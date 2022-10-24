ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pegram, TN

The Haunted City of Pegram

By Lee Rennick
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 5 days ago

While Pegram’s history as a settlement goes back to about 1823 when it was built as a stagecoach station, today the old train station that replaced the former building still stands as a reminder of the city’s past as a rest stop for those traveling between Nashville and Charlotte, North Carolina. Recently celebrating 50 years as a city, it is now believed to be a rest stop for those visiting from the other side. In fact, there are those who think it is a cursed city.

The haunting was not brought about by some tragic act of madness or murder, as most are thought to be. This haunting has a very 20th-century vibe – straight out of the movies in fact.

It all began with the development of the Harpeth Haven subdivision along the Harpeth River in 1970. Previous to building the subdivision the area rarely saw flooding, to the point where the old Pegram Cemetery had almost been forgotten.

The subdivision was in fact built on the grounds of Pegram Cemetery and partly in Davidson County.  And like in the movie “Poltergeist,” only some of the headstones and coffins were moved. So, part of the development was built on top of the dead, and the developers also sold soil and other materials from the graveyard as fill that was used in different places all over the city, and county. That’s when the weird things started to happen.

Weird things started happening in 1975, with the beginning of the flooding where it had never flooded before. Then, as part of the development, small homes were built on concrete slabs, and with monies made off the development, they built a new Town Hall for the city of Pegram. A Town Hall that ended up being plagued with all kinds of legal issues that mounted up to $500,000 in fees. The new sewer system, also built using development fees, has never worked quite right. Then there have been fires put out that start back up again as if by magic in water-sogged areas. And finally, a newly built grocery store burnt to the ground for no reason.

Problems with trains that go through the town near the development also occur. Frequently they get caught on the track on Highway 70, blocking the only entrance and exit to the Harpeth Haven subdivision.

Ever since the building of the subdivision, things have just been hard. Finally, Metro Nashville moved the county line so these were no longer their problem.

Then there is the bit about the coffin of Miss Carrie Pegram Heath, the first postmistress of the city. During the flood of 1975, her coffin appeared in the front yard of one Archie Greer, found casually leaning against a tree. They reburied it. During the flood of 2010, that coffin rose up once again. They have since put a fence around the grave to keep the coffin in its place.

According to nashvilleghosts.com, “One person who lived on the property states that there were still tombstones in the yards of some of the houses. From the years that the man lived there from 1980 until 1998, Carrie Heath’s headstone was in his yard. It was never removed. Another person who lived there stated that several tombstones were found along the river and that there were always weird things happening inside their house.”

Said one man who lived in the development, on the tennesseehauntedhouses.com website, “My wife and I were both in bed reading when we heard a voice from the other side of the bedroom door. It said “Well, you think you’ve got it bad.” We both heard the exact same voice, that sounded like a man in his thirties. There were no computers, cell phones, radios, TV or weather radio on… I searched the entire house, every room, every closet, every electronic device, and checked every door lock. Nothing was on and the locks were set. There was no reasonable explanation for the voice….”

Another story is of the night a young family moved into one of the homes. When the husband left to get the last load of items from their old house, the wife and two children had to lay in the hall and not move while the house shook as if there was an earthquake, but there was not one.

“They had just moved in,” according to Nashville ghosts.com, and there were no curtains on their windows, and at this time there were no cell phones, and their home phone had not been connected yet. This shaking occurred seven times. This family had no idea about the stories of the graveyard that they were living on.” During the nine years they lived in the home, this shaking happened several more times, and not just to their home.

On Hillbilly Horror Stories, host Jerry Paulley talks about how this is like the famous case of building homes on burial lands that took place just outside Houston, Texas.  In that case, a subdivision was built on top of the graves of former slaves. It was discovered when one of the residents of the area went to build a pool and bodies were discovered while digging. This incident is the basis for the “Poltergeist” movie.

The post The Haunted City of Pegram appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 24, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 24 to October 28, 2022. Cheatham County Source The Haunted City of Pegram Recently celebrating 50 years as a city, it is now believed to be a rest stop for those visiting from the other side. In fact, there are those who think it […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 24, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
US105

Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee

Here are some places in to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection. If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

TRAFFIC: Road Construction and Lane closures 10-28-11-2,2020

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)  Nightly, including weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will […] The post TRAFFIC: Road Construction and Lane closures 10-28-11-2,2020 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Hayley Williams of Paramore Opens Salon in Nashville

Lead singer of Franklin-based Paramore, Hayley Williams, has opened a hair salon in Nashville called Fruits. Sharing the news earlier this month on social media, Willams stated,”@fruitshairlab coming soon to Nashville !!!! This has been 2 years in the making for @colormebrian and I. Cannot wait to welcome the curious and courageous into this space […] The post Hayley Williams of Paramore Opens Salon in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022

Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at news@williamsonsource.com and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS   It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course. It is now a combination […] The post Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville

A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
NASHVILLE, TN
AdWeek

WSMV Hires Amanda Hara as Morning Anchor and Director of Digital Content

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Amanda Hara is joining Nashville, Tennessee NBC affiliate WSMV as morning co-anchor and director of digital content. Hara currently works at WVLT...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Amanda Hara joins WSMV 4 News as morning co-anchor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — WSMV 4 announced today that Amanda Hara will be joining WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda is currently the anchor of multiple newscasts and the Executive Producer of Digital at WVLT, the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee where she has been since 2012.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

4 Unique Ways to See Fall Foliage

As the leaves transmute from verdant shades of green into yellows, oranges, reds and browns, it is time to plan a trip to see the beauty of the season. While there are many wonderful places to drive or hike in Middle Tennessee to see the changing leaves, sometimes it is fun to discover a non-traditional […] The post 4 Unique Ways to See Fall Foliage appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox32chicago.com

Willie Nelson's Tennessee home hits the market for $2.5 million

NASHVILLE - A home that once belonged to Willie Nelson is on the market. The property, spanning 155 acres of countryside, features a three-bedroom log cabin built by the country music legend himself. Available for $2.5 million, it has only ever had two owners – the 89-year-old and its current residents.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Chuck E. Cheese to Host Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Event on Sunday

Chuck E. Cheese locations in middle Tennessee will be opening two hours early this Sunday to host a special Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Sunday on Sunday, October 30. The event includes a quieter dining and entertainment environment and dimmed lighting. Sugar-free candy will be provided for kids in costume. The event takes place October 30 from […] The post Chuck E. Cheese to Host Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Event on Sunday appeared first on Wilson County Source.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Papa C Pies Raises Money and Grows a Mustache

Chad Collier, the owner of Papa C Pies, is raising money for Barefoot Republic, a Kentucky-based retreat for at-risk kids. Collier is collaborating with Mustaches for Kids and growing out his mustache to raise awareness for the retreat and what they do. In exchange for donations to the campaign, Collier is offering free pies at […] The post Papa C Pies Raises Money and Grows a Mustache appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium

The Tennessee Titans today shared renderings of its potential new stadium, which would encompass 1.7 million square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000. The renderings follow last week’s announcement that the team and the City of Nashville had reached a proposed agreement for a new, enclosed stadium, which will be discussed by Metro Council […] The post Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

New York-Based Barbershop, Blind Barber, to Open its First Tennessee Location

SomeraRoad, a real estate investment and development firm headquartered in Nashville and New York, unveiled its final retail tenant for the Antiques building located in the mixed-use district Paseo South Gulch. The new tenant is Blind Barber, a community-hub barber shop and speakeasy focused on high-quality experiences. The concept began in 2010, with Blind Barber […] The post New York-Based Barbershop, Blind Barber, to Open its First Tennessee Location appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

If You Love Fall, You Don’t Want to Miss PumpkinFest in Franklin, TN Happening Today

One of middle Tennessee’s most popular fall events is taking place today, Saturday, October 29 in downtown Franklin. PumpkinFest takes place from 10am – 6pm. The event is free. Last year, 65,000 people attended the event. Here’s everything you need to know about the festival: Costume Contests – The whole family can participate in the […] The post If You Love Fall, You Don’t Want to Miss PumpkinFest in Franklin, TN Happening Today appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Cheatham County Source

Former State Rep. Jeremy Durham Arrested in Downtown Nashville

Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges according to WSMV and Metro Police. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with a possible impaired driver at the intersection of First Avenue North and Broadway on October 22, 2022, around 11:15 PM. WSMV went on to say that […] The post Former State Rep. Jeremy Durham Arrested in Downtown Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Next Time You’re in Downtown Nashville, Check Out This New Dolly Parton Mural

TomKats Hospitality and Acme Feed & Seed, the bar, restaurant and event space on Lower Broadway, revealed a large-scale mural of Tennessee icon Dolly Parton at a private event this past Friday. Created by local artist MacKenzie Moore – whose recent credits include Kacey Musgraves’ “Star Crossed” album art – in collaboration with CTK Enterprises, […] The post Next Time You’re in Downtown Nashville, Check Out This New Dolly Parton Mural appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli Tour to Make a Stop in Nashville

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced new US tour dates for February and May 2023, featuring shows in Nashville, New Orleans, Sunrise, Tampa, Sacramento, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Minneapolis and two dates in Los Angeles returning to the legendary Hollywood Bowl. The tour kicks off on February 9 at Bridgestone Arena with The Nashville Symphony, for […] The post Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli Tour to Make a Stop in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy