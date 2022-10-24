ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

‘Invasive and Freaky': Brighton Student Describes Man Peering Into Her Window

A college student in Boston's Brighton neighborhood says she doesn't feel safe in her own apartment after finding a man staring at her in the middle of the night. The woman, whom NBC10 Boston is not identifying, says she caught a man standing on the back porch looking into her window early Monday morning as she was heading to bed.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Wu calls barbershop shooting death "a horrific act of violence"

DORCHESTER – Police continued combing for evidence Thursday, following a shooting death inside a Dorchester barbershop that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu called "horrific." Boston police said a man was shot and killed Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. while working inside the Celebrity Cut shop on Washington Street."It's a horrific act of violence that we are going to make sure there's justice in this situation," Wu said Thursday.  Residents and business owners in the neighborhood say they're sick of the violence."This is too much. Too much. I could have been there sitting in that chair, getting my hair cut last night. I'm...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston pastor calls for state of emergency after another fatal shooting

BOSTON - After the fourth fatal shooting in the city in less than a week, community leaders in Boston are saying enough is enough. Pastor Valerie Copeland is joining the list of other religious leaders who are calling on the city and police department to do more to stop the violence. "Without the proper intervention, resources or solutions applied over a period of time then we get these cycles," said Copeland. The pastor was born and raised in Boston and has spent years preaching in Dorchester. She knows this neighborhood well and better yet, knows how people are thinking and feeling here. Copeland...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

‘Portraits of Pride’ photos slashed on the Boston Common

“I am at a loss for words, saddened, and hurt to my core,” the exhibit's creative director said. Several portraits of Massachusetts LGBTQ leaders were recently slashed on the Boston Common, the incident coming just days before the “Portraits of Pride” exhibit was set to close. Coinciding...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man shot and killed inside Dorchester barber shop

BOSTON - A man was shot and killed inside a barber shop in Dorchester Wednesday night. Police were called to 145 Washington Street at about 7:15 p.m.Witnesses say the man killed was a barber who was working on clients inside Celebrity Cuts when someone came in and shot and killed him. "Terribly we have another brazen shooting resulting in another tragic loss," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. No suspects have been arrested, and police are looking for the public's help. "This is another heinous act that we have had recently," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Mayor reacts to recent spike in fatal shootings in Boston

BOSTON — After three people died in three separate shootings this weekend, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu responded Tuesday to growing calls to stem gun violence in the city. Wu met with the Boston police Ccommissioner Michael Cox, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden and elected officials and clergy. “We...
BOSTON, MA
bcgavel.com

Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse

Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy