Las Vegas, NV

Get spooked this Halloween with Fear Factory Las Vegas

Get spooked this Halloween with Fear Factory Las Vegas
Bacon Nation features all things bacon

'They should trust the process,' Nye County hand-count: Just hours before the hand-counting of ballots would come to a halt on Thursday, Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf insisted that the process was running smoothly. He acknowledged that there were several problems on Wednesday which marked the first day of the hand count.
Tedd's Forecast: Friday, Oct. 28

Tedd's Forecast: Friday, Oct. 28

Weather with Tedd Florendo for Friday, Oct. 28 at 4:45 p.m. A North Las Vegas food truck, parked behind a chicken wing restaurant, is gaining serious traction online. Thanks to social media, it's soon getting even bigger. From a small town in Illinois to behind the Buffalo Wild Wings near Centennial Parkway and 5th Street, Marsean "Chef Sean" Nelson and his wife, Latricsha "Chef Tricsha", had a dream. "Every holiday, especially the Fourth of July, everybody would come (over). We never had any food left. We'd catch people making their plates, going to the car, hiding them, coming back, making another plate, eating that one," Marsean said amidst a row of customers Friday evening.
Nye County hand-count shut down but may not be over

Nye County hand-count shut down but may not be over
Wild geese test positive for Avian flu

Wild geese test positive for Avian flu

A highly contagious form of the bird flu has been confirmed at several Southern Nevada parks.
Question 3: Should ranked-choice voting come to Nevada?

Question 3: Should ranked-choice voting come to Nevada?

There are three ballot initiatives for the 2022 Nevada election and one initiative has Nevadans asking the most questions. Question 3 would create an open primary and ranked-choice voting for Nevada primary elections.
Public visitation for Metro officer killed in the line of duty

Public visitation for Metro officer killed in the line of duty

A public visitation took place to honor the life of Metro officer Thai after he was killed while on the job.
Jerry Brown's Forecast: Thursday, Oct. 27

Jerry Brown's Forecast: Thursday, Oct. 27

Nevada State Police struggle to retain academy cadets: It is more dangerous than ever to drive on county roads and freeways, according to the union representing Nevada State Police (NSP).
Police release deadly shooting video from Halloween 2021

Police release deadly shooting video from Halloween 2021

New video has been release in connection to a deadly shooting that happened last Halloween.
Las Vegas mother found dead, daughter in custody

Las Vegas mother found dead, daughter in custody

Police: 12 calls in 2022 to home of woman accused: A southwest Las Vegas valley home where Las Vegas Metropolitan Police found a deceased 68-year-old woman covered in lacerations and blood Wednesday morning was frequented by officers, they said.
Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing at estimated $700M

Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing at estimated $700M

As far as Powerball jackpots go, it's a bit less than the record $1.586 billion split three ways in 2016. But Wednesday night's grand prize is an estimated $700 million, fifth largest in the history of the multistate lottery game.
