2016, […] The post Beloved Hall of Fame Sports Reporter Joe Biddle Passes Away appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

4 Unique Ways to See Fall Foliage

As the leaves transmute from verdant shades of green into yellows, oranges, reds and browns, it is time to plan a trip to see the beauty of the season. While there are many wonderful places to drive or hike in Middle Tennessee to see the changing leaves, sometimes it is fun to discover a non-traditional […] The post 4 Unique Ways to See Fall Foliage appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville Symphony Announces Jurassic Park in Concert

Relive the magic of Jurassic Park on the big screen accompanied by a thrilling, live performance from the Nashville Symphony. “Jurassic Park in Concert” takes place July 6 and 7, and more information is available at nashvillesymphony.org/jurassicpark. The action-packed adventure pits man against prehistoric predators in the ultimate battle for survival. Featuring visually stunning imagery and groundbreaking special […] The post Nashville Symphony Announces Jurassic Park in Concert appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Chuck E. Cheese to Host Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Event on Sunday

Chuck E. Cheese locations in middle Tennessee will be opening two hours early this Sunday to host a special Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Sunday on Sunday, October 30. The event includes a quieter dining and entertainment environment and dimmed lighting. Sugar-free candy will be provided for kids in costume. The event takes place October 30 from […] The post Chuck E. Cheese to Host Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Event on Sunday appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Papa C Pies Raises Money and Grows a Mustache

Chad Collier, the owner of Papa C Pies, is raising money for Barefoot Republic, a Kentucky-based retreat for at-risk kids. Collier is collaborating with Mustaches for Kids and growing out his mustache to raise awareness for the retreat and what they do. In exchange for donations to the campaign, Collier is offering free pies at […] The post Papa C Pies Raises Money and Grows a Mustache appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

The Haunted City of Pegram

While Pegram’s history as a settlement goes back to about 1823 when it was built as a stagecoach station, today the old train station that replaced the former building still stands as a reminder of the city’s past as a rest stop for those traveling between Nashville and Charlotte, North Carolina. Recently celebrating 50 years […] The post The Haunted City of Pegram appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
PEGRAM, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Harold G. Bell

Harold G. Bell was born on April 15, 1943, to the union of Maryland Bell, Sr. and Effie Teasley Bell in Charlotte, TN. He was one of eleven siblings which seven preceded him in death, Betty Rose Collier, Imogene Hollingsworth, Emmitt Bell, Sr., Irene Bell, Charlie Bell, and Erline Bell. He went from labor to […] The post OBITUARY: Harold G. Bell appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHARLOTTE, TN
Cheatham County Source

TRAFFIC: Road Construction and Lane closures 10-28-11-2,2020

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)  Nightly, including weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will […] The post TRAFFIC: Road Construction and Lane closures 10-28-11-2,2020 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy