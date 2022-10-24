Read full article on original website
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Changes Coming To Local Girl Scout Organization
WAUSAU, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU)– A long-running Girl Scout office in Marathon County will soon see some changes. Several offices and camps are closing across central Wisconsin, but the organization is also looking to bring in new locations and experiences for the girls involved. A release from the Girl Scouts...
Kahl Pleads Guilty in Zimmerman Killing
MADISON, WI (WSAU) – The man suspected of killing Marshfield native Brittany Zimmerman while she was attending the University of Wisconsin has admitted to the crime. David Kahl entered a guilty plea to first-degree intentional homicide Thursday morning, closing a case that had been open for nearly 15 years.
UPDATED: Missing Wausau Woman Found
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAU-WAOW) — A Wausau woman going to school in the nation’s capital has been reported missing, and police are investigating. Taylor Hackel, a Newman Catholic Schools graduate, was last seen on Monday in Washington D.C. She was reported missing Wednesday by the DC Metro Police. The...
Wausau Leaf Removal Delayed By Equipment Damage
WAUSAU, WI(WAOW TV-WSAU) — There’s basically the same amount of leaves on the ground compared to the last year, but it looks like more because of delays in cleaning them off the street. The city of Wausau uses a mini-loader and baler to clean up the leaves throughout...
Aldi Opens New Store in Weston
WESTON, WI (WSAU) — Discount grocer Aldi has opened a second location in the Wausau area. The store held a ribbon cutting at 8:30 AM with customers already in line to get inside, according to WAOW TV. “We’re really excited to be here today for our grand opening of...
Stevens Point To Change Zoning For Help With Housing Crisis
STEVENS POINT, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — The City of Stevens Point’s Housing Taskforce got into deep discussion Wednesday, ultimately voting to recommend a change to the city’s zoning code, as leaders and residents say changes are needed to keep people housed. “This is not going away. This...
