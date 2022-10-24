Read full article on original website
Report of person with a gun prompts safe mode at Boston school
BOSTON — A Boston school was placed in safe mode Friday morning following a report of a person with a gun. Officers responding to Excel High School in South Boston around 10:30 a.m. placed the building in safe mode to allow for a thorough sweep of the area, according to the Boston Police Department.
NECN
‘Invasive and Freaky': Brighton Student Describes Man Peering Into Her Window
A college student in Boston's Brighton neighborhood says she doesn't feel safe in her own apartment after finding a man staring at her in the middle of the night. The woman, whom NBC10 Boston is not identifying, says she caught a man standing on the back porch looking into her window early Monday morning as she was heading to bed.
‘Speechless:’ 7-year-old child brings gun to Boston school
Police and school officials in Boston are trying to figure out how a 7-year-old child managed to bring a loaded gun to a city school.
WCVB
7-year-old found with loaded gun at Up Academy Holland School in Boston
BOSTON — A juvenile was found with a loaded gun at a Boston school at the end of the school day on Thursday. Boston police said they recovered a loaded firearm from a 7-year-old student attending the Up Academy Holland school off Olney Street. Police received a report of...
‘He loved everybody’: 43-year-old killed inside barber shop remembered for his community impact
Herman Maxwell Hylton, a Roxbury resident, was shot and killed Wednesday night in Dorchester. Friends and customers are remembering the 43-year-old Roxbury man who was shot and killed Wednesday night inside a Dorchester barber shop for the impact he had in the community. Boston police responded to Celebrity Cuts Barber...
Wu calls barbershop shooting death "a horrific act of violence"
DORCHESTER – Police continued combing for evidence Thursday, following a shooting death inside a Dorchester barbershop that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu called "horrific." Boston police said a man was shot and killed Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. while working inside the Celebrity Cut shop on Washington Street."It's a horrific act of violence that we are going to make sure there's justice in this situation," Wu said Thursday. Residents and business owners in the neighborhood say they're sick of the violence."This is too much. Too much. I could have been there sitting in that chair, getting my hair cut last night. I'm...
whdh.com
Person arrested after spraying Boston Roche Brothers shoppers with cleaning products, trying to ignite them
BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect is in custody after Boston Police said she allegedly caused a scene in a Roche Brothers supermarket in Downtown Crossing. At around 4:41 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a disturbance in the grocery store. When they arrived, they were told that the suspect, later identified...
Boston pastor calls for state of emergency after another fatal shooting
BOSTON - After the fourth fatal shooting in the city in less than a week, community leaders in Boston are saying enough is enough. Pastor Valerie Copeland is joining the list of other religious leaders who are calling on the city and police department to do more to stop the violence. "Without the proper intervention, resources or solutions applied over a period of time then we get these cycles," said Copeland. The pastor was born and raised in Boston and has spent years preaching in Dorchester. She knows this neighborhood well and better yet, knows how people are thinking and feeling here. Copeland...
NECN
Halloween Photo Shoot With Fake Gun Prompts Lockdowns at 2 Colleges in Boston
The Massachusetts College of Art and Design and the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston were temporarily locked down on Wednesday afternoon after a report of an armed person that wound up being someone who was doing a Halloween photo shoot with a fake gun. Police said they were called...
newbedfordguide.com
Boston woman allegedly sprays chemicals on shoppers, tries to light them on fire
“Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Assigned to District A-1 Respond to Disturbance in Downtown Crossing. At about 4:41 PM on Thursday, October 27, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to a call for a disturbance in the area of 8 Summer Street (Roche Brothers). On arrival, officers...
Lots of Women Report Being Drugged at a Popular Boston Music Venue
It just opened this fall of 2022, already garnering praise as an outstanding music venue, and this. Multiple women have reported being drugged while seeing concerts, on separate occasions, at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. According to NewsCenter 5, these women have told Boston police about their various incidents...
‘Portraits of Pride’ photos slashed on the Boston Common
“I am at a loss for words, saddened, and hurt to my core,” the exhibit's creative director said. Several portraits of Massachusetts LGBTQ leaders were recently slashed on the Boston Common, the incident coming just days before the “Portraits of Pride” exhibit was set to close. Coinciding...
Man shot and killed inside Dorchester barber shop
BOSTON - A man was shot and killed inside a barber shop in Dorchester Wednesday night. Police were called to 145 Washington Street at about 7:15 p.m.Witnesses say the man killed was a barber who was working on clients inside Celebrity Cuts when someone came in and shot and killed him. "Terribly we have another brazen shooting resulting in another tragic loss," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. No suspects have been arrested, and police are looking for the public's help. "This is another heinous act that we have had recently," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox...
NECN
Mass. Corrections Officer Badly Hurt in Attack Cheered as He Leaves Hospital
The Massachusetts corrections officer severely injured when he was attacked by an inmate in August was released from the hospital Friday, with dozens of people there to cheer the major step in his recovery. Matthew Tidman was left on life support after being repeatedly hit in the head by a...
Brockton Police surprise 4-year-old for his birthday
BROCKTON, Mass. — A little boy got a big birthday surprise on Tuesday night, courtesy of Brockton’s finest. Claudino Montrond just turned 4 years old and already knew he wanted to be a police officer someday. In fact, he already has his own uniform!. When Claudino’s mom asked...
Mass Art students say Halloween costume, prop gun led to lockdown on two college campuses
BOSTON — Students were told to shelter in place after two college campuses in Boston went into lockdown Wednesday afternoon following a report of a person with a gun, according to Boston Police. According to the Wentworth Institute of Technology, Boston Police deemed the area safe at approximately 3:20...
WCVB
Mayor reacts to recent spike in fatal shootings in Boston
BOSTON — After three people died in three separate shootings this weekend, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu responded Tuesday to growing calls to stem gun violence in the city. Wu met with the Boston police Ccommissioner Michael Cox, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden and elected officials and clergy. “We...
NECN
Someone Sprayed Cleaning Products on People and Tried Lighting It on Fire, Boston Police Say
Someone was arrested Thursday after allegedly spraying aerosol cleaning products on customers at a Boston supermarket and then trying to light the chemicals on fire with a lighter, according to the city's police department. Police responded to the Roche Brothers on Summer Street in Downtown Boston before 5 p.m. for...
Two females assaulted on Red Line outside Broadway Station
WCVB is reporting that A Dorchester man is accused of indecently assaulting two females on a Red Line train. Transit police said two females, ages 15 and 18, reported being indecently assaulted while on an MBTA Red Line train just outside Broadway Station at about 7:30 p.m. on October 15th.
bcgavel.com
Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse
Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
