Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Get spooked this Halloween with Fear Factory Las Vegas
Get spooked this Halloween with Fear Factory Las Vegas. 'They should trust the process,' Nye County hand-count …. Just hours before the hand-counting of ballots would come to a halt on Thursday, Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf insisted that the process was running smoothly. He acknowledged that there were several problems on Wednesday which marked the first day of the hand count.
Bacon Nation features all things bacon
'They should trust the process,' Nye County hand-count …. Just hours before the hand-counting of ballots would come to a halt on Thursday, Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf insisted that the process was running smoothly. He acknowledged that there were several problems on Wednesday which marked the first day of the hand count.
Tedd's Forecast: Friday, Oct. 28
Weather with Tedd Florendo for Friday, Oct. 28 at 4:45 p.m. A North Las Vegas food truck, parked behind a chicken wing restaurant, is gaining serious traction online. Thanks to social media, it’s soon getting even bigger. From a small town in Illinois to behind the Buffalo Wild Wings near Centennial Parkway and 5th Street, Marsean “Chef Sean” Nelson and his wife, Latricsha “Chef Tricsha”, had a dream. “Every holiday, especially the Fourth of July, everybody would come (over). We never had any food left. We’d catch people making their plates, going to the car, hiding them, coming back, making another plate, eating that one,” Marsean said amidst a row of customers Friday evening.
Nye County hand-count shut down but may not be over
Just hours before the hand-counting of ballots would come to a halt on Thursday, Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf insisted that the process was running smoothly. He acknowledged that there were several problems on Wednesday which marked the first day of the hand-count. Nye County hand-count shut down but may...
Cases of Avian Flu confirmed at multiple Southern Nevada parks, agencies issue health alert
Cases of Avian Flu confirmed at multiple Southern Nevada parks, agencies issue health alert. Several local agencies issued health alerts this week, after cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu (HPAI) were confirmed at multiple Southern Nevada parks. "It's definitely a concern," regular parkgoer Roland Lewis said.
Wild geese test positive for Avian flu
Wild geese test positive for Avian flu. A highly contagious form of the bird flu has been confirmed at several Southern Nevada parks.
Question 3: Should ranked-choice voting come to Nevada?
Question 3: Should ranked-choice voting come to Nevada?. There are three ballot initiatives for the 2022 Nevada election and one initiative has Nevadans asking the most questions. Question 3 would create an open primary and ranked-choice voting for Nevada primary elections.
Public visitation for Metro officer killed in the line of duty
Public visitation for Metro officer killed in the line of duty. A public visitation took place to honor the life of Metro officer Thai after he was killed while on the job.
Jerry Brown's Forecast: Thursday, Oct. 27
Jerry Brown's Forecast: Thursday, Oct. 27. Nevada State Police struggle to retain academy cadets …. It is more dangerous than ever to drive on county roads and freeways, according to the union representing Nevada State Police (NSP). Las Vegas police: Suspect arrested after deadly shooting …. Las Vegas police have made an arrest in a deadly...
Police release deadly shooting video from Halloween 2021
Police release deadly shooting video from Halloween 2021. New video has been release in connection to a deadly shooting that happened last Halloween.
Las Vegas mother found dead, daughter in custody
Las Vegas mother found dead, daughter in custody. Police: 12 calls in 2022 to home of woman accused …. A southwest Las Vegas valley home where Las Vegas Metropolitan Police found a deceased 68-year-old woman covered in lacerations and blood Wednesday morning was frequented by officers, they said.
Police: Man found stabbed, dead in east Las Vegas valley homeless encampment, no arrests
Police: Man found stabbed, dead in east Las Vegas valley homeless encampment, no arrests. Metro police are investigating a homicide in the east valley after a man was found stabbed behind a business, where he later died.
Semi-truck flips on U.S. 95 near Cold Creek, stopping southbound traffic to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A semi-truck flipped on the U.S. 95 southbound outside of Las Vegas just before 1:30 on Wednesday, drivers told 8 News Now. RTC Southern Nevada reported a crash in the area near Cold Creek Road at 1:27 p.m. Drivers also said that traffic was being...
Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing at estimated $700M
Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing at estimated $700M. As far as Powerball jackpots go, it's a bit less than the record $1.586 billion split three ways in 2016. But Wednesday night's grand prize is an estimated $700 million, fifth largest in the history of the multistate lottery game.
‘I think I killed my mommy,’ Las Vegas woman accused of stabbing mother to death with shards of glass
'I think I killed my mommy,' Las Vegas woman accused of stabbing mother to death with shards of glass. A woman accused of killing her mother Wednesday morning in Las Vegas reportedly called police to confess before officers found her on a freeway covered in blood, documents the 8 News Now Investigators first obtained Thursday said.
Tickets for Formula One race in Las Vegas go on sale starting next week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first round of ticket sales for the Las Vegas Grand Prix starts Tuesday, Formula One racing said. Phase 1 of ticket sales begins with a pre-sale for American Express Club cardholders at 10 a.m. and runs to Thursday, Nov. 3, according to f1lasvegaspg.com. Tickets...
