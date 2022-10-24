Weather with Tedd Florendo for Friday, Oct. 28 at 4:45 p.m. A North Las Vegas food truck, parked behind a chicken wing restaurant, is gaining serious traction online. Thanks to social media, it’s soon getting even bigger. From a small town in Illinois to behind the Buffalo Wild Wings near Centennial Parkway and 5th Street, Marsean “Chef Sean” Nelson and his wife, Latricsha “Chef Tricsha”, had a dream. “Every holiday, especially the Fourth of July, everybody would come (over). We never had any food left. We’d catch people making their plates, going to the car, hiding them, coming back, making another plate, eating that one,” Marsean said amidst a row of customers Friday evening.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 15 HOURS AGO